Stephens County, OK

kswo.com

Red Cord offers program on spotting human trafficking

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Human trafficking is a business that works meticulously to blend in with everyday life and situations, which is why Red Cord is offering a free community training on Thursday. At 6:30 p.m., on August 18, the Red Cord is inviting residents to attend a free human...
LAWTON, OK
thechronicle.news

Courthouse closed after worker publicity to chemical

LAWTON – The Comanche County Courthouse closed to the general public Thursday after an worker working within the basement was uncovered to an unknown chemical that triggered a medical response. The worker was despatched to the emergency room, and the courthouse was evacuated till the Lawton Fireplace Division’s hazmat...
LAWTON, OK
KLAW 101

City of Lawton Announced Halloween 2022 ‘Trick or Treating’ Date & Hours

It's hard to believe, but Fall will be here before you know it, which means Halloween is on the way!. The City of Lawton just announced the "Trick or Treating" hours for 2022. Halloween falls on a Monday this year so the City of Lawton will be observing "All Hallow's Eve" on Saturday, October 29th (10-29-22) from 6:00-pm until 9:00-pm.
KOCO

Oklahoma boy among finalists in USA Kids Mullet Championships

DUNCAN, Okla. — An Oklahoma boy could soon be named a mullet champion. Landry Turpin, of Duncan, is a finalist in the kids' division of the 2022 USA Mullet Championships. Landry is among 25 finalists in the kids' division. Along with having an epic mullet, Landry has the American...
DUNCAN, OK
thechronicle.news

Harley gear store opening quickly in Drugs Park

MEDICINE PARK – Followers of the enduring Harley-Davidson bikes will quickly have a brand new place to get their gear in southwest Oklahoma. Bobby Callahan, normal supervisor of Diamondback Harley-Davidson in Lawton, advised Southwest Chronicle that they’re excited in regards to the opening of their smaller, merchandise-oriented store at 162 East Lake Drive, in Drugs Park’s enterprise district.
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Man indicted for murder of Wichita Falls teen

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was indicted Thursday in connection with a shooting that left a 15-year-old dead in June of 2022. 17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims was indicted for the murder of 15-year-old Andrew Gable. Officers had also arrested an unidentified 16-year-old suspect in connection with the murder.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Kiowa Housing Authority receives grant

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Kiowa tribe housing authority will soon start constructing new homes thanks to a 5 million dollar grant they received. This is a big deal for the Kiowa housing authority because they have not been able to build new homes for their tribal members in over 20 years.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

UPDATE: Caddo County fire burns over 4,700 acres

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Emergency Management released new information on the fire which broke out in Caddo County near the Comanche County line on Monday. Officials said the fire burned around 4,700 acres. Thankfully nobody was injured and there’s no known damage to structures. Around 235...
CADDO COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Comanche County Republican Party grand opening

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today was the grand opening of the Comanche County Republican Party building. Several local and state officials were there to celebrate the new building. This new building will allow citizens the opportunity to meet candidates, express their concerns and learn more about the party. The Comanche...
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

FBI searches NW Lawton home

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Agents from the FBI conducted a search at a northwest Lawton home on Wednesday morning. 7News received a message from a viewer about the ongoing scene around 8 a.m. When we arrived at the home near the intersection of NW 40th and Dearborn, agents were seen...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Wichita Falls man indicted for murder of pregnant 19-year-old

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita County jury indicted a Wichita Falls man Thursday for the capital murder of a pregnant 19-year-old. 20-year-old Paul Chandler was indicted, according to court documents. He was arrested in June of 2022 for the death of 19-year-old Kaycee Wofford and her unborn child.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
okcfox.com

Texas woman killed early Thursday in Cotton County accident

COTTON COUNTY (KOKH) — A Texas woman was killed early Thursday in an accident in Cotton County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 22-year-old Marysol Espinoza of Vernon, Texas was driving on US-70 shortly before 1:30 a.m. when her car left the roadway for an unknown reason. The car hit...
COTTON COUNTY, OK

