ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

POLICE LOG: 8-17-22

By Daily Item Staff
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZNvPG_0hJmGBJE00

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Jose Alicea , 48, of 11 Hancock St., Everett, was arrested and charged with class B drug possession subsequent offense, carrying a dangerous weapon, and possessing a counterfeit note at 11:37 a.m. Monday.

Amanda Wilson , 25, of 14 Lake View Ave., was arrested and charged with assault and battery in the presence of a police officer, disturbing the peace, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, and on a warrant for assault with a dangerous weapon, threat to commit a crime, class B drug possession, violating a miscellaneous munic ordinance, a misdemeanor for breaking and entering, trespassing, and shoplifting by concealing merchandise at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Accidents

A report of a hit-and-run accident at 9:41 a.m. Monday at 86 Boston St.; at 1:36 p.m. Monday at 407 Essex St.; at 8:57 p.m. Monday at 12 Hanover Circle.

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries at 9:17 a.m. Tuesday at 16 Tarmey Lane; at 2:09 p.m. Tuesday at 120 Liberty St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 10:46 a.m. Monday at 1071 Western Ave.; at 11:49 a.m. Monday at 37 Friend St.; at 3:48 p.m. Monday at 22 Lynnfield St.; at 5:08 p.m. Monday at Boston Street and Kirtland Street; at 5:39 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of 364 Lynnway; at 9:23 p.m. Monday at Broad Street and Newhall Street; at 7:41 a.m. Tuesday at 47 Hamilton Ave.; at 12:13 p.m. Tuesday at 50 S. Common St.; at 12:44 p.m. Tuesday at 780 Lynnway; at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday at Bessom Street and Essex Street; at 3:54 p.m. Tuesday at 8 Jenness St.

Overdoses

A report of an opiate overdose at 4:21 p.m. Tuesday at 118 S. Common St.

A report of an overdose at 6:09 p.m. Monday at 290 Broadway.

Assaults

A report of an assault and battery with a deadly weapon at 1:11 p.m. Monday at 50 Goodridge St.

A report of a fight at 9:27 p.m. Monday at 3 City Hall Square; at 11:05 p.m. Monday at 532 Western Ave.

A report of threats at 11:34 p.m. Monday at 30 Revere Ave.

Trespassing

A report of trespassing at 10:08 a.m. Monday at 180 Myrtle St.; at 4:46 p.m. Monday at 168 Broad St.; at 12:21 a.m. Tuesday in the rear hallway of 655 Western Ave.; at 8:52 a.m. Tuesday at 1 Pinkham Place Omni Sector Floor.

Thefts

A report of a con/scam at 11:12 a.m. Monday at 326 Eastern Ave.

A report of larceny at 10:03 a.m. Tuesday at the front desk of 340 Washington St.; at 10:16 a.m. Tuesday in the backlot of 821 Lynnway.

Breaking and entering

A report of a past breaking and entering at 2:33 a.m. Tuesday at 534 Essex St.

A report of a past breaking and entering of a motor vehicle at 7:25 p.m. Monday at 501 Washington St.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism to a motor vehicle at 8:58 p.m. Monday at 86 Lawton Ave.; at 7:57 a.m. Tuesday at 66 Rockaway St. #3; at 8:17 a.m. Tuesday at 57 Neptune St.; at 8:29 a.m. Tuesday at 301 Essex St. #406.

MARBLEHEAD

Accidents

A report of a hit-and-run accident at 4:46 p.m. Sunday at Lighthouse Lane.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 1:16 p.m. Monday at Waldron Court and Waldron Court Place.

Theft

A report of larceny/forgery/fraud at 10:51 a.m. Sunday at Pleasant Street.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 10:59 a.m. Sunday at Leggs Hill Road; 10:28 a.m. Monday at Atlantic Avenue.

The post POLICE LOG: 8-17-22 appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

'Confused' driver ends up parking SUV inside South Shore Plaza

BRAINTREE – Police said a "confused" driver ended up on the upper level of South Shore Plaza in Braintree Thursday. The Braintree Fire Department said an elderly woman was disoriented behind the wheel. The mall's automatic doors opened as her car approached, so she drove in "very slowly, took a left and parked it in front of a retail store."Police said the woman made it about 60 yards inside the mall. When officers arrived, she had already come to a stop on her own and was talking to bystanders.The woman met with a mental health clinician and was taken to an...
BRAINTREE, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police Arrest Framingham Man on Warrant For Burglary

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man at the U.S. Post Office at 330 Cochituate Road yesterday morning, August 17. Police arrested at 10:12 a.m. Dylan Crites, 36, of 19 Norman Road. He was arrested on a warrant for unarmed burglary, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

WATCH: Car drives onto second floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Video sent into 7NEWS shows a car driving on the second floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza. According to Braintree Police, the Lincoln MKX drove through the mall at approximately 11:45 a.m. and traveled 60 yards down the pedestrian walkway driving in from the parking lot.
BRAINTREE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marblehead, MA
City
Lynn, MA
Lynn, MA
Crime & Safety
Everett, MA
Crime & Safety
Marblehead, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Everett, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
nbcboston.com

Man Fatally Shot at Quincy Apartment Complex: DA

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot overnight at an apartment complex in Quincy, Massachusetts, officials announced. Quincy police responded to Crown Drive around 12:40 a.m. Thursday, according to a press from the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office, and found a man in his 30s with apparent gunshot wounds in the area of a stairwell leading from the apartment building’s parking area to the residences. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries, officials said.
QUINCY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police seek to suspend license of motorist who drove SUV inside South Shore Plaza

BRAINTREE, Mass. — In a sight you certainly don’t see every day, a car drove inside the South Shore Plaza on Thursday morning, leaving customers scratching their heads. Officers responding to the busy mall for a report of vehicle that had driven inside the building around 11:45 a.m. found a white Lincoln MKX stopped on the second floor, according to the Braintree Police Department.
BRAINTREE, MA
Boston

Boston police arrest Hyde Park rape suspect

Police said the alleged incident took place Tuesday at about 2:25 p.m. in the area of 800 Hyde Park Avenue. Police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon in connection with an attempted rape of a woman in Hyde Park. Eric Davis, 67, of Dorchester is expected to appear in West Roxbury...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Police#Counterfeit#The Daily Item#Tarmey Lane
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police investigating incident where woman dies after bridge jump

Officials are investigating after a woman was found dead after jumping from a bridge in Massachusetts. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, State Police, Cambridge Police and Fire, and Boston Police responded to the Charles River at approximately 8:30 p.m. last night after witnesses reported seeing a female diving into the water and not re-surfacing. After nearly three hours of searching for the woman, the Cambridge Fire Department’s Marine Unit located and recovered her body at 11:12 p.m..
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman drives SUV onto second floor of Massachusetts mall

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Shoppers in Massachusetts were left scratching their heads after a woman drove her SUV onto the second floor of the South Shore Plaza on Thursday. Braintree police told WFXT that they were called to the mall around 11:45 a.m. for a report that a vehicle had driven inside the building. When officers arrived, they found a white Lincoln MKX stopped in a hallway on the second floor.
BRAINTREE, MA
liveboston617.org

Suspect in Custody After BPD Officers Respond to Attempted Rape by Armed Suspect in Dorchester

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Car drives into top floor of South Shore Plaza

BRAINTREE, Mass. — In a sight you certainly don’t see every day, a car drove onto the top floor of the South Shore Plaza Thursday afternoon, leaving customers scratching their heads. Video shows the car driving in the middle of the walkway outside the G&D Customs store of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WHAV

Methuen Police Motorcycle Crackdown Nets Arrest of Lawrence Woman After Her Bike Stalls

Methuen Police arrested a Lawrence woman last Friday as part of the city’s crackdown on motorcyclists’ “dangerous maneuvers” and failure to stop for police. Police said Limarie Brito was arrested Friday night at the intersection of Broadway and Center Street. She was charged with operating to endanger, failure to stop for a police officer, marked lanes violation and failure to stop for a red light.
METHUEN, MA
liveboston617.org

Armed Robbery Ends with Gun Arrest in Dorchester Overnight

At about 01:40 hours, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), responded to the area of Callender Street and Lyford Street in Dorchester for a report of an armed robbery in progress. The suspect, later identified as Voicy Sanders, 27, of Boston, produced a firearm and...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

"Extensive" fires force closures at Lynn Woods, Breakheart reservations

LYNN - Multiple brush fires in the area closed both the Lynn Woods Reservation and Breakheart Reservation in Saugus Thursday. Both are experiencing levels of "extreme drought" affecting nearly 40% of the state. "After conferring with both the State Fire Marshal's office and the DCR State Forestry Department, the Lynn Woods Reservation is now closed until further notice due to the extensive fire activity," the Lynn Fire Department said Thursday. "Access to the woods is no longer permitted from any entrance."  The department said "there are multiple fires burning at this time throughout the reservation.""While no structures are threatened, the safety...
SAUGUS, MA
ABC6.com

Woman sentenced up to 15 years in prison for Attleboro stabbing

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that a Weymouth woman faces up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in a fatal stabbing in Attleboro. A spokesman for the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said that 22-year-old Kayla Cantu...
ATTLEBORO, MA
nbcboston.com

1 Killed in Fiery Westford Crash

One person was killed in a fiery crash in Westford, Massachusetts, that resulted in part of Route 110 being closed in both directions Tuesday night. Westford police confirmed that the sole occupant of the car died in the Littleton Road crash, which also resulted in a vehicle fire. The Massachusetts...
WESTFORD, MA
nbcboston.com

Woman's Body Found in Charles River After Search Near Harvard

A woman's body was found in the Charles River between Boston and Cambridge on Wednesday night after police searched the water for hours, officials said. Massachusetts State Police said their preliminary investigation indicates the woman was seen lying on a ledge of the John W. Weeks Bridge near Harvard University. Witnesses who were walking across the bridge at the time said they saw her dive into the water.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
793K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy