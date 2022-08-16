LOCK HAVEN, PA – It’s almost time for the Annie Halenbake Ross Library Annual Book Sale. This year the library is adding a new Preview Night on Sept. 13 from 4 to 8 p.m. For $20, VIP guests will enjoy wine and refreshments as they have the first opportunity to purchase books before the Wednesday morning crowd. Shop in comfort, beat the rush, and have access to the materials before anyone else.

LOCK HAVEN, PA ・ 18 HOURS AGO