Bloomington, WI

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Lancaster crews put out fire at Premier Co-op

LANCASTER, Wis. — Firefighters in Lancaster were busy early Saturday morning. Crews were called to Premier Co-op on North Jefferson Street just after 4:30 a.m. after a commercial building caught fire. Firefighters were able to contain the flames to one building, protecting two others. No injuries were reported. COPYRIGHT...
LANCASTER, WI
guttenbergpress.com

One fatality in Friday fire

One person is dead following a residential fire late Friday evening south of Guttenberg. As of press time, the name has not been released pending positive identification. At 11:27 p.m., the Guttenberg Fire Department was dispatched to 38080 Great River Road for a fully involved structure fire. "Upon arrival of the first fire personnel, it was determined there was smoke and fire coming from the south end of a mobile home. We were advised that the homeowner’s vehicles were in the driveway, but no one had seen them and were unsure if they were still in the residence," according to a news release from Chief Joe Zittergruen of the Guttenberg Fire Department. "An initial fire attack was started and the fire was brought under control with heavy damage visible to the structure."
GUTTENBERG, IA
Radio Iowa

Arrest made in death of man in Lansing

Police in northeast Iowa have made an arrest in the death of a man back in May. Lansing/New Albin police say they responded to a medical call on May 9th about a man who was not breathing. They found 83-year-old Daniel Lundy dead. Their investigation led to the arrest Wednesday (August 17th) of 67-year-old Andrew Karvel.
NEW ALBIN, IA
KIMT

Teen airlifted after being pinned in tractor crash in NE Iowa

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A 17-year-old driver was pinned following a tractor crash Wednesday afternoon in northeast Iowa. The sheriff's office said the boy was driving a tractor that was pulling a wagon when it entered the ditch on Clay Hill Rd. northeast of Decorah. The teen was pinned in...
DECORAH, IA
KCRG.com

Teen injured in tractor rollover crash in Winneshiek County

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A 17-year-old was airlifted to the hospital on Wednesday after a tractor they were driving rolled down a steep embankment, pinning them, according to officials. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it happened on Clay Hill Road, northeast of Decorah, just after 4:30 p.m. when the...
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA
guttenbergpress.com

Editor closes chapter on 10 years at the Courier

Wrapping up articles about other people’s entire lives into a nice and neat bow has become a talent of mine. The words just seem to flow out of my mind, through my soul and onto the keyboard. But ask me to write about myself and the last decade or...
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 arrested on suspicion of thefts in Vernon County

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is arrested on the suspicion of thefts in Vernon County. According to a media release from Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, authorities have arrested 33-year-old David Meboe of Muscoda, Wis. on suspicion of several retail thefts occurring in the Village of La Farge and Ontario since Aug. 15.
VERNON COUNTY, WI
superhits106.com

East Dubuque Under A State Investigation

State officials confirmed that Illinois State Police are conducting an investigation involving East Dubuque. However, officials have not provided many details as to what they are investigating. A Trooper with the Illinois State Police public information office could not confirm whether the City of East Dubuque was the subject of the investigation or whether the investigation was focused on certain individuals. The Trooper says “In order to protect the integrity of the investigation, no information is available at this time.”
EAST DUBUQUE, IL
KCRG.com

Allamakee County man accused of killing 83-year-old man

Classes for families impacted by mental illness head to rural Iowa. Leaders with Linn County's chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness are working to get more mental health resources to people in rural parts of Iowa. Our Town Peosta: A college course is letting workers work while earning...
ALLAMAKEE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Independence man arrested on warrants for 12 counts of child endangerment

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, August 15th, 2022, Independence Police located and arrested a 32-year-old at the Buchanan County Court House for warrants regarding child endangerment. Adam Nichols was arrested on 12 counts of child endangerment in total, seven of which resulted in bodily injury. Nichols has also been...
INDEPENDENCE, IA
x1071.com

Arena Man Arrested After Officials Alerted By 911 Hang Up Call

Iowa County authorities received a 911 hang up call originating from an address on Christina Street in Arena Tuesday around 11pm. A Village of Arena Police Officer responded to the scene and met with several persons and requested the assistance of Iowa County Deputies. As a result, 19 year old Kalen Scott of Arena was arrested for Domestic Battery and Domestic Disorderly Conduct. Scott was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and later released on bond.
ARENA, WI
Q107.5

A Dubuque Jury Finds Dubuque Man Guilty of Murder

The verdict is in, in the murder trial of 61-year-old Mark T. Fishler, who was accused of killing 80-year-old Berniece Williamson of Dubuque. It took just under two hours for a jury to find Fishler guilty in the killing of Williamson, who was found dead in her home on July 15th of last year. At the time Fishler was the boyfriend of Williamson's niece Kathleen M. McCarthy. Today's verdict was unanimous.
DUBUQUE, IA
x1071.com

Shullsburg Man Arrested By Shullsburg Police

A man from Shullsburg was arrested Tuesday around 3:30pm. 33 year old Kevin Humphrey was arrested by the Shullsburg Police Department on East Water Street in Shullsburg for Felony Bail Jumping. Humphrey was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he remains in custody.
SHULLSBURG, WI

