Read full article on original website
Related
kmvt
Dry Creek Fire ignites near Carey
CAREY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE (10:56 p.m.): Structures are no longer threatened. ORIGINAL STORY: A wildfire broke out Tuesday afternoon, about five miles northwest of Carey. The Dry Creek Fire based on its geographical location, has jumped to 300 acres and is still active. Structures are currently threatened at...
Three Southern Idaho Counties Oppose Installation of 400 Wind Turbines
SHOSHONE — Two counties independently passed resolutions on Monday to not support the proposed construction of up to 400 wind turbines on 73,000 acres of public land in south-central Idaho. With the resolutions, Lincoln and Minidoka counties join Jerome County, whose commissioners passed a similar resolution on July 25.
Central Idaho’s Mackay Dam is an ‘accident waiting to happen,’ officials say
The over 100-year-old Mackay Dam in Idaho’s Custer County needs repairs and poses a risk to the town of Mackay just downstream and the Idaho National Laboratory about 30 miles further, according to the Idaho Department of Water Resources and the Environmental Defense Institute, an Idaho nonprofit focused on nuclear energy issues. Mackay Reservoir, owned […] The post Central Idaho’s Mackay Dam is an ‘accident waiting to happen,’ officials say appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Fire Near Stanley Forces Trail Closures
STANLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A fire burning near a popular recreation area near Stanley has forced several trail closures as firefighters work to get it under control. According to the U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest, the Alpine Lake Fire started at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday and has burned roughly 10 acres near Alpine Lake, about six miles south of Stanley. Forest officials say it is burning in sub-alpine fir. The fire forced the closure of Iron Creek Trailhead that accesses Sawtooth Lake, Goat Lake, and Alpine Lake. The public has been asked to avoid the Iron Creek area while crews fight the blaze. Several helicopters, a hotshot crew, and fire engines are working to bring the fire under control.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newsfromthestates.com
Nearly $17.8 million granted to two Idaho transportation improvement projects
State of Idaho Transportation Department headquarters in Boise on March 21, 2021. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) A total of nearly $17.8 million was granted to two transportation improvement projects in Idaho through President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law. The law invested $1.66 billion in grants toward low...
Comments / 0