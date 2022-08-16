ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Valley, ID

Comments / 0

Related
kmvt

Dry Creek Fire ignites near Carey

CAREY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — UPDATE (10:56 p.m.): Structures are no longer threatened. ORIGINAL STORY: A wildfire broke out Tuesday afternoon, about five miles northwest of Carey. The Dry Creek Fire based on its geographical location, has jumped to 300 acres and is still active. Structures are currently threatened at...
CAREY, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

Central Idaho’s Mackay Dam is an ‘accident waiting to happen,’ officials say

The over 100-year-old Mackay Dam in Idaho’s Custer County needs repairs and poses a risk to the town of Mackay just downstream and the Idaho National Laboratory about 30 miles further, according to the Idaho Department of Water Resources and the Environmental Defense Institute, an Idaho nonprofit focused on nuclear energy issues. Mackay Reservoir, owned […] The post Central Idaho’s Mackay Dam is an ‘accident waiting to happen,’ officials say appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CUSTER COUNTY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Fire Near Stanley Forces Trail Closures

STANLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A fire burning near a popular recreation area near Stanley has forced several trail closures as firefighters work to get it under control. According to the U.S. Forest Service-Sawtooth National Forest, the Alpine Lake Fire started at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday and has burned roughly 10 acres near Alpine Lake, about six miles south of Stanley. Forest officials say it is burning in sub-alpine fir. The fire forced the closure of Iron Creek Trailhead that accesses Sawtooth Lake, Goat Lake, and Alpine Lake. The public has been asked to avoid the Iron Creek area while crews fight the blaze. Several helicopters, a hotshot crew, and fire engines are working to bring the fire under control.
STANLEY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sun Valley, ID
Government
City
Sun Valley, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
newsfromthestates.com

Nearly $17.8 million granted to two Idaho transportation improvement projects

State of Idaho Transportation Department headquarters in Boise on March 21, 2021. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun) A total of nearly $17.8 million was granted to two transportation improvement projects in Idaho through President Joe Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law. The law invested $1.66 billion in grants toward low...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy