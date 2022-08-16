Read full article on original website
Your Future Health: TriHealth hosting Community Health Day Friday
WESTWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - The public is invited to a free event this week to learn more about personal health. The TriHealth Community Health Day at the Gamble-Nippert YMCA is Friday, Aug. 19. It's a day of free screenings, information, school supplies and health checks. You can get your blood pressure checked, find out your body composition and even get fitness prescriptions to help you get back or stay on track.
Bootsy & Patti Collins start fund to help with dental costs in honor of nephew
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Do you ever get a nagging toothache that’s so painful you can’t chew food or even drink water? That infection can be life-threatening if it’s left untreated. Nobody knows it better than Cincinnati native and funk music legend Bootsy Collins and his wife Patti, who have started a fund in honor of their late nephew who died after not being able to afford dental care or an antibiotic.
Why you should think twice about posting back-to-school pictures on social media
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Capturing the excitement of the first day of school is really important for many parents. But you could be putting your kids' information in the hands of predators in the process. Steve Smith, president of A Wired Family shares some steps to take when posting pictures of your children.
Two best friends in Middletown City Schools take on fourth grade together
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Two best friends took on the first day of school just like they do everything else: together. Local 12 tagged along on Dana Shores' and Selah Edwards' first day of fourth grade at Miller Ridge Elementary in Middletown. Dana and Selah have been best friends since birth.
Cincinnati Zoo-goers could see new hippo calf Fritz on exhibit very soon
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Visitors to the Cincinnati Zoo could see the new hippo calf, Fritz, as early as Friday, August 18. Fritz checked out Hippo Cove again early on Thursday with mom, Bibi. Frtiz is weighing in at nearly 120 pounds. He was about 80 pounds just two weeks ago....
West Clermont Schools start the year with new principals, schools resource officer
BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - The West Clermont School District welcomed back about 8,400 students today for the 2022-2023 school year. The district added two new principals at the middle school and high school. In addition, they added a new school resource officer who will be responsible for the district’s elementary schools.
U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive facing federal drug charges in Butler County
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - The U.S. Marshals have arrested a fugitive wanted on federal drug charges. Butler County deputies arrested Shawn Lattimore in April after a search warrant was served at his Middletown home. Investigators said they found 340 grams of meth, three pounds of fentanyl worth about $160,000 and...
Developer starts massive new phase of $640 million Uptown project
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Trinitas Ventures and Crawford Hoying is starting construction of the $250 million second phase of its $640 million project in Clifton Heights near the University of Cincinnati. The next phase of the District project includes a new student housing tower and a hotel. Subscribers to...
OTR mass shooting suspects held on higher bonds, 1 faces additional charges
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - One of the two men charged in a mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine faces new charges Thursday. A Hamilton County grand jury indicted Jarvis Barnes on seven counts of discharging a firearm on or near probited premises. The indictment mentions Jarvis allegedly firing shots over the road, creating...
84 pounds of pot, thousands of dollars and a gun seized during drug investigation
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A drug investigation nets, pot, cash, a weapon and three arrests. A regional drug task force seized 84 pounds of marijuana at three locations. The Drug Abuse Reduction Taskforce served two search warrants: one on Marlou Drive in Hamilton and the other on Rutherford Court in Colerain Township.
Hops in the Hangar returns to Middletown Regional Airport
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An epic craft beer event is coming to the Tri-State on August 20. You can sample local beers and food trucks while seeing a spectacular show. Philip Harrison and Rick Bevis give us a preview of Hops in the Hangar at Middletown Regional Airport.
Indiana man sentenced to 25 years for dealing the drugs that led to two fatal overdoses
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WKRC) - A judge sentenced a Brookville man to 25 years in prison for selling drugs to two men who overdosed and died. Seth Donohue, 25, had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death. Garrett Johnson, 23, died on August...
2 displaced after fire in North College Hill
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people were displaced after a fire broke out in North College Hill Monday night. It happened on Goodman Avenue near Savannah. The fire started on the porch around 11:45 p.m. and spread to the house. Nobody was home at the time of the...
Police investigating shooting at Walnut Hills Wendy's
WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Wendy's in Walnut Hills Thursday evening. Emergency units were called to the scene on William Howard Taft Road near the intersection with Melrose Avenue just before 7 p.m. Authorities say two employees were shot...
$1.4 million winning lottery ticket sold in Northern Kentucky
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - Someone is holding a $1.4 million winning lottery ticket. It was bought in Florence. Someone bought the winning Fast Play ticket and won the game's progressive jackpot. Fast Play tickets play like a scratch-off ticket but they're printed from a lottery terminal. This is the biggest...
Coroner identifies motorcycle rider killed in a crash in Colerain Township
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a crash in Colerain Township Wednesday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. on Colerain Avenue near Harry Lee Lane when a truck and motorcycle collided. The motorcycle rider was killed. On Thursday, the Hamilton County Coroner identified him as 18-year-old Gary...
Police looking for man accused of rape in Over-the-Rhine
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are asking for help locating a man accused of a rape in Over-the-Rhine. Police said the crime happened just before 5 a.m. on Clifton Avenue near Lang Street Saturday. The suspect reportedly also used a gun in the offense. The suspect is described as...
Police: Driver falls 35 feet running from crash scene in Kenton County
CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. (WKRC) - A man suspected of causing a crash in Crescent Springs was taken to the hospital by medical helicopter not for injuries sustained in the crash but for injuries he received while allegedly running from the scene. Villa Hills Police say Nicholas Seissiger was headed west...
Police arrest man accused of stealing gun from Cheviot store
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have arrested a man accused of stealing from a local gun store. Dwayne Johnson faces charges in connection with the theft at Arms & Accessories in Cheviot. He is from Dayton, Ohio. Two men and a woman walked into the store earlier in August. Court...
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing in Westwood
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man has been arrested for stabbing another man to death in Westwood over the weekend. Shawn Carter was arrested Tuesday for the murder of Andre Dockery. Officers say they were called to Queen City Avenue near LaFeuille around 5 a.m. Saturday. They found Dockery stabbed in the chest.
