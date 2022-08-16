ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OK

news9.com

Man Sentenced To 25 Years For Connection With Death Of Washington Co. Deputy

Athine Henderson pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday in connection with the death of Washington County Deputy Kyle Davis. Washington County Assistant District Attorney Will Drake said nobody ever wins in a case like this because Kyle Davis is still gone. Henderson spoke to News On 6 exclusively Wednesday after the hearing. He said he felt the need to plead guilty.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Tulsa teen dies after accidental shooting

A Tulsa teenager has died after detectives say he was accidentally shot in the head over the weekend. Homicide detective Brandon Watkins said witnesses described the shooting as an accident. "There were four kids sitting in a car and they were just passing a gun around and talking about it,"...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man caught with catalytic converter, claims he had permission to take it, TPD says

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was arrested Wednesday after police found him with a catalytic converter and burglary tools, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Officers said they were called out to a business near Skelly Drive and Union Avenue around 8:50 Wednesday night in reference to a suspicious vehicle. The caller said she saw a man jump the fence into another nearby business, officers said.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

17-Year-Old Dies In Accidental Shooting, Tulsa Police Say

A 17-year-old has died after what Tulsa police say was an accidental shooting. Tulsa Police say 21-year-old Oscar Zermeno has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail facing a charge of second-degree manslaughter. Lt. Brandon Watkins says police were called to a shopping center near 21st and Garnett Sunday night for an accidental shooting.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

2 Arrested In Connection To Deadly Shooting In Tulsa

Tulsa Police said two men connected to a deadly shooting Saturday morning are in custody. Police said that Homicide and Warrants Detectives arrested Brandon Lancaste, 19, and Kaleb Carter, 21, without incident. This is after officers said they found Keith Brown, 44, dead near 11th and Garnett with a gunshot...
TULSA, OK
Public Safety
news9.com

First Responders In Bartlesville Participate In Active Shooter Training

First responders from all across Bartlesville took part in active shooter training at Oklahoma Wesleyan University on Tuesday morning. The training involved more than 50 students and staff volunteers who acted as shootings victims during the training. The training started relatively small, but grew and eventually included Bartlesville Police, the...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police investigating a double shooting outside of Savanna Landing

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Monday evening outside Savanna Landing Apartments near 61st and Peoria. Reports of a shooting came out around 7:30 p.m. just outside of Savanna Landing. Police at the scene said that one man and one woman were shot inside a car by a shooter in another vehicle.
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Victim Identified In Tulsa's 51st Homicide Of 2022

The victim in a Saturday morning homicide has been identified by Tulsa Police. Officers say they found 44-year-old Keith Brown dead near 11th and Garnett with a gunshot wound. According to Tulsa Police, no arrests have been made and investigators are working to determine what happened. Anyone with information about...
TULSA, OK

