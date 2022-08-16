ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Tracey Folly

Woman refuses to put clean fitted sheets on the bed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My grandmother had a very strange way of changing the sheets on the family's beds when my mother and her siblings were growing up. She never changed the bedsheets all at once. Instead, she changed one single sheet at a time.

Comments / 0

Community Policy