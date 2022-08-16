Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
A local life scout is bringing a U.S.S Oklahoma City Anchor monument to Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Matthew Aguilar is a life scout for troop 4176 in Boy Scout of America. As a part of the boy scout tradition to earn your eagle rank you have to complete a project that benefits your community. “This is not what I was thinking in the...
kswo.com
Red Cord offers program on spotting human trafficking
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Human trafficking is a business that works meticulously to blend in with everyday life and situations, which is why Red Cord is offering a free community training on Thursday. At 6:30 p.m., on August 18, the Red Cord is inviting residents to attend a free human...
thechronicle.news
Courthouse closed after worker publicity to chemical
LAWTON – The Comanche County Courthouse closed to the general public Thursday after an worker working within the basement was uncovered to an unknown chemical that triggered a medical response. The worker was despatched to the emergency room, and the courthouse was evacuated till the Lawton Fireplace Division’s hazmat...
kswo.com
A Walters mother asking the community to donate water and ice to the schools bus barn
Walters, Okla. (KSWO) - A Walters mom wants to make sure kids stay cool and hydrated while riding the school bus. She’s asking the community for help by donating water to Walters bus barn. Laura Mahsetky said her son came home drenched in sweat after his bus ride from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kswo.com
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: Virginia Aid Previews Upcoming Training Course and Events
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News spoke with Virginia Aid, the Community Relations Liaison for Fort Sill, about some fun upcoming events for the entire family, as well as an upcoming training exercise that residents should be aware of. From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 23rd, Fort...
City of Lawton Announced Halloween 2022 ‘Trick or Treating’ Date & Hours
It's hard to believe, but Fall will be here before you know it, which means Halloween is on the way!. The City of Lawton just announced the "Trick or Treating" hours for 2022. Halloween falls on a Monday this year so the City of Lawton will be observing "All Hallow's Eve" on Saturday, October 29th (10-29-22) from 6:00-pm until 9:00-pm.
KOCO
Oklahoma boy among finalists in USA Kids Mullet Championships
DUNCAN, Okla. — An Oklahoma boy could soon be named a mullet champion. Landry Turpin, of Duncan, is a finalist in the kids' division of the 2022 USA Mullet Championships. Landry is among 25 finalists in the kids' division. Along with having an epic mullet, Landry has the American...
thechronicle.news
Harley gear store opening quickly in Drugs Park
MEDICINE PARK – Followers of the enduring Harley-Davidson bikes will quickly have a brand new place to get their gear in southwest Oklahoma. Bobby Callahan, normal supervisor of Diamondback Harley-Davidson in Lawton, advised Southwest Chronicle that they’re excited in regards to the opening of their smaller, merchandise-oriented store at 162 East Lake Drive, in Drugs Park’s enterprise district.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kosu.org
'Something that can't be replaced': What a turnpike project could mean for Oklahoma wildlife
With a thumb wedged between a beak, WildCare Oklahoma veterinarian Dr. Kyle Abbott delicately threaded a feeding tube down the throat of an adult male bald eagle. The massive bird’s tail feathers are stained a deep rust color from the red Oklahoma dirt and bound in bubble wrap to keep it from damage while moving around in its crate.
newschannel6now.com
Man indicted for murder of Wichita Falls teen
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man was indicted Thursday in connection with a shooting that left a 15-year-old dead in June of 2022. 17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims was indicted for the murder of 15-year-old Andrew Gable. Officers had also arrested an unidentified 16-year-old suspect in connection with the murder.
kswo.com
Kiowa Housing Authority receives grant
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Kiowa tribe housing authority will soon start constructing new homes thanks to a 5 million dollar grant they received. This is a big deal for the Kiowa housing authority because they have not been able to build new homes for their tribal members in over 20 years.
kswo.com
UPDATE: Caddo County fire burns over 4,700 acres
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Comanche County Emergency Management released new information on the fire which broke out in Caddo County near the Comanche County line on Monday. Officials said the fire burned around 4,700 acres. Thankfully nobody was injured and there’s no known damage to structures. Around 235...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOCO
People near a Chickasha warehouse filled with hand sanitizer want safety assurance
CHICKASHA, Okla. — The people who live near a Chickasha warehouse filled with hand sanitizer want more assurance their community is safe. The warehouse and another facility burned earlier this month. A mile from the facility that burned, there are boxes of hand sanitizers stacked high on a property.
kswo.com
Comanche County Republican Party grand opening
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today was the grand opening of the Comanche County Republican Party building. Several local and state officials were there to celebrate the new building. This new building will allow citizens the opportunity to meet candidates, express their concerns and learn more about the party. The Comanche...
kswo.com
FBI searches NW Lawton home
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Agents from the FBI conducted a search at a northwest Lawton home on Wednesday morning. 7News received a message from a viewer about the ongoing scene around 8 a.m. When we arrived at the home near the intersection of NW 40th and Dearborn, agents were seen...
Vernon woman identified in fatal Cotton County wreck
COTTON CO. (KFDX/KJTL) — A Vernon woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Devol early Thursday morning. Marysol Espinoza, 22, of Vernon was pronounced dead at the scene of a wreck that happened at 1:24 a.m. on August 18 on US-70 in Cotton County, Oklahoma. Espinoza was driving a 2014 Ford Mustang in the […]
Beloved carhop passes away after battle with cancer
A community is mourning the loss of a beloved carhop in Moore.
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls man indicted for murder of pregnant 19-year-old
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita County jury indicted a Wichita Falls man Thursday for the capital murder of a pregnant 19-year-old. 20-year-old Paul Chandler was indicted, according to court documents. He was arrested in June of 2022 for the death of 19-year-old Kaycee Wofford and her unborn child.
okcfox.com
Texas woman killed early Thursday in Cotton County accident
COTTON COUNTY (KOKH) — A Texas woman was killed early Thursday in an accident in Cotton County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 22-year-old Marysol Espinoza of Vernon, Texas was driving on US-70 shortly before 1:30 a.m. when her car left the roadway for an unknown reason. The car hit...
Felony charges dismissed for two Wichita Falls residents
Two Wichita Falls residents have pending felony charges against them dropped after a Wichita County Grand Jury declines to indict them.
Comments / 1