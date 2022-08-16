ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
13 WHAM

NYS expands TAP for part-time college students

New York — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday a $150 million expansion of the state's Tuition Assistance Program (TAP) to include part-time students. The program will now be open to approximately 75,000 additional students who are taking at least six credits per semester. The benefit is aimed at helping those who are balancing coursework with other responsibilities, including family and work.
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Care#Covid
13 WHAM

Soares "reviewing" request to investigate Zeldin on accusations of petition fraud

The Albany County District Attorney's Office tells CBS 6 it is currently reviewing a request from a Democratic state senator to investigate the campaign of New York's Republican candidate for Governor Lee Zeldin over accusations of signature fraud. In a statement Wednesday, the Zeldin campaign denies the allegations. We’re also hearing from a legal expert explaining who could potentially face charges, if anyone.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Pickleball courts open in Perinton

Perinton, N.Y. — Pickleball has been dubbed America's fastest-growing sport, and the town of Perinton now has a dedicated place to play it. Six lighted pickleball courts are now open at Fellows Road Park, converted from two old tennis courts. "I remember when these courts had cracks large enough...
PERINTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy