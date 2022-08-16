ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehouse, OH

WTOL 11

Washington-Local officials prioritize safety for back-to-class

TOLEDO, Ohio — Washington Local students have begun heading back to class for the 2022-2023 school year. Students with last names starting with A through K began the new school year Thursday. Students with last names starting with L through Z begin school Friday. District officials said they will...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Findlay City Schools welcomes 45 new staff members

FINDLAY, Ohio — Findlay City Schools welcomed 45 new certified staff members during Tuesday's New Trojan Orientation. The day-long event not only introduced them to the community, but made sure everyone was on the same page with initiatives, missions and goals in the district. And while 45 new staff...
FINDLAY, OH
WTOL 11

Findlay City Schools to install active shooter response system

FINDLAY, Ohio — Findlay City Schools will be installing the SafeDefend Active Shooters Response System, after a unanimous vote from the district's board of education. A press release on Monday did not give a specific date the system would be installed in Findlay Schools. "Each classroom and large common...
13abc.com

Lucas County hosts hiring event for county jobs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Department of Planning and Development is partnering with OhioMeansJobs Lucas County to host a hiring event on Thursday. The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon at the Lucas County Shared Services Building located on 3737 W. Sylvania Ave. The purpose of...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Camp Libbey receives enhancements to promote STEM for young girls

DEFIANCE, Ohio — Empower Her! That is what the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio are doing at Camp Libbey in Defiance. Data shows only 28% of women hold careers in STEM. STEM includes fields relating to science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The Girl Scouts of Western Ohio said exposing...
sent-trib.com

Eclipse events emerging: Rossford gets in on preparation for 2024

ROSSFORD — As a matter of public safety, the city is planning public events for the total solar eclipse that will be happening on April 8, 2024. The county population is expected to double that day — but the population of Rossford is expected to quadruple. Council president...
ROSSFORD, OH
WTOL 11

Save Our Community initiative to expand into Lagrange neighborhood

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced Tuesday the Save Our Community program is expanding into the Lagrange Street neighborhood of north Toledo. This will be the second neighborhood the program and its violence interrupters will tackle, after working in the Junction and Englewood neighborhood since 2020. Violence...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

BG prosecutor named new city attorney

The city prosecutor will now be Bowling Green’s attorney. Council on Monday unanimously approved Mayor Mike Aspacher’s appointment of Hunter Brown, currently Bowling Green city prosecutor, to serve as the city’s next city attorney, replacing the retiring Mike Marsh. Aspacher noted that Brown, a Bowling Green native,...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Tips for overcoming back to school jitters

TOLEDO, Ohio — As summertime winds down your child might be left with various emotions - but it’s important to understand where they’re coming from. As with all big transitions in life, the start of a new school year can be scary for kids and for moms and dads too. But experts say parents can help their kids cope with their first day back to class jitters.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
Northwest Ohio local news

