Guilderland, NY

WRGB

South End Grocery announces opening date

Albany, NY (WRGB) — The South End Grocery looking to address Albany’s “food desert” is finally announcing its opening date. It will open in December 2022. The South End Grocery Coalition led by BlueLight Development Group (BlueLight) and The African American Cultural Center of the Capital Region (AACCCR) will open the South End Grocery (SEG) in December 2022 – one year after successfully purchasing the 106 South Pearl Street property for the project.
ALBANY, NY
Syracuse.com

NY tells Upstate New Yorkers to cut back on lawn watering amid drought watch

Albany, N.Y. — New York is urging much of upstate New York to conserve water as weeks without soaking rains have put many areas into a drought watch. The watch now includes most New York counties except for those in the Adirondacks, those bordering Lake Ontario to the east, and New York City’s five boroughs and Westchester County. The state is encouraging residents in affected counties, particularly those dependent on private wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Guilderland, NY
Guilderland, NY
WRGB

CDTA and Downtown Albany BID announce new riding partnership

Albany, NY (WRGB) — CDTA and the Downtown Albany BID are announcing a new partnership. Employees of restaurant, retail, and retail-related businesses that are part of the Downtown Albany BID will have unlimited ridership within CDTA’s service network. Employees can use any of CDTA’s transit service by swiping...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New Amsterdam bus routes free for first weeks

Anyone taking a ride in Montgomery County will be able to get on any CDTA bus for free for the next month. The Capital District Transportation Authority is bringing new service to Montgomery County starting on Aug. 28 - and for the first few weeks, riders won't have to pay a cent.
WRGB

Amtrak to hold one day hiring event to recruit local talent

Albany, NY (WRGB) — While many companies continue to make cuts across the board, Amtrak is saying “all aboard.”. They’re looking to hire thousands across the country, including right here in the Capital Region. From 1:15PM to 2:45 PM Wednesday at the Albany Hilton, Amtrak will be...
ALBANY, NY
PLANetizen

This Manufactured Home Park Will Soon Be Boat Storage, But One Resident Stays To Fight

The sun glitters on the blue waters of Saratoga Lake in upstate New York and refracts off the lines of bright white boats docked at a nearby boat launch and marina. The lake is located near Saratoga Springs, a longtime tourist destination in eastern Saratoga County that’s filled with all the hallmarks of a high-end vacation paradise—5-star hotels, a casino, golf course, racetrack, multiple entertainment venues, and the expensive and exclusive Prime Steak House. But luxury and scenery don’t convey a complete picture of the area.
103.9 The Breeze

Water Closes Popular Colonie Center Store! When Will They Reopen?

Have you ever accidentally spilled a drink on a book? It’s a situation with a very low chance of recovery. When I was a kid, I spilled a Sprite on a Pokémon book my parents checked out from the library. It was a paperback. I remember it swelling up three times its normal size and never returning to its original state. The library, probably needless to say, did not accept it back.
COLONIE, NY

