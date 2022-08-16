Read full article on original website
therecord-online.com
Commonwealth University-Lock Haven ROTC Cadet Receives Multiple Scholarships
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Christian Good of Muncy is the recipient of Commonwealth University-Lock Haven’s John F. Curcio Scholarship and Perna Family Memorial Scholarship for the 2022-23 school year. Good is preparing to enter his senior year in the 3+2 undergraduate physician assistant (PA) program at The Haven. He is also an Army ROTC cadet and a member of the Boxing Club, the Christian Student Fellowship, and Campus Crusade for Christ.
LHU men’s soccer picked third in PSAC preseason coaches’ poll
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) has released the 2022 preseason coaches’ poll and the Lock Haven University men’s soccer team was picked to finish third in the Eastern Division. In the Eastern Division, 2022 PSAC Champions Millersville garnered five of the seven...
WSOC: PSAC announces 2022 preseason coaches’ poll
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Today (August 16), the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) released the 2022 preseason coaches’ poll and the Lock Haven University women’s soccer team was picked to finish eighth in the Eastern Division. In the Eastern Division, Kutztown took five of the nine first-place...
Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield as Commonwealth University signs agreement with Central Columbia School District
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield, together as Commonwealth University and the Central Columbia School District (Columbia County), have signed an agreement guaranteeing admission, eligibility for merit-based scholarships, and on-campus housing at any of its locations. The agreement guarantees admission for Central graduates who enroll in...
Ross Library adds Book Sale Preview Night
LOCK HAVEN, PA – It’s almost time for the Annie Halenbake Ross Library Annual Book Sale. This year the library is adding a new Preview Night on Sept. 13 from 4 to 8 p.m. For $20, VIP guests will enjoy wine and refreshments as they have the first opportunity to purchase books before the Wednesday morning crowd. Shop in comfort, beat the rush, and have access to the materials before anyone else.
Blanchard mother and daughter reported missing
BLANCHARD, PA – Rockview state police reported on Thursday that a Blanchard mother and here 10-year-old daughter have been missing since Aug. 5 and anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact them at 814—355-7545. The mother was identified as Crystal Gayle Oburn, 44, from Bald Eagle St....
