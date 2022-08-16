Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
NYS expands TAP for part-time college students
New York — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday a $150 million expansion of the state's Tuition Assistance Program (TAP) to include part-time students. The program will now be open to approximately 75,000 additional students who are taking at least six credits per semester. The benefit is aimed at helping those who are balancing coursework with other responsibilities, including family and work.
13 WHAM
Over 4K former ITT college students in NYS to have $78 million in student loans canceled
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Over 4,400 New Yorkers will have their federal loans cleared as part of the U.S. Department of Education’s group discharge for borrowers who attended for-profit colleges run by ITT Educational Services, Inc. Between 2005 and September 2016, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Tuesday.
13 WHAM
Texas school district pulls Bible, Anne Frank's diary amid concern about book challenges
WASHINGTON (TND) — A school district in Texas is pulling over 40 books from its libraries and classrooms that had previously been challenged by parents, including the Bible and an illustrated version of Anne Frank’s diary. The move follows a newly adopted school board policy regarding how the...
13 WHAM
Cuomo to keep millions in book deal; judge rules against since disbanded JCOPE
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A judge sided with former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday in his dispute with a now-defunct state ethics commission that ordered him to give up $5 million he was paid to write a book about his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Joint...
13 WHAM
Soares "reviewing" request to investigate Zeldin on accusations of petition fraud
The Albany County District Attorney's Office tells CBS 6 it is currently reviewing a request from a Democratic state senator to investigate the campaign of New York's Republican candidate for Governor Lee Zeldin over accusations of signature fraud. In a statement Wednesday, the Zeldin campaign denies the allegations. We’re also hearing from a legal expert explaining who could potentially face charges, if anyone.
13 WHAM
Pickleball courts open in Perinton
Perinton, N.Y. — Pickleball has been dubbed America's fastest-growing sport, and the town of Perinton now has a dedicated place to play it. Six lighted pickleball courts are now open at Fellows Road Park, converted from two old tennis courts. "I remember when these courts had cracks large enough...
13 WHAM
Attempted poaching suspect wanted after buck found struck with crossbow in Tennessee
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — WARNING: This story contains graphic images. A suspect is wanted after a buck was found with a crossbow bolt piercing the animal's head outside of hunting season, according to authorities. Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, or TWRA, recently reported that the mature buck, which was spotted...
