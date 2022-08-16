ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chautauqua County district attorney, public defender discuss case of man accused in Rushdie attack

By Mark Goshgarian
 2 days ago
erienewsnow.com

Juvenile Confronts Man in Attempted Burglary in Warren County

A juvenile confronted a man in an attempted burglary in Warren County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at a residence on Hilltop Dr. in Deerfield Township on July 19 around 9:22 p.m. A man in a blue SUV went into the home, but he was confronted by a...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

James City Woman Accused of Theft

A James City woman is accused of stealing from her employer. According to court documents, 21-year-old Rosealie Darlene Clemente-Crosson is accused of stealing from her cash drawer while working at the Subway restaurant in Kane. Her employer claims he caught Clemente-Crosson on video taking cash and putting it in her...
JAMES CITY, PA
YourErie

Man stabbed in domestic dispute overnight on Cascade St.

One man is injured after being stabbed in a domestic disturbance overnight. It happened in the 900 block of Cascade Street around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Erie Police tell us that a man was stabbed during an argument, and was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle. One person at the scene was also bitten […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Man Reports Theft of Catalytic Converter from Vehicle in Erie County

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a man's vehicle in Erie County, according to a news release. The victim - a 75-year-old Union City man - reported it to troopers Aug. 8. The catalytic converter was taken off his Ford Excursion some between early...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

Warrant Issued for Bradford Man

A warrant has been issued for a Bradford man for failure to appear. According to the McKean County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Todd William Hale failed to show up for sentencing on multiple charges on Wednesday and a Bench Warrant was issued for his arrest. Hale was free on $25,000...
BRADFORD, PA
News 4 Buffalo

70-year-old Grand Island man accused of dealing cocaine arrested

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amos Caldwell, Jr., 70, is locked up after a three-month-long investigation, accused of dealing cocaine out of his Grand Island home. Investigators with the Erie County Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit executed a search warrant on August 15 at Caldwell’s home. A search of the home by detectives and deputies turned […]
GRAND ISLAND, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two men indicted for defrauding dozens for millions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A U.S. Attorney announced Wednesday that two men have been indicted on fraud charges for allegedly defrauding dozens of victims out of millions of dollars. The court says that in September 2013, 51-year-old Darin R. Pastor of Morristown obtained ownership of a company called Creative App Solutions, Inc., a publicly-traded company […]
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Two people charged after burglary probe in Harmony

Two people are facing charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a possible burglary in progress in the Town of Harmony. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say two people were seen fleeing from the residence on Blockville-Watts Flats Road around 4:30 am Monday. Deputies later located 23-year-old Cora Waddington of Frewsburg and 26-year-old Devin Fuller of Jamestown. An investigation revealed that the duo had allegedly entered the residence and started removing items from inside. Waddington and Fuller were charged with burglary in the 3rd degree, grand larceny 3rd, and obstructing governmental administration 2nd. They were processed and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

