ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

These Westchester Restaurants Rank Highest For Best Burgers

By Michael Mashburn
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fzdVf_0hJmFlr300
Burger and fries Photo Credit: RitaE on Pixabay

If you’re looking for a high-caliber hamburger in Westchester, you can’t go wrong with these choices, according to a ranking by Yelp.

Of the “best burgers in Westchester County,” the following restaurants ranked in the top 5 based on customer ratings.

No. 5 - The Wooden Spoon in New Rochelle

Billing itself as Westchester’s best new burger joint, The Wooden Spoon serves up several enticing burgers, including one dubbed “The Grease Truck,” that comes with a beef patty, fried pickles, fried onions, tots, mozzarella cheese, and Texas toast.

“Nice local spot for a burger, beer, sandwiches, salads, etc.,” Jonathan R., of California, wrote on Yelp. “Prices are reasonable and staff is friendly. Definitely worth a visit.”

The Wooden Spoon is located at 16 Division Street in New Rochelle. Find out more on its website.

No. 4 - The Blazer Pub in Purdys

First opened in 1971, The Blazer Pub offers up a wide selection of burgers, sandwiches, salads, and wings.

Among the customer favorites, according to Yelp, is the Blazer Burger, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, and bacon served on a hard roll.

“The loaded Blazer Burger was excellent and huge with all the toppings. I took half home,” Lisa F. wrote on Yelp. “Fries were huge. Great place to go for a casual meal with friends or family.”

The Blazer Pub is located at 440 Route 22 in Purdys. Find out more on its website.

No. 3 - Boss Burger Westchester in Mamaroneck

With a name like Boss Burger, the food better be good. And it appears to hit the mark, according to online reviewers.

Its namesake Boss Burger features an 8 ounce smoked Angus beef patty served on a brioche bun that's topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, caramelized onion, caramelized jalapeno, and chipotle sauce.

“The burgers here are pretty big and the fries are delicious,” Biru S., of Mamaroneck, wrote on Yelp. “I had a few bites of the crispy chicken burger and it was awesome. The toppings were fresh and the condiments were great. All said and done, you can't go wrong for the convenience.”

Boss Burger Westchester is located at 419 Mamaroneck Avenue in Mamaroneck. Find out more on its website.

No. 2 - AJ’s Burgers in New Rochelle

Real food made by real people with passion and love. That’s what you’ll find at this contemporary American and Italian eatery serving up everything from burgers and fries to pizza and ribs, according to its owners.

Formed by hand and char grilled, the burgers at AJ’s come in several varieties, including the Surf & Turf Burger, made up of diced shrimp mixed into hamburger, seasoning, and fresh garlic that’s served on a homemade artisan garlic roll.

“My husband ordered the Club Burger and I went for the Burrata Burger,” Kathy M., wrote on Yelp. “Both were cooked and flavored perfectly and tasted great dipped in the chipotle sauce they served. To top it all off the service was great.”

AJ’s Burgers is located at 542 North Avenue in New Rochelle. Find out more on its website.

No. 1 - Farmhouse Tavern in Katonah

Serving up classic American fare and craft beer, wine, and cocktails in a “rustic, chic atmosphere,” burger aficionados won’t want to miss Farmhouse Tavern.

Among the customer favorites on Yelp is the Farmhouse Burger, served with Gruyere, caramelized onions, bacon, pickles, dressing, and fries.

“I came here with my family this past weekend and I had the Farmhouse Burger and it was perfect and the fries are delicious,” Giovanni T., wrote on Yelp. “The staff here are wonderful and accommodating. The Farmhouse Tavern is very spacious and comfortable. This is a must stop for anyone looking for a yummy burger!”

Farmhouse Tavern is located at 128 Bedford Road in Katonah. Find out more on its website.

Check out the complete ranking of best burgers in Westchester County on Yelp.

to follow Daily Voice Mamaroneck and receive free news updates.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Popular Westchester Restaurant Opens Brand-New Location

A popular Venezuelan restaurant known for its outrageous arepas has added a new location in the Hudson Valley.Arepa Mania, long a Westchester County favorite on North Avenue in New Rochelle, has added another location in the city on Division Street, according to the owners.A visit to the new spot o…
Daily Voice

This CT Restaurant Ranks Among Top 10 In Nation For Best Pizza

It takes a heck of a pizza to be named one of the top 10 in the nation, and that's just where an iconic Connecticut eatery landed in a survey of restaurants across the country.Frank Pepe's Pizzeria Napoletana Restaurant in New Haven better rank high considering they opened America's first pizzeria …
westchesterfamily.com

Your Awesome Westchester Weekend: August 19-21

This Westchester weekend is all about live music! Take advantage of one of the many shows (a majority of which are free!) as you wind down the week with your family. There are also some interesting events to check out this weekend with a Civil War Soldier Experience at Lasdon Park and a Tomato Tasting event at Hilltop Hanover Farm. Whatever you do, we would love to see you enjoying all that Westchester has to offer! Tag us at @westchesterfamily on Instagram so we can see your fun experiences.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

10 Best Chinese Restaurants in Westchester, New York

Why is it that no matter how much Chinese food you eat, you're always going to be hungry again in about an hour? I can have a whole meal consisting of chicken and broccoli with a side of rice, steamed dumplings, shrimp roll and fortune cookie, and come out the other side asking for a complete second helping. Could someone please tell me how that is possible?
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
State
California State
New Rochelle, NY
Food & Drinks
State
Texas State
City
Katonah, NY
City
New Rochelle, NY
Westchester County, NY
Lifestyle
Westchester County, NY
Food & Drinks
Westchester County, NY
Restaurants
New Rochelle, NY
Lifestyle
City
Purdys, NY
Hudson Valley Post

3 Fires Started At New York State Parks in Hudson Valley

Fire officials had to deal with three fires inside state parks in three different counties in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Officials confirmed forest rangers battled wildfires in Orange, Putnam and Rockland counties.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Update: Hudson Valley Father Fatally Shot Outside New York School

Police have provided more information as they continue to search for clues after a Hudson Valley father was gunned down outside of a local school. On Tuesday, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department updated the public regarding a double shooting that left at least one victim dead. Homicide Investigation in...
WestfairOnline

$36M rehab of building completed in White Plains

An August 18 ribbon-cutting marked the completion of the two-year, $36 million rehabilitation of Kingsley House, an affordable housing development for seniors at 41 Barker Ave. in White Plains. Kingsley House was built in 1968 as part of the New York State Mitchell-Lama Program, which was established to provide housing...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Best Burger#Hamburger#Burger Joint#Food Drink#Westchester#The Blazer Burger
NJ.com

Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location

One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
WESTFIELD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Voice

Popular NYC Eatery Carnegie Diner Heads To North Jersey

One of New York City’s most iconic eateries, the Carnegie Diner, is making its North Jersey debut. Originally opened near Carnegie Hall in Midtown Manhattan, the diner’s newest location is at the Harmon Meadow shopping center at 700 Plaza Drive in Secaucus, its website says. The new 6,600-square-foot...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Northwell Appoints Chief Of Colon And Rectal Surgery For Westchester

Northwell Health today announced the appointment of Parul J. Shukla, MD, as regional chief of colon and rectal surgery for Westchester County, serving Phelps and Northern Westchester hospitals, as well as the Northwell Health Physician Partners medical practice in Chappaqua Crossing. This new position will be responsible for building a robust colorectal surgery program for the Westchester community and serve as an example to build similar programs throughout the Northwell Health system.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
hvmag.com

7 Rooftop Bars and Restaurants in the Hudson Valley

Rooftop bars are ideal destinations for summer evenings in the Valley. Enjoy local beer, wine, or a cocktail at these sky-high hangout spots. There’s no better way to wind down than relaxing with a cocktail and stunning vistas of the Hudson Valley. Grab a group of friends or head out for a solo adventure to one of these chic rooftop bars.
IRVINGTON, NY
Daily Voice

Jersey Cash 5 Ticket Good For $391K Sold In Passaic County

A Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $391,592 was sold in Passaic County. The ticket from the Wednesday, Aug. 17 drawing was sold at Krauszer’s 7th Street in Clifton. The winning numbers were: 08, 28, 36, 44 and 45 and the XTRA number was: 03. The retailer will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for the winning ticket sold.
CLIFTON, NJ
luxury-houses.net

Enjoy a Fabulous Lifestyle on The Water with a $41.5 Million Gorgeous Colonial Home in Greenwich

The Home in Greenwich is built with the highest level of craftsmanship and attention to detail in every room, now available for sale. This home located at 11 Island Ln, Greenwich, Connecticut; offering 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with 12,972 square feet of living spaces. Call BK Bates – Houlihan Lawrence – (Phone: (203) 536-4997) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Greenwich.
GREENWICH, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
340K+
Followers
51K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy