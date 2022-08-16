Read full article on original website
news9.com
Man Sentenced To 25 Years For Connection With Death Of Washington Co. Deputy
Athine Henderson pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday in connection with the death of Washington County Deputy Kyle Davis. Washington County Assistant District Attorney Will Drake said nobody ever wins in a case like this because Kyle Davis is still gone. Henderson spoke to News On 6 exclusively Wednesday after the hearing. He said he felt the need to plead guilty.
Tulsa couple accused of mishandling nonprofit continue to fight charges
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Legal battles continue for a couple who run a local non-profit. Oklahoma Heartland Heroes Foundation is an organization that provides food to at-risk communities. However, there have been multiple investigations into the organization. FOX23 received a tip last year claiming that hundreds of boxes of...
news9.com
Mom Left With Questions After 4-Year-Old Is Attacked By Dog Near Oakhurst
A mom is sharing her frustration after her four-year-old son was attacked by a dog in Creek County. It's a tricky situation. The mom said nobody has come forward to claim ownership of the dog and it happened outside of the nearest Animal Shelter's jurisdiction. That leaves her to wonder...
Tulsa County man arrested, accused of calling in bomb threat to Stillwater High School
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A Tulsa County man has been arrested after police say he called in a bomb threat to Stillwater High School. Stillwater police were sent to the school on July 18 after staff members reported two threatening phone calls. The employee said the caller sounded like a man with a raspy voice.
News On 6
Osage County Deputies, US Marshals Conduct Sex-Offender Compliance Checks
Deputies in Osage County, alongside U.S. Marshalls, conducted compliance checks at the addresses of 132 registered sex offenders and found 13 to be out of compliance. Deputies say they sent the cases to the District Attorney's office for warrants to be filed on those offenders breaking the rules. According to...
publicradiotulsa.org
Tulsa teen dies after accidental shooting
A Tulsa teenager has died after detectives say he was accidentally shot in the head over the weekend. Homicide detective Brandon Watkins said witnesses described the shooting as an accident. "There were four kids sitting in a car and they were just passing a gun around and talking about it,"...
Former resident of burned Tulsa home arrested, investigators offer update
TULSA, Okla. — It’s been six months since a home in south Tulsa burned to the ground, and investigators are still trying to piece together what happened. Crews spent hours battling the blaze on a frigid evening last February. Firefighters told FOX23 that they could see the flames from the station, which was about a quarter of a mile away.
Tulsa Man Gets Plea Deal in Statutory Rape Case in OC
A 48-year-old Oklahoma man who had a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old runaway girl and traveled with her to Newport Beach pleaded guilty Wednesday and was immediately sentenced to 42 days in jail -- time he has already served since his arrest.
KTUL
Man caught with catalytic converter, claims he had permission to take it, TPD says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was arrested Wednesday after police found him with a catalytic converter and burglary tools, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Officers said they were called out to a business near Skelly Drive and Union Avenue around 8:50 Wednesday night in reference to a suspicious vehicle. The caller said she saw a man jump the fence into another nearby business, officers said.
news9.com
South Tulsa Pool Temporarily Closed After Theft, Police Search For Suspects
Police are searching for two thieves who broke into The Park Plaza South Pool and stole cash and electronics. The pool near 71st and Sheridan captured surveillance video and is asking for you to help identify the thieves. "It's a lot to take in why somebody would do something like...
17-Year-Old Dies In Accidental Shooting, Tulsa Police Say
A 17-year-old has died after what Tulsa police say was an accidental shooting. Tulsa Police say 21-year-old Oscar Zermeno has been booked into the Tulsa County Jail facing a charge of second-degree manslaughter. Lt. Brandon Watkins says police were called to a shopping center near 21st and Garnett Sunday night for an accidental shooting.
News On 6
2 Arrested In Connection To Deadly Shooting In Tulsa
Tulsa Police said two men connected to a deadly shooting Saturday morning are in custody. Police said that Homicide and Warrants Detectives arrested Brandon Lancaste, 19, and Kaleb Carter, 21, without incident. This is after officers said they found Keith Brown, 44, dead near 11th and Garnett with a gunshot...
news9.com
First Responders In Bartlesville Participate In Active Shooter Training
First responders from all across Bartlesville took part in active shooter training at Oklahoma Wesleyan University on Tuesday morning. The training involved more than 50 students and staff volunteers who acted as shootings victims during the training. The training started relatively small, but grew and eventually included Bartlesville Police, the...
Flag ceremony held honoring organ donation of 17-year-old killed in hit-and-run
TULSA, Okla. — A flag ceremony was held at Saint Francis to honor 17-year-old’s Christopher Key’s organ donation after his tragic death. Around 100 people turned out for the ceremony, including Christopher’s family and friends. Many people were visibly upset and a flag was raised for...
TCSO and Collinsville PD search for suspect who stole a motorcycle, lead them on a chase
COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and Collinsville Police are searching for a suspect who they said stole a motorcycle and lead authorities on a police chase with it. Police said the suspect eventually crashed the motorcycle near 156th Street N and 129th E Avenue around 7...
Oklahoma woman dies in train, vehicle collision
An Oklahoma woman died when a train and vehicle collided Monday.
Tulsa police investigating a double shooting outside of Savanna Landing
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured Monday evening outside Savanna Landing Apartments near 61st and Peoria. Reports of a shooting came out around 7:30 p.m. just outside of Savanna Landing. Police at the scene said that one man and one woman were shot inside a car by a shooter in another vehicle.
Tulsa’s Park Plaza South Pool burglary caught on camera
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are trying to identify two people caught on camera breaking into the Park Plaza South Pool in the neighborhood near 71st and Sheridan. The video shows a man and a woman force open an office door at the pool house Aug. 16. They were on the property from 3 a.m. to 4:30 a.m.
White supremacist group images spray painted under a south Tulsa bridge
TULSA, Okla. — Images associated with a group known for its white supremacist ties were found spray painted in south Tulsa. FOX23 reached out to the Tulsa River Parks Authority. Within an hour of being notified, they painted over the graffiti. It was found on the bridge support underneath the Jenks Bridge near 91st and Riverside.
Victim Identified In Tulsa's 51st Homicide Of 2022
The victim in a Saturday morning homicide has been identified by Tulsa Police. Officers say they found 44-year-old Keith Brown dead near 11th and Garnett with a gunshot wound. According to Tulsa Police, no arrests have been made and investigators are working to determine what happened. Anyone with information about...
