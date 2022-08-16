Read full article on original website
Program ends soon that helps Iowans with rent, utilities
Des Moines, IA- A federally funded program that’s helped about 17,000 Iowans stay in their homes is ending soon. Radio Iowa reports that in addition to paying for back rent, the Iowa Finance Authority’s Rent and Utility Assistance Program has higher income barriers, opening it to many more Iowans than comparable rent assistance programs.
Iowa Woman Attacked and Killed by Her Five Great Danes
Yesterday, we shared a story about an eight-year-old boy in Linn County being attacked by two family dogs. Based on reports, the family nor law enforcement have been able to determine what caused the dogs to attack, but the damage done to the child was fairly gruesome. Just one day...
Iowa City to pay stimulus checks to more than 300 excluded workers
Iowa U.S. Senate candidate Michael Franken is challenging incumbent Republican Senator Chuck Grassley to a series of debates before November’s election. Tradition, pride continues to drive Xavier football program. Updated: 1 hour ago. At Xavier, they don't rebuild, they just reload. It's tradition and pride that drives this football...
Have You Smelled This ‘Stinky’ Iowa Town?
When we step outside to start our day, we expect to smell fresh flowers or dew on the grass. The last thing anyone would expect to smell is rotten eggs or something burnt. One town in Iowa is known to have those exact smells. In fact, the unofficial nickname for this eastern Iowa town is "The City of Five Smells." It also has the unflattering distinction of being named one of the "stinkiest" cities in the world.
Man With Local Ties Tapped To Lead Iowa-Based Hy-Vee
West Des Moines, IA (KICD)– A graduate of Washington High School in Cherokee has been tapped to be one of the new co-CEOs at Hy Vee. Aaron Wiese was a political science major at UNI when he got his first part-time job with the Iowa grocery chain. He became...
Cities of North Liberty and Coralville seek funding for Forevergreen Road extension
A 1.3 mile stretch of Forevergreen Road extension that would connect it with North Liberty Road would open up access in the area to both Interstate 380 and Interstate 80. That’s according to Coralville and North Liberty officials who are championing the project. The Gazette reports the $10 million...
Rochester Avenue work digs up frustration from Iowa City residents
Iowa City — During Tuesday evening's council meeting, Iowa City residents talked about their frustration toward the Rochester Avenue construction. Rochester Avenue serves as an important arterial within the City of Iowa City. The project started earlier this month. Construction will include:. Pavement reconstruction from Ralston Creek to N...
Linn County Property Tax Statements Being Mailed; Payments Due September 30
LINN COUNTY, IA – August 18, 2022 – The semiannual installment of property and mobile home tax statements are being mailed today and will be arriving in mailboxes soon. The deadline to pay the first half of property taxes without penalty is September 30, 2022. A penalty of one and one half percent will attach to late payments beginning October 1, 2022.
Traffic alert: New 'flyover ramp' to open Friday morning at 380/80 interchange
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — On Friday morning, a new 'flyover ramp' is scheduled to open at the Interstate 380/80 interchange and it could cause some confusion for drivers. The exit for drivers heading south on Interstate 380 and wanting to turn on to Interstate 80 eastbound, will now be a half mile earlier on the road.
Police respond to person shot in SE Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday at 4:10 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to calls for shots fired in the 1500 block of Bever Avenue SE. Upon arrival, responding officers found a female victim who had been struck by an errant bullet while inside her home. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries. They appear to be non-life-threatening.
SE Iowa man injured in Motorcycle accident
Ottumwa, IA- A Southeast Iowa man was injured Tuesday in a motorcycle accident that also involved a car. TV Station KTVO reports the accident occurred Just after 11:30 AM Tuesday at the intersection on Boone Avenue and Bruce Street in Ottumwa. According to police, a motorcycle driven by 25-year-old Dalton...
Iowa City council tables motion to remove Amel Ali from Truth & Reconciliation Commission
Iowa City's city council voted Tuesday night to indefinitely table a proposal to remove a member of the city's truth and reconciliation commission after she went on a podcast last month. The city council called an emergency meeting earlier this month after learning the TRC's new chair, Amel Ali, used...
Southeast Iowa motorcyclist seriously injured in Tuesday crash
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa motorcycle rider was injured in a Tuesday morning crash involving a car. It happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bruce Street and Boone Ave. in Ottumwa. According to the Ottumwa Police Department, a motorcycle driven by Dalton Hansen, 25, of...
Palo repeals water rate ordinances that caused some bills to more than double
PALO, Iowa — Palo city leaders have voted to repeal a pair of recent ordinances that raised water rates in the city, and led to some residents' bills to more than double. The repeal is temporary, as city leaders work to figure out how they can raise rates without causing individual bills to spike month to month.
Palo Residents See Water Bills Spike By Hundreds of Dollars
An extreme rate spike in home water bills is about the last thing anyone wants with the cost of everything else going up these days. It's a basic necessity, after all. But the city of Palo said they had to do it, until residents complained about higher water rates, and they got lowered. It won't be quite that easy in the long-term, but that's what happened according to KCRG, after residents in attendance at a special meeting in the town gathered to air their concerns, about sticker shock over an extra several hundred dollars appearing on their water bills. According to one resident:
Machinists at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics save 2 operating rooms from closing
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) — Several months ago, two operating rooms were at risk of closing. But two of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics' own machinists were able to bring those ORs back online, KCRG reports. Tim Weaver and Russ Sauer make up the team of senior...
Iowa parents react to school district making ransom payment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Like many families, Derek Jones was spending the last few days of summer with his daughter Aniyah before she returned to the classroom. While he gets her ready to start her first day of first grade at Garfield Elementary, the Cedar Rapids School district said it had paid a third party to protect information that was accessed: Social Security numbers, bank account information, medical information, and other personal information.
Third murder charge filed in Taboo Nightclub shooting
One of the men charged in April's Taboo Nightclub mass shooting is now facing another murder charge, weeks after one of the victims died from his injuries. Timothy Rush is now charged with the murder of Marvin Cox, who died in July. Cox was shot in the head and had been in the hospital ever since the shooting on April 10. Three people died that night and nine others were injured.
Midwest company launches UIowa kids shoes
Chicago based retailer Bobbi-Toads is now an official licensee of the University of Iowa. The kids shoe company is now marketing light-up shoes with the UI logo. The company is also releasing a small plushie of Iowa's mascot, Herky the Hawk, that can snap on to shoes, backpacks and necklaces.
TRAFFIC ALERT: New I-380 SB to I-80 EB flyover ramp set to open
The new I-380 southbound to I-80 eastbound flyover ramp is set to open Friday morning. The existing I-380 southbound to I-80 eastbound loop will be closing permanently. Drivers on I-380 southbound will be utilizing a new, elevated bridge as they head to I-80 eastbound. With the opening of the new...
