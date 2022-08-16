New York — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday a $150 million expansion of the state's Tuition Assistance Program (TAP) to include part-time students. The program will now be open to approximately 75,000 additional students who are taking at least six credits per semester. The benefit is aimed at helping those who are balancing coursework with other responsibilities, including family and work.

COLLEGES ・ 15 HOURS AGO