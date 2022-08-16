Joe Jonas still cringes looking back on the 'weird Kids' Choice Awards' outfits he and his brothers wore in 2008

Joe Jonas is proud to wear what he likes. Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Joe Jonas thinks some of his previous red-carpet attire was cringeworthy.

Speaking to People, the singer reflected on the bad outfit he wore to the 2008 Kids' Choice Awards.

On the flip side, he loved his 2020 Grammys look and thought it was "special."

Joe Jonas still regrets one particular red-carpet look from the Kids' Choice Awards over a decade ago.

The now 33-year-old singer, who entered the spotlight as a kid with his siblings Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas as the Jonas Brothers, recalled how he and his brothers tried to appear more mature at the 2008 Kids' Choice Awards . "There was this weird Kids' Choice Awards where I think we really wanted to be taken seriously," he told People in a new interview promoting his partnership with the anti-wrinkle injectable Xeomin.

"We were still obviously kids or around 18, and I remember we looked like we just got off a Ralph Lauren campaign or playing polo. Or we were trying to get onto a field to play polo. Proper polo," he continued.

The Jonas Brothers tried to look grown up but it did not work out. Steve Granitz/WireImage

Joe's outfit included a purple paisley ascot with coral and yellow accents, a silk printed pink pocket square, oversized brown aviators, and a black blazer with three-quarter length sleeves and gold buttons.

Thankfully, his style has evolved greatly since then. He wore a Chanel suit covered in gilded embroidery, pulled for Joe by stylist Avo Yermagyan from Chanel's womenswear collection, to perform with his brothers at the 2020 Grammy Awards. He appreciated the look so much he held on to the jacket for his own collection to preserve the memory of that night. "There are a few archive pieces that I've kept that are just really special," he told People.

"I had to keep that. It's one of my favorites," he added.

Joe Jonas loved this jacket from the Chanel womenswear collection so much he took it home. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Joe, like other celebrity men including Brad Pitt , Kid Cudi , and Harry Styles , is unafraid to wear garments traditionally designed for women. "I feel like at some point you make that decision for yourself — the things that you want to do, the things that you want to wear," he told People.

The singer also voiced relief that "stigmas" against men wearing gender-nonconforming fashion or making stereotypically feminine beauty choices, like using facial injectables the way he does, are starting to ease.

"There were all these talks at one point, like, 'Oh, men can't do this or it's weird for guys to do that,' and I think there's a stigma that's fading, and I like that," he said.