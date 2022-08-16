Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Rain hits the East Valley as monsoon storms continue; intersections flooded
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Rain fell on parts of the Valley once again and we should expect more storms heading into the weekend. Flash flooding is still a threat across central Arizona and other parts of the state. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch until Saturday at 11 p.m. Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area. The metro Phoenix area was also under a severe thunderstorm warning, but it expired at 7:15 p.m.
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Storms moving into the Valley again Friday amid Flood Watch
PHOENIX — More rain is hitting parts of the Valley Friday afternoon with storm chances expected to continue through the weekend. Here are the latest weather happenings across the Valley and state:. 6:18 p.m. A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Anthem and New River through 10:30 p.m.
AZFamily
Heavy rain and flooding potential forecast for much of Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Look for one last, mostly sunny day before an unsettled weather pattern arrives for the next few days in Arizona. Light winds and high clouds can be expected this morning, with temperatures in the 80s climbing to a high of about 102 this afternoon. By...
AZFamily
Rain floods north Phoenix intersection
Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. Scottsdale firefighters warning people to be careful of rising floodwaters. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Captain Dave Folio from Scottsdale fire says get...
ABC 15 News
RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain has fallen in your area? 8-19-22
PHOENIX — Monsoon storms are moving into the Valley Friday afternoon. More storms are expected through the evening. How much rain has fallen in your area? Here are the latest rain gauge measurements from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County: (last updated at 10:22 p.m.) Apache Junction: 0.04"
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Heavy rain is on the way to Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Morning temperatures in the 80s warm to 105 this afternoon, which is near-normal for this time of year in Phoenix. Storm chances are slim during the day today, but increase by this evening and overnight. Another active day of monsoon storms is likely across parts of...
KGUN 9
Monsoon will soon bring significant rain and flood concerns
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Clouds and storms will begin to build later today and tonight. The influx in moisture will start arriving as early as this afternoon, then increasing tonight through the weekend. The main threats will be strong gusty winds and heavy rainfall, especially Friday and Saturday. Temperatures...
Lightning strikes AZ Trooper vehicle on I-10
An Arizona Department of Public Safety vehicle defied one-in-a-million odds over the weekend, getting struck by lightning on I-10 eastbound, driving toward Phoenix.
knau.org
Report: Arizona counties could see temperatures top 125 by 2053
Six Arizona counties could see the heat index reach 125 degrees at least one day a year in the next 30 years, according to a new report from the nonprofit First Street Foundation. Mohave, Maricopa, La Paz, Pima, Pinal and Yuma counties will see higher temperatures for longer periods by...
kiowacountypress.net
Scottsdale Arizona hit with monsoon flooding, high winds, over weekend
(The Center Square) - The valley city of Scottsdale is cleaning up the aftermath of a weekend of flooding and high winds from monsoons that rolled through the valley. Power is restored and roadways are reopened as of Monday morning in Scottsdale after the monsoon knocked down power poles and resulted in some areas of fast-moving floodwater in some parts of the city.
AZFamily
Man who found Benjamin Anderson’s body on fire in Arizona desert speaks out
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — This week, Arizona’s Family received the 911 calls when Benjamin Anderson’s body was found on fire in the Arizona desert. He went missing on New Year’s Eve. The man who found his body and called 911 took Arizona’s Family to the area off Interstate 17 and Table Mesa Road to give us an exclusive look into what he saw that day. He’s asked us not to use his name or show his face. It’s in the middle of the desert and as remote as you can get. “Have you been back here since?” asked reporter Briana Whitney. “No,” the man said. “It was emotional, yeah.”
AZFamily
Deadly crash shuts down part of the US 60 in east Mesa
Rain poured onto burn scars around the San Francisco Peaks on Wednesday and that sent floodwaters down the mountain. Various viewers saw the rain come down in the West Valley on Wednesday. Goodwill offering 25% discount on clothing for National Thrift Store Day. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. To celebrate...
AZFamily
Homeless family living in the desert outside Surprise surrenders 150 dogs
Video from our news helicopter shows damage left behind by powerful storms in the West Valley. Powerful storms damage trees, power lines in Peoria. Thousands were still without power Friday morning as APS crews worked to repair the damage. Trees knocked over, power outages reported across the Valley. Updated: 10...
azmarijuana.com
Former Arizona Governor’s Son Hired as Cannabis CEO
Fife Symington IV has been named Chief Executive Officer of Copperstate Farms, a vertically integrated Arizona cannabis operator. As co-founder and managing director of Copperstate Farms, Symington was identified as the ideal candidate to assume the vacant executive position. “I’m honored to take on this leadership role as Copperstate Farms...
Swift water rescues sent to same spot as flash floods hit northwest Arizona
Three vehicles went into a well-marked wash on Sunday and early Monday, bringing out rescuers in northwest Arizona.
kjzz.org
Arizona monsoon brings out palo verde beetles, moths and more
The Phoenix area has gotten more monsoon rain this year than in previous years, and that’s meant residents have also seen some more bugs and other creatures that rely on that precipitation. Shinji Otsuru is a keeper at the Phoenix Zoo who takes care of reptiles and amphibians. The...
Mesquite Local News
Local Resident Arrested in Arizona After Stealing Truck in Mesquite
Local Resident Arrested in Arizona After Stealing Truck in Mesquite. Mesquite, NV – On Friday, August 12, at approximately 11:00 p.m. Mesquite Police officers responded to a report of a pickup truck that had been stolen from a residence just minutes earlier. The caller knew the suspect and was able to provide a good description of the male and the direction in which he fled. Officers also learned the suspect stole the keys from the victim’s house and took off in the truck without permission before the victim could stop him.
Phoenix New Times
Phoenix's Largest Homeless Encampment Has Sparked a Lawsuit. What Now?
The intensifying problem of homelessness in Phoenix is most visible in the Zone — a stretch of downtown along Jefferson Street between 9th and 13th avenues. There, tents and makeshift shelters line the sidewalks. The number of people living in the Zone has grown to more than 1,000 in...
Missing Kingman woman found dead in Mesa
A missing Kingman woman was found dead in the parking lot near East Main Street and North Recker Road in Mesa.
38-Year-Old Janelle Littlebear Kills 2 Persons In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Pinal County authorities reported that a woman killed 2 people in San Tan Valley last week in a multi-vehicle accident. Janelle Littlebear, 38, is currently facing two [..]
