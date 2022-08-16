Read full article on original website
Omaha City Council ponders allowing the county to install license plate cameras
Douglas County has already added 15 of them across unincorporated areas of the county and said they have led to arrests.
Nebraska no longer least ‘bicycle friendly’ state in the union
LINCOLN — Nebraska is no longer at the end of the pack as the nation’s least friendly state for bicyclists. A new ranking by the League of American Bicyclists now places the Cornhusker State 49th out of 50 states. Nebraska had been ranked 50th since 2017. “We have...
News Channel Nebraska
Petition to ban abortion within city limits filed in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Neb. -- Just a week after Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced there was not enough support to call a special legislative session to ban abortion in the state, a group in Bellevue is taking matter into their own hands. Bellevue City Attorney Bree Robbins said a request for a...
KETV.com
Metropolitan Utilities District: 'No risk' to drinking water after suspected brain-eating amoeba found in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — The Metropolitan Utilities District said Thursday there's no risk to drinking water treated by the district in the Omaha area after a death from a suspected infection of brain-eating amoeba. A child died after swimming in the Elkhorn River near Valley on Aug. 8 and the...
KETV.com
Omaha city council delays voting on 'smart loading zones' proposal
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha city council is delaying voting on the "smart loading zones" proposal. The council originally approved the pilot program to create the zones for delivery and ride-sharing drivers. Cameras would record license plates and bill the users. Councilwoman Aimee Melton later asked the council to reconsider...
KETV.com
MAPA seeking $750K grant to make Omaha Metro roads safer
OMAHA, Neb. — The Metropolitan Area Planning Agency wants to make sure it gets part of a new $5 billion federal fund for making local community roads safer. The money comes from the Safe Streets and Roads for All program, which is part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that was passed in 2021.
WOWT
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office urging Omaha to install license-plate readers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City Council on Tuesday debated whether to approve a request from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to install license-plate reading technology in the city. The proposed ordinance calls for installation of license-plate detecting equipment on light poles but notes that Omaha Police would not be...
KETV.com
Omaha council members hear support, criticism for proposed 2023 budget
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha city council members had a chance to hear from the public about the city’s proposed budget and some shared concerns about the spending. About a dozen people voiced their frustration over how the city plans to divvy up $474 million. There was certainly more...
The Nebraska City News Press
Nebraska native returns home to shoot film about youthful days in Nebraska City
A Nebraska native has returned home to film a Nebraska story, in large part because of a new state grant program for filmmaking. Adam Rehmeier, now a Michigan-based screenwriter and director, has been shooting his coming-ofage comedy, “Snack Shack,” in his hometown of Nebraska City as part of a six-week shooting schedule.
WOWT
Omaha Public Schools address back to school changes & concerns
The recently signed Inflation Reduction Act is expected to have a broad impact on the economy as a whole. A child in Douglas County had died from an amoeba infection. Possibly contracted in the Elkhorn River. OPS students return to class. Updated: 7 hours ago. Omaha Public Schools welcomed students...
KETV.com
Omaha police Chief Todd Schmaderer redeploying resources to get gun violence 'spike' under control
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha's police chief says he's redeploying resources to get a "spike" in gun violence under control. Chief Todd Schmaderer said the string of shootings and murders in August do not represent a crime trend. Three more people were shot overnight. First, officers found 30-year-old Marquez Booth...
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
iheart.com
Nebraska Corrections Reports Inmate Death
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 59-year old Jack Talbitzer died earlier this week at a Lincoln hospital. Corrections say Talbitzer was being held at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln. He was serving a one-year sentence on charges of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of...
klkntv.com
Amtrak train collides with Holdrege woman’s vehicle in south central Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was sent to the hospital with neck injuries after a train collided with her car near Holdredge on Monday. Around 11:00 a.m., an Amtrak train east of Holdredge struck a vehicle driven by Abigail Woosley, who failed to yield at R Road and Highway 6 intersection.
KETV.com
OPPD board votes to delay sunsetting of North Omaha coal units
Coal will continue to burn in North Omaha for a few more years as the Omaha Public Power District board voted to postpone the closure of the area's two remaining coal plants Thursday. OPPD says keeping with coal ensures customers will be able to keep the power on. But some...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Couple Killed in Richardson County Crash
(KFOR NEWS August 18, 2022) An elderly Lincoln couple and an Omaha woman were killed Wednesday afternoon in a 2-car head-on crash in Richardson County, near the Kansas border. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to US Highway 75, 2 miles north of the Kansas State line to find a Kia Forte occupied by 82 year old, Dennis Podliska and 80 year old, Ramona Podliska, both of Lincoln, NE. Inside the other vehicle, a Chevy Blazer, was a single occupant, 74 year old, Patrica Tonar of Omaha, NE. Everyone had been killed. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office would like to send their condolences to all families involved in the accident.
A look at how and when Omaha Police say they use force
While the number of times OPD officers use force on a subject has remained relatively consistent recently, there's been some variation in how.
KETV.com
Sarpy County board approves safety changes to Platteview Road
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — The Sarpy County board approves a new plan to make an intersection safer, more than a year after a motorcyclist was hit there. 43-year-old Ace Schlund was critically hurt when a semi-flatbed truck tried to turn in front of him near 132nd Street and Platteview Road.
York News-Times
Man who stole York County farmers’ equipment sent to prison
YORK – The man found guilty of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of farming equipment from York County producers has been sent to prison. Patrick Sardeson, 64, of Lincoln, was sentenced this week in York County District Court. This case was investigated by the York County Sheriff’s Department...
iheart.com
Omaha Police chief addresses recent spike in violent crime
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha's Police Chief releases a statement on Wednesday addressing the recent uptick in violent crime. “The Omaha Police Department is entrenched in addressing the recent spike in violence in our community. We are working diligently and taking proactive steps to keep our community safe by redeploying our resources and bolstering our response with the assistance of our law enforcement partners. Spikes in violent crime are not uncommon and the OPD has a game plan to intervene; it is important to note that 2022 has been a low year for homicides, even considering the current spike. I want to thank our community partners for assisting us in getting a handle on the spike in violent crime and to Crime Stoppers for the tips we have been receiving.” - Chief Todd Schmaderer.
