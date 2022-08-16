Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Perrysburg Schools add school resource officer to Hull Prairie Intermediate
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — As many school districts trickle back to school this week, school safety is a top priority for teachers, parents and local law enforcement. In Perrysburg, a School Resource Officer is being added to Hull Prairie Intermediate as another way to keep students and staff safe. "We...
Washington-Local officials prioritize safety for back-to-class
TOLEDO, Ohio — Washington Local students have begun heading back to class for the 2022-2023 school year. Students with last names starting with A through K began the new school year Thursday. Students with last names starting with L through Z begin school Friday. District officials said they will...
Findlay City Schools welcomes 45 new staff members
FINDLAY, Ohio — Findlay City Schools welcomed 45 new certified staff members during Tuesday's New Trojan Orientation. The day-long event not only introduced them to the community, but made sure everyone was on the same page with initiatives, missions and goals in the district. And while 45 new staff...
'The Perrysburg Link Crew': high school upper classmen help out freshmen
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — On Tuesday, freshmen at Perrysburg High School and certain students in the middle school will start to trickle in. Teachers have been working for the past few days to prepare for the first normal start to the school year since 2019. Some high schoolers are helping...
Findlay City Schools to install active shooter response system
FINDLAY, Ohio — Findlay City Schools will be installing the SafeDefend Active Shooters Response System, after a unanimous vote from the district's board of education. A press release on Monday did not give a specific date the system would be installed in Findlay Schools. "Each classroom and large common...
13abc.com
Lucas County hosts hiring event for county jobs
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Department of Planning and Development is partnering with OhioMeansJobs Lucas County to host a hiring event on Thursday. The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon at the Lucas County Shared Services Building located on 3737 W. Sylvania Ave. The purpose of...
Hancock County Fair partners with United Way to staff fair entrances
FINDLAY, Ohio — The Hancock County Fair will be bustling with a week-long celebration of the local agricultural community starting Aug. 31. But events like these rely heavily on volunteers signing up. So, organizers have partnered with the United Way of Hancock County to fill a need for volunteers,...
Ann Jerkins-Harris Academy of Excellence celebrates a decade of services
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo charter school is heading into its tenth year in service and leaders said they still have many exciting years to come. What opened as the Academy of Educational Excellence ten years ago is now named after its late founder, Ann Jerkins-Harris, who died on Feb. 8, 2021.
Camp Libbey receives enhancements to promote STEM for young girls
DEFIANCE, Ohio — Empower Her! That is what the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio are doing at Camp Libbey in Defiance. Data shows only 28% of women hold careers in STEM. STEM includes fields relating to science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The Girl Scouts of Western Ohio said exposing...
Perrysburg business offers aromatherapy options as school year begins
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — As kids are making their way back to class, it's important to keep them happy and healthy. Wellaroma offers products to help students, parents and teachers as the school year returns. An aromatherapy and alternative medicine business located in Perrysburg, Wellaroma offers a variety of all-natural...
sent-trib.com
Eclipse events emerging: Rossford gets in on preparation for 2024
ROSSFORD — As a matter of public safety, the city is planning public events for the total solar eclipse that will be happening on April 8, 2024. The county population is expected to double that day — but the population of Rossford is expected to quadruple. Council president...
Save Our Community initiative to expand into Lagrange neighborhood
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced Tuesday the Save Our Community program is expanding into the Lagrange Street neighborhood of north Toledo. This will be the second neighborhood the program and its violence interrupters will tackle, after working in the Junction and Englewood neighborhood since 2020. Violence...
sent-trib.com
BG prosecutor named new city attorney
The city prosecutor will now be Bowling Green’s attorney. Council on Monday unanimously approved Mayor Mike Aspacher’s appointment of Hunter Brown, currently Bowling Green city prosecutor, to serve as the city’s next city attorney, replacing the retiring Mike Marsh. Aspacher noted that Brown, a Bowling Green native,...
Are Ohioans eager to get back to work? Here are the latest unemployment rates
TOLEDO, Ohio — Job seekers like Deonte Moss are looking for their next chapter. "I write books, I'm an author but it doesn't pay the bills all the time so I need to make sure that I figure out what I need to do until my dream takes over," Moss said.
Has the Stone Foltz hazing death case affected the way new BGSU students think about fraternities?
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Students are moving back to campus at Bowling Green State University this week, just as two of the former BGSU fraternity brothers convicted in the 2021 hazing death of Stone Foltz are sentenced. WTOL 11 headed to campus Wednesday to talk with arriving new students...
Organizations provide free back to school items during times of high inflation
TOLEDO, Ohio — Students and families in Toledo and Sylvania picked up school supplies on Sunday at no cost. It was all thanks to two local organizations helping out families during a period of high inflation. Tashayla Bell and Chelsea Heath of the Finer Future Foundation were at Rogers...
Former BGSU fraternity brothers sentenced in Foltz hazing case
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Former Bowling Green State University Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity brothers Jacob Krinn and Troy Henricksen were sentenced Wednesday afternoon for their involvement in the death of BGSU student Stone Foltz, who died of alcohol poisoning after a hazing incident in 2021. Wood County Common Pleas...
Tips for overcoming back to school jitters
TOLEDO, Ohio — As summertime winds down your child might be left with various emotions - but it’s important to understand where they’re coming from. As with all big transitions in life, the start of a new school year can be scary for kids and for moms and dads too. But experts say parents can help their kids cope with their first day back to class jitters.
Neighbors hopeful for change in Lagrange corridor after violence interrupters announced to move in
TOLEDO, Ohio — After Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced the Save Our Community initiative's expansion with violence interrupters preparing to work in the Lagrange corridor, residents are hopeful their influence will lead to change. One Lagrange resident, Robin, said she is scared to be in her neighborhood and tries...
Parents, students demand answers after Perrysburg teens charged with rape allowed to return to school
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — At a packed Perrysburg Board of Education Monday night, just days before students are set to head back to class, parents and students alike demanded answers from district leaders after two teens who entered plea deals for rape charges were allowed to return to school. The...
