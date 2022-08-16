Read full article on original website
Times Gazette
Asimeng joins Highland Health
Highland Health Providers has announced the addition of Dr. Andrea Asimeng, internal medicine physician, to Highland Family Healthcare. Asimeng completed her Bachelor of Arts degree in 2012 from Grinnell College in Grinnell, Iowa. She then received her Doctor of Medicine degree in 2019 from St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies.
Federal free lunch program ends; districts, organizations prepare for increased need
WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Now that the USDA free school lunch program has ended, there are concerns about the cost of food as students return to the classroom. Organizations in the Miami Valley are gearing up to provide more meals to kids. For the first time since the 2019-2020 school year, students will have […]
Times Gazette
Fairfield attends FFA Camp Muskingum
Over the summer all FFA members get the opportunity to go to FFA Camp Muskingum for a chance to get more involved in FFA and to get to know the other FFA chapters from Ohio, as well as some area state officers. During camp members are able to participate in...
thexunewswire.com
Symmes Apartments in Fairfield Ohio
Residents love the comfortable and convenient lifestyle of our spacious apartments and townhomes in Fairfield. Our homes feature new wood kitchen cabinets, bright lights, modern hardware, and updated fixtures. Comfort amenities include: central air & heat, dishwashers ,energy efficient windows, and a large dining area! There’s tremendous closet space to store all your stuff! The bathroom cabinets compliment the kitchen’s with a new shower enclosure, hardware and plumbing fixtures. Most apartments have balconies with full height sliding glass doors (except for the lower level). Townhomes have semi-private patios.
dayton.com
Rotary Food Truck Competition on Saturday to include nearly 30 vendors
Saturday’s lunch and possibly dinner are already planned out: The only challenge is making a choice, or in this case — choices. The eighth annual Springfield Gourmet Food Truck Competition will gather around 27 food vendors that will have a wide range of options from American comfort foods including burgers and pizza to international dishes, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Park, 250 Cliff Park Rd. Admission is free.
Hickory Bar-B-Q Celebrates 60 Years!
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – If you know Dayton, you likely know Hickory Bar-B-Q. After 60 years in business, Carl Fisher showed a quick demo of their delectable ribs in the Living Dayton Kitchen. Fisher said Joe and Irene Kiss opened up the Hickory Bar-B-Q on Brown Street in 1962. “Joe ran it clear up until […]
Times Gazette
Investiture for SSCC’s Roades
The investiture for Dr. Nicole Roades, the sixth president at Southern State Community College, was held Monday in the Edward K. Daniels Memorial Auditorium on the college’s central campus in Hillsboro. Roades assumed the presidency on July 1, 2022, following Dr. Kevin Boys, who held the position for 12...
Times Gazette
Welcome home for WWII sailor
A burial procession to honor Joseph Warren, a Navy sailor who was killed on the USS Oklahoma during the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, will arrive at Yoctangee Park in Chillicothe at approximately 10:20 a.m. for a memorial ceremony in his hometown before heading back to Greenfield. The...
Times Gazette
‘Farmers market boutique’ open in Greenfield
Downtown Greenfield welcomed another new business recently and it’s located at 228 Jefferson St. in Posey Plaza, the town’s new retail incubator space. Ohio Red Barn is what owner Mitzi Schneider calls a “farmers market boutique.” At the shop you will find things like honey, infused honey, jams, jellies, maple syrup, barbecue rubs, candied nuts, smoke salts, soaps, and even beard balms, lip balms and oils.
Record-Herald
‘Silent Watch’ returns in September
The Fayette County Veterans Service Commission (VSC) will be hosting its third-annual Silent Watch event to help spread awareness about veteran suicide and what the community can help do to prevent it. This year’s Silent Watch will be held on Friday, Sept. 30 with First Watch starting at 8 a.m....
wnewsj.com
Wilmington High School Class of ’82 reunites
The Wilmington High School Class of 1982 celebrated the 40th anniversary of their graduation with a get-together at Roosters in Wilmington on Friday, August 5, 2022. The class composite was displayed along with a black cap and gown, orange and black 1982 numbers, and lighted up ’82 numbers. On the tables were vases with the class senior pictures on them. The vases were made by Shelly Conner Williamson.
TODAY.com
Video of Ohio senior citizen doing karaoke performance at Goodwill goes viral
Deanna Mae Garvin has a song in her heart, and she decided to let it out during a recent shopping trip. Garvin went to a Goodwill store in Hamilton, Ohio, to look for a new karaoke machine. When an employee helped her get one off the shelf, they asked for Garvin to sing a song in return, and she was happy to pick up the microphone. Shopper John Schuerfranz noticed and filmed her performance, then posted it on Facebook — and the video has since gone viral.
Times Gazette
Mental health crisis facilities
A recommendation to build multiple new mental health crisis facilities was introduced by Penny Dreher, executive director of the Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health (ADAMH) Board, at Wednesday’s meeting of the Highland County Board of Commissioners. Dreher said the organization, which encapsulates Fayette, Highland, Pickaway, Pike...
Times Gazette
Hansborough story to be told by HCHS
A presentation about the early Black settlement of Hansborough north of Hillsboro will be held at the Highland House Museum in Hillsboro at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 17. The history of the settlement is included in the book “Black History of Highland County Ohio” written by Highland County Historical Society members Kati Burwinkel, Myra Cumberland and John Glaze. All three of them will be speaking at the event.
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
This Ohio Grocery Store is Bucket-List Worthy
Sometimes, going to the grocery store can be a drag. That is why we are so thankful for grocery stores that don't actually feel or look like grocery stores. Instead of boring aisles filled with bread and cereal, you'll spot floating sharks, a candy castle, and displays of food from all over the world. Jungle Jim's is a must-see destination for foodies, tourists, and local shoppers alike. Keep reading to learn more.
Times Gazette
HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS
The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:. At 5:41 p.m., dispatch advised of a non-injury crash on Muntz Street. Howard Mason, 22, of Peebles, was traveling south on U.S. Route 62 hauling a wood chipper. Mason turned east on Muntz Street. While negotiating the left turn, Mason’s trailing unit came unhitched and struck a vehicle that was parked and unoccupied at 502 S. High St.
livability.com
5 Can’t-Miss Annual Festivals in and Around Dayton, OH
The Dayton area knows how to throw a good party. Check out this sampling of fun annual events. Crowd-pleasing celebrations occur each year throughout the Dayton area. Here’s just a small sample:. Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival. Formerly called the Southern Ohio Indoor Music Festival, the Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival...
Fox 19
NKY town could soon vote to restrict where people can smoke
DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Dayton City Council is set to vote on an ordinance in September that would ban people from smoking in public places. That ordinance is receiving mixed feedback. The Rose Room is one of Dayton’s oldest establishments. The owner of the business, Patricia Flynn, said a...
Times Gazette
Hillsboro 3rd, McClain 6th in FAC
JACKSON — The Frontier Athletic Conference held its second boys golf outing of the 2022 season Tuesday at Franklin Valley Golf Course. Washington won the match with a 167 team score. Miami Trace placed second with a 176. Hillsboro placed third with a 177, followed by Jackson, 178; Chillicothe, 180; and McClain, 204.
