Omaha, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Petition to ban abortion within city limits filed in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Neb. -- Just a week after Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced there was not enough support to call a special legislative session to ban abortion in the state, a group in Bellevue is taking matter into their own hands. Bellevue City Attorney Bree Robbins said a request for a...
BELLEVUE, NE
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
KETV.com

Omaha city council delays voting on 'smart loading zones' proposal

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha city council is delaying voting on the "smart loading zones" proposal. The council originally approved the pilot program to create the zones for delivery and ride-sharing drivers. Cameras would record license plates and bill the users. Councilwoman Aimee Melton later asked the council to reconsider...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

MAPA seeking $750K grant to make Omaha Metro roads safer

OMAHA, Neb. — The Metropolitan Area Planning Agency wants to make sure it gets part of a new $5 billion federal fund for making local community roads safer. The money comes from the Safe Streets and Roads for All program, which is part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that was passed in 2021.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha council members hear support, criticism for proposed 2023 budget

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha city council members had a chance to hear from the public about the city’s proposed budget and some shared concerns about the spending. About a dozen people voiced their frustration over how the city plans to divvy up $474 million. There was certainly more...
OMAHA, NE
#License Plate
WOWT

Omaha Public Schools address back to school changes & concerns

The recently signed Inflation Reduction Act is expected to have a broad impact on the economy as a whole. A child in Douglas County had died from an amoeba infection. Possibly contracted in the Elkhorn River. OPS students return to class. Updated: 7 hours ago. Omaha Public Schools welcomed students...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
NEBRASKA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ACLU
iheart.com

Nebraska Corrections Reports Inmate Death

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 59-year old Jack Talbitzer died earlier this week at a Lincoln hospital. Corrections say Talbitzer was being held at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln. He was serving a one-year sentence on charges of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

OPPD board votes to delay sunsetting of North Omaha coal units

Coal will continue to burn in North Omaha for a few more years as the Omaha Public Power District board voted to postpone the closure of the area's two remaining coal plants Thursday. OPPD says keeping with coal ensures customers will be able to keep the power on. But some...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Lincoln Couple Killed in Richardson County Crash

(KFOR NEWS August 18, 2022) An elderly Lincoln couple and an Omaha woman were killed Wednesday afternoon in a 2-car head-on crash in Richardson County, near the Kansas border. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to US Highway 75, 2 miles north of the Kansas State line to find a Kia Forte occupied by 82 year old, Dennis Podliska and 80 year old, Ramona Podliska, both of Lincoln, NE. Inside the other vehicle, a Chevy Blazer, was a single occupant, 74 year old, Patrica Tonar of Omaha, NE. Everyone had been killed. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office would like to send their condolences to all families involved in the accident.
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Sarpy County board approves safety changes to Platteview Road

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — The Sarpy County board approves a new plan to make an intersection safer, more than a year after a motorcyclist was hit there. 43-year-old Ace Schlund was critically hurt when a semi-flatbed truck tried to turn in front of him near 132nd Street and Platteview Road.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

Man who stole York County farmers’ equipment sent to prison

YORK – The man found guilty of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of farming equipment from York County producers has been sent to prison. Patrick Sardeson, 64, of Lincoln, was sentenced this week in York County District Court. This case was investigated by the York County Sheriff’s Department...
YORK COUNTY, NE
iheart.com

Omaha Police chief addresses recent spike in violent crime

(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha's Police Chief releases a statement on Wednesday addressing the recent uptick in violent crime. “The Omaha Police Department is entrenched in addressing the recent spike in violence in our community. We are working diligently and taking proactive steps to keep our community safe by redeploying our resources and bolstering our response with the assistance of our law enforcement partners. Spikes in violent crime are not uncommon and the OPD has a game plan to intervene; it is important to note that 2022 has been a low year for homicides, even considering the current spike. I want to thank our community partners for assisting us in getting a handle on the spike in violent crime and to Crime Stoppers for the tips we have been receiving.” - Chief Todd Schmaderer.
OMAHA, NE

