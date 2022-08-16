Read full article on original website
Mushroom season
Telluride has seen an abundance of rain this summer, which means an abundance of mushrooms. Locals and visitors venture out into the wilderness to forage for mushrooms when it is not pouring down rain. With the Telluride Mushroom Festival in full swing this week, mushrooms will most definitely be the talk of the town. Popular mushrooms, like boletes, chanterelles, hawk's wing and puffballs, start to grow in July along with the summer rains and can be found in forests between 9,000-11,000 feet.
‘Go for the Green’
If you can concentrate on your game, you’ll likely fare well upon yelling “Fore!”. But good luck with that: given the craggy, 14,000-foot Sneffels Range looming before you, focusing on a golf ball can be challenging at this place. The 18-hole course at the Divide Ranch & Club,...
Can’t make this stuff up
My name is Harvey Roisman. I recently submitted two letters to the editor regarding traffic-related issues linked to the proposed Diamond Ridge affordable housing and medical center development projects. In the Planet’s Aug. 10 article, penned by Editor Justin Criado, regarding Mountain Village exploring affordable housing in Ilium, he noted how the various organizations involved discussed planning and coordinating their efforts. While that point appears to be obvious, I don’t trust our various governmental agencies to be working in tandem. Rather, I see the potential for a slow-motion train wreck. According to my friends that live in Ophir and work in town, when school is in session, the roundabout is backed up to the entrance of Mountain Village and beyond.
Off to a healthy start
Summer has come and gone in Telluride, at least for local school kids. With most kids returning to school next week, Telluride R-1 School District, Tri-County Health Network and the San Miguel County Department of Public Health have joined together for the first Back to School Health Fair. The fair is today (Wednesday) from 3-7 p.m. at the Miramonte Building on 333 W. Colorado Ave. next to the courthouse. The event is free and open to parents and kids ages 3-18 from across the region.
Norwood discusses wage study
Town staff reported on several items in their allotted agenda time last week in Norwood’s regular monthly meeting. Public Works Director Randy Harris told the board that the chip seal process has been complete on local roads and that the curb and gutter were most complete at the new Pinion Park subdivision. Additionally, the first foundation footers were being poured last week in the workforce housing neighborhood.
What is our end goal?
We have a sacred cow in Telluride, and it's obvious that we need to rethink this. That cow is affordable housing, and all the politicians are falling all over themselves to see who can purport the most love. First of all, there is no such thing as affordable housing. The...
School works on purchase of 19 acres
At the Norwood Town Board of Trustees’ meeting, held Aug. 10, officials discussed the 19-acre parcel that is up for sale, along with the town’s bigger picture for growth and development. Now, officials are ready to start the lengthy process of the master plan review and update. At...
MycoLicious, MycoLuscious, MycoLogical
It’s the kind of cavalcade of literary stars that would put a Hollywood awards show to shame. Friday night’s spoken word event is grandly called The Famous MycoLicious, MycoLuscious, MycoLogical Poetry Show and it boasts a lineup of local and regional poets who will celebrate all things fungi. Part of Telluride Mushroom Festival programming, the show takes place at the Sheridan Opera House at 9 p.m.
Affordable housing now
Over a year ago Telluride lost a beloved long-term rental house: The Yellow House or The Galena House, as it's known by many. This house, nestled amongst local homes and St. Patrick Church, provided housing for community members for over 15 years. Years of tenants and countless gatherings of friends took place in this modest house. With its Viking six-burner stove, there was no family dinner this house could not handle.
Weekly Planet Picks
1) Pick up free school supplies and get up to date with vaccines today at the Telluride School District’s Back to School Health Fair. It’s in the Miramonte Building from 4-7 p.m. 2) Mushroom Fest: The Telluride Mushroom Festival opens today, with a full slate of events from...
The need for future planning is acute
Telluride is a place of park-like dignity. It is an incomprehensible privilege to call this town our home. Physical intimacy with a place is essential to understand the beauty of a neighborhood, a mountain trail, the change of seasons, in this unique town. Physical intimacy with place is achieved through the daily practice of familiarity and care for our surrounding environment. What we do now will pass on to future generations.
Judith Kohin transitions to full-time artist
Judith Kohin came to Telluride in 1985. Hailing from the hills of New England, she longed for bigger mountains. Throughout the past 37 years, Kohin has been an integral part of the community. She supported local artists as the executive director for the Ah Haa School of the Arts for 25 years, before saying goodbye to the school in 2021. An artist herself, Kohin is taking time to pursue her own passions.
KOTO radio takes over the universe
KOTO radio kicks off summer fundraising with Guest DJ Day Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Under the thematic banner “Across the Universe,” KOTO will feature an out-of-this-world lineup of eight guest DJ programs, along with stellar giveaways and all the cosmic camaraderie listeners can handle. “The...
CCAASE applications now being accepted
Each year, the Town of Telluride does its part to not only support the arts, but also to help sustain the numerous nonprofits that work to assist the community, be it through education, child care, mental health or other social support services. That money — as yet budgeted for 2023 — is dispersed through the Commission for Community Assistance, Arts, and Special Events (CCAASE) via a grant application and review process. The deadline to apply for a CCAASE grant is Monday, Sept. 26, at midnight.
Town may implement new online billing
At the Town of Norwood’s monthly meeting, Town Clerk Amanda Pierce gave a presentation on a new invoicing and billing method. Both Pierce and Shawny Darby-Turner, the utility clerk, attended meetings on how the program works. Pierce told the board that she and Town Administrator Patti Grafmyer feel the option is a good one for several reasons.
