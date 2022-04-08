Read full article on original website
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crashes on Alki, Harbor Avenues
Heads-up if you’re headed to the beach via north/westbound Harbor/Alki Avenues – two crashes this hour. The one in the photo above sent by Michelle is in the 1700 block of Alki SW; Mark sent word earlier this hour of a Harbor Avenue crash just south of Seacrest. No Seattle Fire dispatch for either, which indicates no serious injuries.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen maroon Cherokee
The latest stolen vehicle to watch for is this one reported by Marci:. My husband‘s 2001 maroon Jeep Cherokee, license # AGU7905, was stolen sometime after midnight last night. We live on SW Hanford Street near West Seattle High School. It has a Seahawks bumper sticker and a trailer...
westseattleblog.com
Need your car washed? Student fundraiser Sunday
Want to get your car washed while supporting students? Tomorrow (Sunday, August 21st) Chief Sealth International High School cheerleaders will be at Les Schwab West Seattle (SW Alaska and Fauntleroy Way SW) to raise money by washing cars. The fundraiser is set for 10:30 am to 3 pm Sunday. They’ll accept cash, Venmo, or donations online via SchoolPay – here’s the team link; here’s the link to support individual cheerleaders, if you know one. They’re fundraising for new uniforms and other equipment.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE FRIDAY: 7 notes
(Reflection after last week’s rain – photo by Jerry Simmons) Here are notes for the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. LOG HOUSE MUSEUM CLOSED: Reminder that the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s museum at 61st/Stevens is only open Saturdays and Sundays, noon-4 pm, no more Fridays.
westseattleblog.com
‘The Great West Seattle Float Hunt’ about to launch
As part of the West Seattle Best Seattle effort related to the impending reopening of the West Seattle Bridge, a scavenger hunt is about to launch. Here’s the announcement we just received:. For the first time ever, the West Seattle community will participate in what we’re calling The Great...
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTES: 4 quick West Seattle food updates
OPEN REALLY LATE: The South Delridge burger joint Boss Drive-In (9061 Delridge Way SW) has extended its hours. Thanks to Mike for the tip. MOVING SOON: As announced by a banner in the 4500 block of Fauntleroy Way SW, that’ll be the new home of El Chapulin Oaxaqueño food truck in about four weeks.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Another milestone on the road to reopening
(WSB photos/video unless otherwise credited) Our video above shows five of the six minutes it took to bring down the first of the under-bridge work platforms around 8:30 this morning. Repair contractor Kraemer NA‘s project manager told us a week and a half ago that the first platforms would likely be removed this weekend, and that’s what’s happening.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: What’s happening with one month to go until expected reopening
James August 18, 2022 (6:23 pm) What’s up with all the hidden license plates crossing lower bridge? Bunch of motorcycles with covered or no plates. Saw a car that had device that covered/uncovered electronically.They must be seeing that on cameras. Yup August 18, 2022 (8:07 pm) Yes, those are...
westseattleblog.com
CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Suspect arrested in North Delridge rape; neighbors gather for support and safety
5:51 PM: Neighbors gathered at the awareness event regarding the North Delridge rape just broke out in applause at this news: SPD tweeted that they’ve arrested a suspect, an 18-year-old man, in Everett. More when we get it. ADDED 7:42 PM: No additional information yet about the suspect, and...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen silver Acura; stolen white Rad Wagon e-bike; abandoned bicycle
We had our vehicle stolen from the street in front of our home (41st & Juneau) last night. It was a silver 2014 Acura RDX with plates: BGH8437. Police incident # is 22-218151. Our white Rad Wagon electric bicycle was stolen around 5pm on 8/18 from outside the ATT store by Admiral Safeway. It has one orange saddle bag (with a dark blue raincoat inside), and a drink holder mounted to handlebars. Serial number WB719J—–.
westseattleblog.com
Speaking of transit cancellations: Any Metro hope on the horizon?
Before today’s news of King County Water Taxi trip cancellations, we had asked Metro for an update on bus-service staffing, since we’ve noticed the deluge of missed-trip notifications most weekdays. In particular, we asked if anything specific was planned to boost reliability for the impending school year, since middle- and high-school students in particular rely on Metro service. Here’s the reply, via spokesperson Elaine Porterfield:
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Sunset colors after a not-as-hot-as-expected day
(Photo by Jan Pendergrass) You probably won’t be sad to hear that today’s clouds kept the official Sea-Tac high from hitting the 90s, which would have been a record-tying 12th day in the 90s in one year. It stopped at 87. The clouds did bring a colorful sunset – thanks to those who sent photos.
westseattleblog.com
‘Maintenance surge,’ comfort-station challenges: What Seattle Parks told city councilmembers
(Photos from Parks slide deck, Westcrest Park before/after ‘maintenance surge’) We’ve talked before about Seattle Parks‘ recent maintenance woes – including this report from the Alki Community Council‘s June meeting.This afternoon, Parks managers told the City Council’s Public Assets and Homelessness Committee that they’ve been catching up via what they call a “maintenance surge.” That was the first of two Parks presentations to the committee, and you can watch starting at 48 minutes into the video recording of the meeting:
westseattleblog.com
9 for your West Seattle Thursday
(Wednesday night photo by Kanit Cottrell) Here’s what’s happening for the rest of today/tonight – there’s even more on our West Seattle Event Calendar:. BLOCK DROP DIY CLEANUP SUPPLIES: Until 6 pm, today’s Block Drop is at Fairmount Park Elementary (3800 SW Findlay). HELP WITH...
westseattleblog.com
UTILITIES: More sewer-pipe repairs ahead for area of March leak beneath Beach Drive
Back in March, a sewer line under Beach Drive near Lowman Beach leaked an estimated tens of thousands of gallons of sewage. Repairs followed. Now, it’s time for more. We happened onto a mention of the project in city permit files; the summary said the repair work “to minimize risk of sewage leak due to pipe failure” might involve part of Lowman Beach Park, which just reopened after the seawall-removal project. So we asked the King County Wastewater Treatment Division for details. Here’s the reply from spokesperson Rachael Hartman:
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Thursday info
6:04 AM: Good morning! It’s Thursday, August 18th, one month until the expected West Seattle Bridge reopening date. Sunny and hot today, with the high likely to hit 90 again. (That’s where it topped out Wednesday at the official Sea-Tac gauge, which means that 90 or higher today would tie the record, twelve 90-or-higher-degree days in a year.)
