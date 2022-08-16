Read full article on original website
Related
David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis
Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
MLB・
Dodgers: Rangers Axe Former LA Coach Who Convinced Corey Seager to Sign in Texas
Rangers manager Chris Woodward, former Dodgers third base coach and who helped recruit Corey Seager to Texas, unexpectedly gets fired.
Dodgers News: Four-Time All-Star Reliever Released by Dodgers, Retires
Former All-Star reliever Dellin Betances, who had been pitching for Triple-A the last two months, retired on Wednesday after being released by the Dodgers.
Dodgers News: Brewers Scoreboard Operator Has Fun With Will Smith
The Brewers scoreboard operator made a joke on Tuesday evening about Dodgers catcher Will Smith and the famous Hollywood entertainer of the same name.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Julius Erving Reveals His Favorite Current NBA Player
When it comes to NBA legends it doesn't get much greater than Julius "Dr. J" Erving. In a recent conversation with Clippers writer Farbod Esnaashari, The Doctor revealed that his favorite player to watch nowadays is Kawhi Leonard. Saying, “Kawhi is my favorite NBA player. Absolutely.”. Erving said that...
NBA・
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Leaves Team, Heads Home to Texas
As the Dodgers complete a central states turn around, they do so without their ace around. Left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who’s on the injured list with a back issue, took the opportunity to leave the team and head home to Texas to spend time with his family while continuing his rehab.
Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night
Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers News: LA Insider Makes Bold Claim About Gavin Lux
Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux has been on a tear with insiders taking notice of how well he'd be for other teams
RELATED PEOPLE
Dodgers News: Braves Claim Onetime LA Infielder Off of Waivers
The Atlanta Braves have claimed Los Angeles Dodgers infield prospect, Rylan Bannon, off the waiver wire.
Dodgers News: LA Insider Reveals Freddie Freeman's Influence on MVP Teammate
Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman have developed a friendship that helps both players and their Dodgers teammates to be the best they can be.
Dodgers News: LA Fans Sound Off After Yet Another Craig Kimbrel Blown Save
Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel blows another save. Yep that's the story.
TMZ.com
Dodgers Reporter Breaks Arm, Fractures 6 Ribs In Mishap On Brewers' Slide
9:15 AM PT -- Dodgers star Justin Turner poked fun at Vassegh's misfortune on Thursday morning ... hilariously marking off an outline of the reporter's body up near the slide area. A spin down the famous slide at American Family Field on Wednesday ended up in a trip to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dodgers: 11-Year Veteran Suffers Season-Ending Setback for Second Straight Year
After nearly 13 months on the Dodgers, Danny Duffy has not even appeared in a MLB game.
Yardbarker
Watch: Albert Pujols hits pinch-hit grand slam to reach 690 career homers
St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is now just 10 away from becoming the fourth player in MLB history to reach 700 career home runs after blasting a pinch-hit grand slam Thursday. Pujols, 42, stepped in for Brendan Donovan in the third inning after the Cardinals raced out to an...
Braves fans will be sick listening to Chipper Jones’ thoughts on the Mets
Atlanta Braves fans are going to hate what Chipper Jones had to say about the New York Mets. Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones may have owned the New York Mets during his illustrious prime, but he is not afraid to call it like he sees it. In the decade since...
Sports World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Major Business Announcement
On Tuesday, veteran sports broadcasting personality Erin Andrews expanded her women's sports apparel brand into the MLB world. The Fox Sports sideline reporter announced a new partnership between Major League Baseball and her clothing line, "WEAR by Erin Andrews." "Hey @MLB fans!!!! We’ve got you covered! FINALLY!! @WEARbyEA," she wrote....
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Tony La Russa calls for team meeting after Cueto’s comments
Tony La Russa held a private meeting with team leaders as White Sox rally off win streak. During an interview with ESPN 1000’s Waddle and Silvy radio show, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, revealed the team held a meeting last weekend. The meeting was called by skipper Tony La Russa in response to the comments made by Johnny Cueto, where he mentioned a ‘lack of fire’ within the clubhouse.
Look: Paige Spiranac Teases New Merchandise
Popular golf personality Paige Spiranac teased some of her new merchandise with tweet on Tuesday night. She referenced the ongoing drama between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour in her online message. "Don’t let the LIV/PGAT drama distract you from the fact that I’m dropping the greatest golf towel ever...
Dodgers News: Austin Barnes Rejoins Time Following Emergency Family Leave
Backup catcher Austin Barnes has rejoined the Dodgers after being placed on the family emergency list.
Fans Banned From Nationals Park After Exchange With Willson Contreras
The two fans have been banned for five years after Tuesday’s heated exchange.
Comments / 0