Hopewell, VA

Virginia Crime & Safety
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Petersburg Police investigate shooting

Petersburg police officers responded to the 300 block of Mistletoe Street at 9:36 p.m. on Sunday, August 14 for the report of a person shot. Once on scene, officers found two juvenile males who had been shot. Both boys were taken to the hospital, one with life-threatening injuries. A vehicle described by police as possibly a late model silver Ford Explorer was seen in the area at the time of the shooting. Police are asking anyone who may have any information on the suspect vehicle to call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
PETERSBURG, VA
foxrichmond.com

Police identify man killed in Wednesday afternoon shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police have identified the man killed in Wednesday afternoon’s shooting. Officers were called around 3:10 p.m. to the 2300 block of Halifax Avenue for a person shot. At the scene, police found Jeremy Cornelius, 43, of Richmond, with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken...
RICHMOND, VA
WHSV

Petersburg police chief addresses shooting death of teen

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Since Sunday, Petersburg Police Chief Travis Christian has been trying to find the person or people responsible for the death of Le’Quan Smith. “To see someone of that age lose their life to a senseless act of violence such as this is bothersome to us,” Christian said.
PETERSBURG, VA
NBC12

Police search for missing man with ties to Richmond

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Charlottesville police are searching for a missing man with ties to Richmond. John Milton Harris III, 60, was last seen on July 1 and reported missing on July 9. Multiple searches for him have been conducted, police said. “At the time of his disappearance, Harris was...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

