San Diego, CA

Larry Brown Sports

David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis

Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
The Spun

Julius Erving Reveals His Favorite Current NBA Player

When it comes to NBA legends it doesn't get much greater than Julius "Dr. J" Erving. In a recent conversation with Clippers writer Farbod Esnaashari, The Doctor revealed that his favorite player to watch nowadays is Kawhi Leonard. Saying, “Kawhi is my favorite NBA player. Absolutely.”. Erving said that...
ClutchPoints

Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night

Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Major Business Announcement

On Tuesday, veteran sports broadcasting personality Erin Andrews expanded her women's sports apparel brand into the MLB world. The Fox Sports sideline reporter announced a new partnership between Major League Baseball and her clothing line, "WEAR by Erin Andrews." "Hey @MLB fans!!!! We’ve got you covered! FINALLY!! @WEARbyEA," she wrote....
Yardbarker

Tony La Russa calls for team meeting after Cueto’s comments

Tony La Russa held a private meeting with team leaders as White Sox rally off win streak. During an interview with ESPN 1000’s Waddle and Silvy radio show, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, revealed the team held a meeting last weekend. The meeting was called by skipper Tony La Russa in response to the comments made by Johnny Cueto, where he mentioned a ‘lack of fire’ within the clubhouse.
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Teases New Merchandise

Popular golf personality Paige Spiranac teased some of her new merchandise with tweet on Tuesday night. She referenced the ongoing drama between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour in her online message. "Don’t let the LIV/PGAT drama distract you from the fact that I’m dropping the greatest golf towel ever...
