Want to get your car washed while supporting students? Tomorrow (Sunday, August 21st) Chief Sealth International High School cheerleaders will be at Les Schwab West Seattle (SW Alaska and Fauntleroy Way SW) to raise money by washing cars. The fundraiser is set for 10:30 am to 3 pm Sunday. They’ll accept cash, Venmo, or donations online via SchoolPay – here’s the team link; here’s the link to support individual cheerleaders, if you know one. They’re fundraising for new uniforms and other equipment.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 6 HOURS AGO