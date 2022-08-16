Chick-fil-A testing new breakfast item
ATLANTA — Are you looking to try something new for breakfast?
Atlanta-based Chick-Fil-A is testing a new, bite-sized breakfast item in only a few locations, and a Georgia market is one of them.
Chick-Fil-A confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that chorizo cheddar egg bites will be at Augusta stores, beginning Aug. 22, for a limited time.
The on-the-go meal is made from whole eggs, sausage and two cheeses, with four bites in each order.
The company says the bites are part of a continuing effort to provide more options for customers ordering breakfast.
