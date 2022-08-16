These Westchester Restaurants Rank Highest For Best Burgers

Burger and fries Photo Credit: RitaE on Pixabay

If you’re looking for a high-caliber hamburger in Westchester, you can’t go wrong with these choices, according to a ranking by Yelp.

Of the “best burgers in Westchester County,” the following restaurants ranked in the top 5 based on customer ratings.

No. 5 - The Wooden Spoon in New Rochelle

Billing itself as Westchester’s best new burger joint, The Wooden Spoon serves up several enticing burgers, including one dubbed “The Grease Truck,” that comes with a beef patty, fried pickles, fried onions, tots, mozzarella cheese, and Texas toast.

“Nice local spot for a burger, beer, sandwiches, salads, etc.,” Jonathan R., of California, wrote on Yelp. “Prices are reasonable and staff is friendly. Definitely worth a visit.”

The Wooden Spoon is located at 16 Division Street in New Rochelle. Find out more on its website.

No. 4 - The Blazer Pub in Purdys

First opened in 1971, The Blazer Pub offers up a wide selection of burgers, sandwiches, salads, and wings.

Among the customer favorites, according to Yelp, is the Blazer Burger, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, and bacon served on a hard roll.

“The loaded Blazer Burger was excellent and huge with all the toppings. I took half home,” Lisa F. wrote on Yelp. “Fries were huge. Great place to go for a casual meal with friends or family.”

The Blazer Pub is located at 440 Route 22 in Purdys. Find out more on its website.

No. 3 - Boss Burger Westchester in Mamaroneck

With a name like Boss Burger, the food better be good. And it appears to hit the mark, according to online reviewers.

Its namesake Boss Burger features an 8 ounce smoked Angus beef patty served on a brioche bun that's topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, caramelized onion, caramelized jalapeno, and chipotle sauce.

“The burgers here are pretty big and the fries are delicious,” Biru S., of Mamaroneck, wrote on Yelp. “I had a few bites of the crispy chicken burger and it was awesome. The toppings were fresh and the condiments were great. All said and done, you can't go wrong for the convenience.”

Boss Burger Westchester is located at 419 Mamaroneck Avenue in Mamaroneck. Find out more on its website.

No. 2 - AJ’s Burgers in New Rochelle

Real food made by real people with passion and love. That’s what you’ll find at this contemporary American and Italian eatery serving up everything from burgers and fries to pizza and ribs, according to its owners.

Formed by hand and char grilled, the burgers at AJ’s come in several varieties, including the Surf & Turf Burger, made up of diced shrimp mixed into hamburger, seasoning, and fresh garlic that’s served on a homemade artisan garlic roll.

“My husband ordered the Club Burger and I went for the Burrata Burger,” Kathy M., wrote on Yelp. “Both were cooked and flavored perfectly and tasted great dipped in the chipotle sauce they served. To top it all off the service was great.”

AJ’s Burgers is located at 542 North Avenue in New Rochelle. Find out more on its website.

No. 1 - Farmhouse Tavern in Katonah

Serving up classic American fare and craft beer, wine, and cocktails in a “rustic, chic atmosphere,” burger aficionados won’t want to miss Farmhouse Tavern.

Among the customer favorites on Yelp is the Farmhouse Burger, served with Gruyere, caramelized onions, bacon, pickles, dressing, and fries.

“I came here with my family this past weekend and I had the Farmhouse Burger and it was perfect and the fries are delicious,” Giovanni T., wrote on Yelp. “The staff here are wonderful and accommodating. The Farmhouse Tavern is very spacious and comfortable. This is a must stop for anyone looking for a yummy burger!”

Farmhouse Tavern is located at 128 Bedford Road in Katonah. Find out more on its website.

Check out the complete ranking of best burgers in Westchester County on Yelp.

