The U.S. accused a Chinese MIT professor of spying. Now cleared, he’s helped discover what may be the ‘best semiconductor material ever found’
A team of researchers from MIT and other institutions say they've found the "best semiconductor material ever found," even better than the ubiquitous silicon. Sergi Reboredo—VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) A team of researchers has discovered what the Massachusetts Institute of Technology calls the “best semiconductor material...
China surpasses the US in scientific research volume and quality, study claims
Chinese research comprised 27.2 percent of the world's top one percent of most frequently cited papers. US research made up 24.9 percent of the top one percent of most frequently referenced research studies. The report was released on the same day US President Joe Biden authorized $200 billion in research...
CNBC
Bill Gates' company TerraPower raises $750 million for nuclear energy and medicine innovation
TerraPower, the nuclear innovation company founded by Bill Gates, announced a $750 million funding raise co-led by Gates and SK, a large South Korean conglomerate that is one of South Korea's largest energy providers. The money will go toward the development of nuclear energy innovations and nuclear medicine. Bill Gates'...
AMA
Rapid collaborations drive research in COVID-19 and beyond
In 2001, the National Academy of Medicine reported that it took about 17 years to translate research findings into U.S. clinical practice. The AMA leads the charge on public health. Our members are the frontline of patient care, expanding access to care for underserved patients and developing key prevention strategies.
Mytide Therapeutics Partners with Agilent to Collaborate on Automation Solutions for Mytide’s Next-generation Manufacturing Platform
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- Mytide Therapeutics, a company transforming peptide manufacturing with predictive analytics and machine learning, has partnered with Agilent, a global leader in life science, diagnostic and applied chemical markets. The two companies will collaborate on robust, scalable and reliable automation solutions for Mytide’s BioFab2 platform, a technology suite that combines chemistry, robotics and machine learning to advance and accelerate peptide and peptide conjugate manufacturing. Under the terms of the agreement, Agilent will supply analytical and preparative chromatography equipment for Mytide’s BioFab2 fleet. The ultimate aim of the partnership is to drive clinical impact by accelerating the development of life-saving therapeutics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005115/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
Incredible pics reveal massive US show of force over Pacific with nuclear B2 stealth bombers in warning to China
STEALTH bombers swoop over the Pacific Ocean in a spectacular show of American air power amid fears of all-out war with China. A warship sails below as two B-2 Spirit nuclear strike planes fly in formation with four F/A-18 Hornet fighters and a high-tech E-7A Wedgetail "eye-in-the-sky" spy plane from Australia.
Creepy artificial intelligence spotted creating its own science that even human experts don’t understand
A CREEPY artificial intelligence has left scientists puzzled after it discovered physics that even professionals still don't understand. Physics is one of the more rigid disciplines in science with complex equations and exact measurements for secrets to be revealed. Professor of engineering at Columbia University Hod Lipson said it is...
US News and World Report
Boeing, Northrop to Join White House-Backed Advanced Manufacturing Program
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Boeing Co. and Northrop Grumman are joining a White House-backed compact to help smaller U.S.-based suppliers increase the use of 3D printing and other advanced manufacturing technologies. The voluntary program, unveiled by President Joe Biden in May, seeks to boost suppliers' use of additive manufacturing (AM). Driven...
Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough Confirmed: California Team Achieved Ignition
If we could harness fusion to generate electricity, it would be one of the most efficient and least polluting sources of energy possible.
A New Material Could Be the Best Semiconductor Ever, But There’s a Catch
Researchers have found a better semiconductor than silicon, potentially allowing faster and smaller computer chips in the future. A new study, published in the Science journal last month, proved that cubic boron arsenide has significantly higher mobility to both electrons and their positively charged counterparts than silicon, the ubiquitous semiconductor used in electronics and computers.
Phys.org
Common ingredient in household products could be contributing to antibiotic resistance
A recent study by researchers at the University of Toronto has identified a chemical found in several consumer products that could be a potential cause of the rise of antibiotic resistance In Canada. The study, by Assistant Professor Hui Peng's research group in the department of chemistry in the Faculty...
Record-Breaking Experiment Could Solve a Huge Challenge in Quantum Computing
Two atoms inflated to an almost comical size and cooled to a fraction above absolute zero have been used to generate a robust, insanely fast two-qubit quantum gate that could help overcome some of quantum computing's persistent challenges. Since a two-qubit gate is the fundamental building block of efficient quantum...
rigzone.com
US DOE Provides $44MM In Funds For Geothermal Tech Development
The U.S. Department of Energy's FORGE field laboratory has announced up to $44 million for projects developing technology for geothermal systems. — The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Frontier Observatory for Research in Geothermal Energy (FORGE) field laboratory has announced up to $44 million for projects to develop and test technology to foster innovation in enhanced geothermal systems (EGS).
Phys.org
Scientists offer blueprint for sustainable redesign of food systems
New research describes food systems designed not by the logic of growth such as efficiency and extraction, but by principles of sufficiency, regeneration, distribution, commons, and care. It argues that food systems can instead be the foundation of healthy communities, ecologies and economies. "For this agenda-setting article, we've reviewed the...
CoinTelegraph
Korea's 'poop-coin' project got flushed in February, inventor reveals
The South Korean government has put the lid on a science program that created toilets designed to turn human waste into electricity, heat, and digital currency. The Science Walden project was revealed in July 2021 to the amusement of the crypto community and the wider public alike — introducing the “BeeVi” toilet which turned human excrement into methane gas and rewarded its “depositors” with a digital currency called Ggool.
ASIA・
Nature.com
A sustainable future for Africa through continental free trade and agricultural development
Developing and integrating agricultural markets may be key to addressing Africa's sustainability challenges. By modelling trade costs from farm gate to potential import markets across eight African regions, we investigate the impact of individual components of continental free trade and the complementary role of domestic agricultural development through increased market access for farmers and agricultural intensification. We find that free trade would increase intra-African agricultural trade sixfold by 2030 but-since it does not address local supply constraints-outside food imports and undernourishment would reduce only marginally. Agricultural development could almost eliminate undernourishment in Africa by 2050 at only a small cost of increased global greenhouse gas emissions. While continental free trade will be enabled in Africa through the African Continental Free Trade Area, aligning this with local agricultural development policies is crucial to increase intra-African trade gains, promote food security and achieve climate objectives.
Phys.org
Researchers unravel cell biology through artificial intelligence
For our cells to proliferate, differentiate or migrate, the nucleus needs the help of its cytoskeleton, the scaffold surrounding the nucleus which provides cells with shape and solid structure. The disruption of this strong coupling, such as the dislocation of the nucleus from its cytoskeleton, is usually a symptom of disease in the body.
Phys.org
Study finds filovirus antibodies in Australian bats
Researchers from CSIRO, Australia's national science agency, have detected antibodies to a filovirus in Australian bats for the first time. Detailed in a paper published today with Murdoch University, the study found antibodies in 46 samples collected between 2005 and 2017 that reacted to filoviruses. Senior researcher on the paper,...
Phys.org
Compact QKD system paves the way to cost-effective satellite-based quantum networks
Researchers report an experimental demonstration of a space-to-ground quantum key distribution (QKD) network using a compact QKD terminal aboard the Chinese Space Lab Tiangong-2 and four ground stations. The new QKD system is less than half the weight of the system the researchers developed for the Micius satellite, which was used to perform the world's first quantum-encrypted virtual teleconference.
Scientists Just Broke The World Record For The Most Powerful Stable Magnetic Field
A hybrid magnet in China has just smashed the previous record for the most powerful stable magnetic field, scientists claim. At the Chinese Academy of Sciences' Steady High Magnetic Field Facility (SHMFF), a magnet years in development achieved a steady magnetic field of 45.22 tesla – tens of thousands of times more powerful than your average souvenir fridge magnet. This breaks the record for a steady magnetic field of 45 tesla, held by the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory (MagLab) in the US since 1999. The breakthrough sets new limits on conditions commonly used to study various physical phenomena, offering new opportunities...
