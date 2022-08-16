POLICE LOG: 8-17-22

All address information, particularly arrests, reflect police records. In the event of a perceived inaccuracy, it is the sole responsibility of the concerned party to contact the relevant police department and have the department issue a notice of correction to the Daily Item. Corrections or clarifications will not be made without express notice of change from the arresting police department.

LYNN

Arrests

Jose Alicea , 48, of 11 Hancock St., Everett, was arrested and charged with class B drug possession subsequent offense, carrying a dangerous weapon, and possessing a counterfeit note at 11:37 a.m. Monday.

Amanda Wilson , 25, of 14 Lake View Ave., was arrested and charged with assault and battery in the presence of a police officer, disturbing the peace, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, and on a warrant for assault with a dangerous weapon, threat to commit a crime, class B drug possession, violating a miscellaneous munic ordinance, a misdemeanor for breaking and entering, trespassing, and shoplifting by concealing merchandise at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Accidents

A report of a hit-and-run accident at 9:41 a.m. Monday at 86 Boston St.; at 1:36 p.m. Monday at 407 Essex St.; at 8:57 p.m. Monday at 12 Hanover Circle.

A report of a motor vehicle crash with injuries at 9:17 a.m. Tuesday at 16 Tarmey Lane; at 2:09 p.m. Tuesday at 120 Liberty St.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 10:46 a.m. Monday at 1071 Western Ave.; at 11:49 a.m. Monday at 37 Friend St.; at 3:48 p.m. Monday at 22 Lynnfield St.; at 5:08 p.m. Monday at Boston Street and Kirtland Street; at 5:39 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of 364 Lynnway; at 9:23 p.m. Monday at Broad Street and Newhall Street; at 7:41 a.m. Tuesday at 47 Hamilton Ave.; at 12:13 p.m. Tuesday at 50 S. Common St.; at 12:44 p.m. Tuesday at 780 Lynnway; at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday at Bessom Street and Essex Street; at 3:54 p.m. Tuesday at 8 Jenness St.

Overdoses

A report of an opiate overdose at 4:21 p.m. Tuesday at 118 S. Common St.

A report of an overdose at 6:09 p.m. Monday at 290 Broadway.

Assaults

A report of an assault and battery with a deadly weapon at 1:11 p.m. Monday at 50 Goodridge St.

A report of a fight at 9:27 p.m. Monday at 3 City Hall Square; at 11:05 p.m. Monday at 532 Western Ave.

A report of threats at 11:34 p.m. Monday at 30 Revere Ave.

Trespassing

A report of trespassing at 10:08 a.m. Monday at 180 Myrtle St.; at 4:46 p.m. Monday at 168 Broad St.; at 12:21 a.m. Tuesday in the rear hallway of 655 Western Ave.; at 8:52 a.m. Tuesday at 1 Pinkham Place Omni Sector Floor.

Thefts

A report of a con/scam at 11:12 a.m. Monday at 326 Eastern Ave.

A report of larceny at 10:03 a.m. Tuesday at the front desk of 340 Washington St.; at 10:16 a.m. Tuesday in the backlot of 821 Lynnway.

Breaking and entering

A report of a past breaking and entering at 2:33 a.m. Tuesday at 534 Essex St.

A report of a past breaking and entering of a motor vehicle at 7:25 p.m. Monday at 501 Washington St.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism to a motor vehicle at 8:58 p.m. Monday at 86 Lawton Ave.; at 7:57 a.m. Tuesday at 66 Rockaway St. #3; at 8:17 a.m. Tuesday at 57 Neptune St.; at 8:29 a.m. Tuesday at 301 Essex St. #406.

MARBLEHEAD

Accidents

A report of a hit-and-run accident at 4:46 p.m. Sunday at Lighthouse Lane.

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 1:16 p.m. Monday at Waldron Court and Waldron Court Place.

Theft

A report of larceny/forgery/fraud at 10:51 a.m. Sunday at Pleasant Street.

Vandalism

A report of vandalism at 10:59 a.m. Sunday at Leggs Hill Road; 10:28 a.m. Monday at Atlantic Avenue.

