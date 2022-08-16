Read full article on original website
Man gets life in prison for crime spree
COEUR d’ALENE — A man who led police on a weeklong, multi-state manhunt and later tried to escape from jail received a life sentence. Jesse R. Spitzer, 30, of Sultan, Wash., pleaded guilty in July to 16 charges, most of them felonies, including four counts of aggravated assault, six counts of grand theft and one count of robbery.
q13fox.com
Man accused of 12-hour crime spree, including murder, set to receive $36,750 of tax payer money
SEATTLE - The man accused of shoving a woman down the stairs at a Seattle light rail station now faces a first-degree murder charge for a beating that occurred just a few hours later. The King County Prosecutor's Office filed the felony charge on Tuesday. The prosecutors say 40-year-old Alexander...
q13fox.com
'It’s absolutely brutal. It's horrible'; Crime Stoppers offers rewards for crimes targeting women
SEATTLE - It’s no doubt crime is rising in nearly every part of Puget Sound, including a pair of incidents where local law enforcement need help identifying criminals focusing women as their targets. First in the South Sound, police are on the hunt for a trio accused of accosting...
State troopers nab 170 HOV violators in under 3 hours in King County on Wednesday
Washington State Patrol troopers cited 170 high-occupancy vehicle lane violators in a span of under three hours on Wednesday, Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted. Johnson said that HOV violators are the source of the most complaints in District 2, which is King County. During Wednesday’s emphasis patrol, troopers also stopped three...
Man wanted in Kirkland ‘violent domestic assault’ arrested in California
KIRKLAND, Wash. — A suspect was arrested in California in connection with what police said was a violent domestic assault on a Kirkland resident in July. Kirkland police said the victim was attacked with a vehicle in the parking lot of a retail store in a nearby jurisdiction. After...
Auburn police warn of skimming devices placed on ATMs, point-of-sale terminals
AUBURN, Wash. — Police are warning the public to be aware of skimming devices illegally installed on ATMs, point-of-sale terminals and gas pumps. Auburn police tweeted a video showing a skimming device being installed at an Auburn store to show how easily one can be installed. The devices are...
Man charged with throwing woman down light rail stairs now adds murder charges
Alexander Jay, 40, is now being charged with first-degree murder after allegedly committing two assaults, one by throwing a woman down the stairs at a light rail station, and the other by stabbing a different woman at a bus stop. In the first assault case, the King County Prosecutor’s Office...
q13fox.com
2-year-old shot in hand when suspects tried to rob group filming music video: police
TACOMA, Wash. - Police say a two-year-old was shot in the hand when suspects tried to rob a group that was filming a music video late Tuesday in Tacoma. According to Tacoma Police, officers were called around 11:20 p.m. to the report of shots fired near S. 8th St. and S. M St.
25-year-old man arrested in connection with July homicide in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A 25-year-old man was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in connection with a homicide last month in Tacoma. He was booked into the Pierce County Jail for investigation of murder. At 5:23 a.m. on July 30, officers were called to the 5300 block of South Orchard...
kentreporter.com
Man killed in Federal Way road-rage shooting identified
The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in an Aug. 8 road-rage shooting in Federal Way. Ignacio Travis Santos, 25, died from a gunshot wound to the torso and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s report. Shortly after noon...
Woman claims they were assaulted inside Vashon Island grocery store
A Vashon Island woman claims a man grabbed their face and threw them to the ground inside a grocery store. The King County Sherriff’s Office is investigating and is looking over surveillance footage from inside the Thriftway where the violent encounter happened on Aug. 11. Desiree McIntyre says around...
Central Kitsap School District sued by former student over rape
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. — One of three former Kitsap County high school students raped in 2019 by a cheer coach has come forward to share his story and is suing the Central Kitsap School District for $5 million. The plaintiff is Issac G. Yates, and the cheer coach is...
People being robbed at drive-up ATMs across Puget Sound area
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Renton police are notifying the public after several people were robbed while using drive-up ATMs across the Puget Sound region. The most recent robbery happened in Fife on Aug. 7. Police said the same suspects are wanted in the string of robberies in Parkland, Bonney Lake,...
q13fox.com
VIDEO: Seattle Police search for man who cornered a woman in an elevator, violently beat her
SEATTLE - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who followed a woman into her Central District apartment building, and violently beat her inside an elevator last spring. WARNING: DISTURBING VIDEO. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the incident happened on May 30 at...
MyNorthwest.com
Gee: 26 drug busts in 21 days merely spotlight the tip of King County’s fentanyl problem
The King County crackdown on drug dealers will not solve the fentanyl problem, nor will pulling out the Nancy Regan hand puppet. KIRO Newsradio’s Gee Scott and Spike O’Neill agree that the public health crisis needs to be addressed at the root of the problem. They say the solution needs to start well before drug dealers come into the picture, and that will be neither easy nor simple.
4-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in Snohomish
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies are investigating after a 4-year-old was fatally struck by a vehicle on Thursday afternoon in the city of Snohomish. Deputies were called before 2 p.m. to the 15000 block of Highway 9 for a tragic incident at a home. A 4-year-old was playing outside...
KOMO News
2 Washington state men arrested, found with fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men have been arrested following a traffic stop in which deputies found several fire extinguishers filled with fentanyl pills in Firebaugh. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says Brian Rangel, 21, of Everett, Wash., and Martin Velazquez, 29, of Lynnwood, Wash., were pulled over for a traffic violation on Monday near Interstate 5 and Russell Ave.
3 shot, including 2-year-old child, during filming of music video in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police say a 2-year-old girl was hurt after getting caught in the crossfire of a shooting on Tuesday night. Police responded to reports of gunfire in the 1300 block of South 8th street at about 11:30 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, an officer was...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Coffee shop faces racist threats, Granite Falls man charged with hate crime
A new way to get around is coming to the Alderwood Mall area in Lynnwood this fall. The Everett Herald reports a new transit system is set to launch this fall from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. Community Transit will have five vehicles and users will...
1 Person Killed In A Motorcycle Crash In Everett (Everett, WA)
According to Washington State Patrol, a fatal crash was reported in Everett on Saturday night. The official stated that John Daab, 61-year-old was travelling north near 41st Street and tried to speed by another driver in Toyota RAV4 SUV. The motorcyclist hit one of its tires and was knocked off the motorcycle into a sign. He landed on the southbound left shoulder.
