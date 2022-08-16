ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Your Future Health: TriHealth hosting Community Health Day Friday

WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - The public is invited to a free event this week to learn more about personal health. The TriHealth Community Health Day at the Gamble-Nippert YMCA is Friday, Aug. 19. It's a day of free screenings, information, school supplies and health checks. You can get your blood pressure checked, find out your body composition and even get fitness prescriptions to help you get back or stay on track.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Bootsy & Patti Collins start fund to help with dental costs in honor of nephew

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Do you ever get a nagging toothache that’s so painful you can’t chew food or even drink water? That infection can be life-threatening if it’s left untreated. Nobody knows it better than Cincinnati native and funk music legend Bootsy Collins and his wife Patti, who have started a fund in honor of their late nephew who died after not being able to afford dental care or an antibiotic.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
Cincinnati, OH
Society
City
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
WKRC

Developer starts massive new phase of $640 million Uptown project

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Trinitas Ventures and Crawford Hoying is starting construction of the $250 million second phase of its $640 million project in Clifton Heights near the University of Cincinnati. The next phase of the District project includes a new student housing tower and a hotel. Subscribers to...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Transfusions#Giving Blood#Blood Donations#Donate Blood#Blood Donors#Wkrc
WKRC

Hops in the Hangar returns to Middletown Regional Airport

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An epic craft beer event is coming to the Tri-State on August 20. You can sample local beers and food trucks while seeing a spectacular show. Philip Harrison and Rick Bevis give us a preview of Hops in the Hangar at Middletown Regional Airport.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WKRC

2 displaced after fire in North College Hill

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people were displaced after a fire broke out in North College Hill Monday night. It happened on Goodman Avenue near Savannah. The fire started on the porch around 11:45 p.m. and spread to the house. Nobody was home at the time of the...
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, OH
WKRC

Police investigating shooting at Walnut Hills Wendy's

WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Wendy's in Walnut Hills Thursday evening. Emergency units were called to the scene on William Howard Taft Road near the intersection with Melrose Avenue just before 7 p.m. Authorities say two employees were shot...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

$1.4 million winning lottery ticket sold in Northern Kentucky

FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - Someone is holding a $1.4 million winning lottery ticket. It was bought in Florence. Someone bought the winning Fast Play ticket and won the game's progressive jackpot. Fast Play tickets play like a scratch-off ticket but they're printed from a lottery terminal. This is the biggest...
FLORENCE, KY
WKRC

Police looking for man accused of rape in Over-the-Rhine

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are asking for help locating a man accused of a rape in Over-the-Rhine. Police said the crime happened just before 5 a.m. on Clifton Avenue near Lang Street Saturday. The suspect reportedly also used a gun in the offense. The suspect is described as...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police arrest man accused of stealing gun from Cheviot store

CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have arrested a man accused of stealing from a local gun store. Dwayne Johnson faces charges in connection with the theft at Arms & Accessories in Cheviot. He is from Dayton, Ohio. Two men and a woman walked into the store earlier in August. Court...
CHEVIOT, OH
WKRC

Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing in Westwood

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man has been arrested for stabbing another man to death in Westwood over the weekend. Shawn Carter was arrested Tuesday for the murder of Andre Dockery. Officers say they were called to Queen City Avenue near LaFeuille around 5 a.m. Saturday. They found Dockery stabbed in the chest.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy