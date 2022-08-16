ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Homicide caseload reaches record high of the year at Maricopa County Attorney's Office after a deadly weekend

By FOX 10 Staff
fox10phoenix.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

Phoenix police officer accused of assault speaks after acquittal

Peoria police said there are multiple power lines down on 83rd Avenue between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue and also along 91st Avenue in the same area. Family remembering pregnant woman killed in head-on crash in Glendale. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Brigitte Armijo was seven months pregnant and heading...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Former Tucson-area firefighter dies in officer-involved shooting in Chandler

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A former firefighter with the Northwest Fire District died last month in an officer-involved shooting in Chandler, a suburb of Phoenix. The Chandler Police Department said Tyson Wade Cobb was shot after trying to break into a woman’s apartment and sexually assault her on Sunday, July 17.
CHANDLER, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
City
Maricopa, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Mesa, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Guadalupe, AZ
KTAR.com

Man arrested in Chandler after authorities find over 35 pounds of fentanyl

PHOENIX — A man was arrested in Chandler last week after authorities seized over 35 pounds of fentanyl pills from his vehicle during a drug trafficking investigation. Thirty-year-old Braulio de Diego from Mesa was arrested near Chandler Boulevard and Loop 101, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Washington state fugitive shot by U.S. Marshals near Tempe Marketplace

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man who escaped a Washington state prison is now in custody after U.S. Marshals shot him on Thursday evening near Tempe Marketplace. The man was wanted for robbery, assault, burglary and theft in two Washington cities. He also had a warrant for escape from the Washington State Department of Corrections.
TEMPE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#County Attorney#Homicides#Murder#Caseloads#Violent Crime#Fox
AZFamily

Police looking for suspect after deadly shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a search for a suspect is underway after a person was found dead near 27th Avenue and Agusta early Wednesday morning. Initial reports of a shooting came out around 1:30 a.m. Police on the scene tell Arizona’s Family that one person was found dead and that officers were actively looking for the suspect involved in the shooting. Video from the scene showed a mobile command van as investigators worked to learn more information about what led up to the shooting. A heavy police presence was also seen near I-17 and Northern, just a few blocks from the shooting scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox10phoenix.com

Missouri man accused of threatening Maricopa County election official

PHOENIX - A Missouri man has been indicted after authorities say he left an Arizona election official a threatening voicemail. Walter Lee Hoornstra, a 50-year-old resident of Tecumseh, is accused of communicating an interstate threat and making a threatening telephone call. According to the Department of Justice, the expletive-laden threat...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix police seize 711 guns, make over 500 arrests in crime crackdown operation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — In just over a month, Phoenix police have seized hundreds of guns as part of a new crime crackdown initiative. Back in June, Phoenix police, Mayor Kate Gallego and others announced a new, focused enforcement to curb the rise of gun violence-related incidents across the Valley called “Operation Gun Crime Crackdown.” The operation officially began in early July with a goal to take guns away from criminals and others who can’t legally possess them.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix Police officer helps teen reunite with mother

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix police officer jumped into action to reunite a teen with her mother. After a fight broke out on a city bus, a 15-year-old girl decided to get off the bus and away from the scary situation. She found herself in an unfamiliar area with no cell phone or way to communicate her location. That’s when a Phoenix police officer stepped in, contacted the teen’s mother, and brought her safely home!
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Teen found shot in Phoenix street near freeway, dies at hospital

PHOENIX – Police said a teenage boy was shot and died in a hospital early Wednesday in Phoenix and the search is on for a suspect. The Phoenix Police Department said they were called around 1 a.m. about a male lying in the access road near Interstate 17 just south of Northern Avenue.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Convicted felon accused of carjacking, shooting at West Valley shopping center

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Federal authorities have released the name of the suspect who reportedly carjacked and shot a man outside a West Valley shopping center. It happened on Aug. 8 at the Peoria Crossing shopping center at 91st and Northern avenues near the Loop 101. According to a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy