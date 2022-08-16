THREE THINGS TO KNOW

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelsonville, OH

Athens Messenger
Athens Messenger
 2 days ago

Nelsonville Dog Park Board Meeting Thursday

NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville Dog Park Board will hold a meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m. at City Hall. The meeting is being held to discuss, grants and fundraising, local partnerships, dog park design, dog park rules and the September Dog Swim at the Nelsonville Aquatic Center.

Citizens comments may be made in person or emailed to nelsonvillecity@gmail.com by 1 p.m. on Thursday. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.

Developmental Disabilities Set Meeting Next Week

The Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities will meet on Tuesday, August 23, to hold its regular board meeting at 6 p.m. at Beacon School, located at 801 W. Union Street.

This Day in History

On this day, August 16, 1977, Elvis Presley dies at the age of 42, leaving rock and roll fans worldwide mourning the loss. He was found dead at his Graceland mansion in Memphis, TN. The cause of death is pronounced as cardiac arrhythmia, which is a form of a heart attack. Since his divorce from Priscilla Presley four years prior to his passing, he had problems with ill health which forced him to cancel a number of concerts due to his exhaustion.

