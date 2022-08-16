ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
KBUR

Program ends soon that helps Iowans with rent, utilities

Des Moines, IA- A federally funded program that’s helped about 17,000 Iowans stay in their homes is ending soon. Radio Iowa reports that in addition to paying for back rent, the Iowa Finance Authority’s Rent and Utility Assistance Program has higher income barriers, opening it to many more Iowans than comparable rent assistance programs.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa City to pay stimulus checks to more than 300 excluded workers

Iowa U.S. Senate candidate Michael Franken is challenging incumbent Republican Senator Chuck Grassley to a series of debates before November’s election. Tradition, pride continues to drive Xavier football program. Updated: 1 hour ago. At Xavier, they don't rebuild, they just reload. It's tradition and pride that drives this football...
IOWA CITY, IA
Hot 104.7

Have You Smelled This ‘Stinky’ Iowa Town?

When we step outside to start our day, we expect to smell fresh flowers or dew on the grass. The last thing anyone would expect to smell is rotten eggs or something burnt. One town in Iowa is known to have those exact smells. In fact, the unofficial nickname for this eastern Iowa town is "The City of Five Smells." It also has the unflattering distinction of being named one of the "stinkiest" cities in the world.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
Iowa City, IA
Government
Iowa City, IA
Health
Johnson County, IA
Government
Iowa City, IA
Coronavirus
City
Iowa City, IA
Johnson County, IA
Health
Local
Iowa Government
City
Coralville, IA
Local
Iowa Health
County
Johnson County, IA
kicdam.com

Man With Local Ties Tapped To Lead Iowa-Based Hy-Vee

West Des Moines, IA (KICD)– A graduate of Washington High School in Cherokee has been tapped to be one of the new co-CEOs at Hy Vee. Aaron Wiese was a political science major at UNI when he got his first part-time job with the Iowa grocery chain. He became...
CHEROKEE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Rochester Avenue work digs up frustration from Iowa City residents

Iowa City — During Tuesday evening's council meeting, Iowa City residents talked about their frustration toward the Rochester Avenue construction. Rochester Avenue serves as an important arterial within the City of Iowa City. The project started earlier this month. Construction will include:. Pavement reconstruction from Ralston Creek to N...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Linn County Property Tax Statements Being Mailed; Payments Due September 30

LINN COUNTY, IA – August 18, 2022 – The semiannual installment of property and mobile home tax statements are being mailed today and will be arriving in mailboxes soon. The deadline to pay the first half of property taxes without penalty is September 30, 2022. A penalty of one and one half percent will attach to late payments beginning October 1, 2022.
LINN COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Cash Assistance#Common Good#General Health#Linus Covid
KCRG.com

Police respond to person shot in SE Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday at 4:10 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to calls for shots fired in the 1500 block of Bever Avenue SE. Upon arrival, responding officers found a female victim who had been struck by an errant bullet while inside her home. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries. They appear to be non-life-threatening.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KBUR

SE Iowa man injured in Motorcycle accident

Ottumwa, IA- A Southeast Iowa man was injured Tuesday in a motorcycle accident that also involved a car. TV Station KTVO reports the accident occurred Just after 11:30 AM Tuesday at the intersection on Boone Avenue and Bruce Street in Ottumwa. According to police, a motorcycle driven by 25-year-old Dalton...
OTTUMWA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa motorcyclist seriously injured in Tuesday crash

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A southeast Iowa motorcycle rider was injured in a Tuesday morning crash involving a car. It happened just after 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bruce Street and Boone Ave. in Ottumwa. According to the Ottumwa Police Department, a motorcycle driven by Dalton Hansen, 25, of...
OTTUMWA, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Palo repeals water rate ordinances that caused some bills to more than double

PALO, Iowa — Palo city leaders have voted to repeal a pair of recent ordinances that raised water rates in the city, and led to some residents' bills to more than double. The repeal is temporary, as city leaders work to figure out how they can raise rates without causing individual bills to spike month to month.
PALO, IA
104.5 KDAT

Palo Residents See Water Bills Spike By Hundreds of Dollars

An extreme rate spike in home water bills is about the last thing anyone wants with the cost of everything else going up these days. It's a basic necessity, after all. But the city of Palo said they had to do it, until residents complained about higher water rates, and they got lowered. It won't be quite that easy in the long-term, but that's what happened according to KCRG, after residents in attendance at a special meeting in the town gathered to air their concerns, about sticker shock over an extra several hundred dollars appearing on their water bills. According to one resident:
PALO, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa parents react to school district making ransom payment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Like many families, Derek Jones was spending the last few days of summer with his daughter Aniyah before she returned to the classroom. While he gets her ready to start her first day of first grade at Garfield Elementary, the Cedar Rapids School district said it had paid a third party to protect information that was accessed: Social Security numbers, bank account information, medical information, and other personal information.
cbs2iowa.com

Third murder charge filed in Taboo Nightclub shooting

One of the men charged in April's Taboo Nightclub mass shooting is now facing another murder charge, weeks after one of the victims died from his injuries. Timothy Rush is now charged with the murder of Marvin Cox, who died in July. Cox was shot in the head and had been in the hospital ever since the shooting on April 10. Three people died that night and nine others were injured.
LINN COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Midwest company launches UIowa kids shoes

Chicago based retailer Bobbi-Toads is now an official licensee of the University of Iowa. The kids shoe company is now marketing light-up shoes with the UI logo. The company is also releasing a small plushie of Iowa's mascot, Herky the Hawk, that can snap on to shoes, backpacks and necklaces.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: New I-380 SB to I-80 EB flyover ramp set to open

The new I-380 southbound to I-80 eastbound flyover ramp is set to open Friday morning. The existing I-380 southbound to I-80 eastbound loop will be closing permanently. Drivers on I-380 southbound will be utilizing a new, elevated bridge as they head to I-80 eastbound. With the opening of the new...
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy