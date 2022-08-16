ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enter to win gift cards worth over $2,000 in Blues & Brews Fest $10 raffle

2022 BLUES & BREWS ANNUAL RAFFLE – explore Des Moines…for just $10 bucks!. Whether you are a lifer or just discovering our jewel of a town, here’s your chance to experience it all for just $10. You’ll enter to win a bunch of restaurant gift cards, wine, meat and seafood, massages, oil changes and other fun stuff valued at over $2,000!
DES MOINES, WA
Zenith Holland Gardens Nursery and Gifts is an adventure in Retail Therapy

Zenith Holland Gardens Nursery and Gifts is an Adventure in Retail Therapy!. Sometimes you just need an escape from the ordinary. A visit to Zenith Holland Gardens Nursery and Gift Shop is just that. AND it can help you create your own personal escape from the ordinary right at home in your indoor or outdoor space.
DES MOINES, WA
Van stolen from Three Tree Montessori School in Burien over the weekend

Someone stole one of the school vans from Three Tree Montessori School in Burien (map below) sometime over the weekend. If you happen to be out and about, please keep an eye out for green 2009 Ford Econoline van, with license plate #C43705B, though the plate will likely be removed. The school’s logo on the side (identical to the van pictured below but green):
BURIEN, WA

