iheart.com
Ankeny Police Department Unveils Traffic Unit To Makes Roads Safer
(Ankeny, IA) -- The Ankeny Police Department unveils a new Traffic Unit, with the goal of making Ankeny roads safer. "The Traffic Unit was established here a short time ago and the goals are traffic enforcement, they're going to do special events coordination, help out with school bus violations, and different hit and run accident investigations," says Ankeny Police Sgt. Corey Schneden.
KCCI.com
High number of crashes prompt Ankeny police to form traffic unit
ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny Police Department is forming a new traffic unit, the department announced Tuesday. The department said police responded to 1,641 vehicle collisions in 2021. Police said most of those were caused by distracted driving, speeding and running red lights. The Ankeny Police Traffic Unit will...
KCCI.com
Homemade explosive device discovered by deputies in Story City mobile home park
STORY CITY, Iowa — A man has been charged in connection to a homemade explosive device found at a Story City mobile home park. Tyler C. Hammond, 29, is facing five charges. Hammond is charged with dominion/control of a firearm by a domestic offender, a class D felony; two counts of reckless use of a firearm causing property damage, an aggravated misdemeanor; shooting across highway, simple misdemeanor; and driving under suspension.
‘Homemade explosive device’ found at Iowa mobile home park
The Story County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to stay away from a Story City mobile home park after a homemade explosive device was found there Thursday morning.
Des Moines relocates school speed zone sign on University Ave.
DES MOINES, Iowa — After the hit and run death of a 14-year-old girl Des Moines’s city council made changes to the city’s school speed zone ordinance to change the language from school “houses” to school “facilities”. Now areas within 200 feet of a school facility like a sports field are considered school speed zones. […]
KCCI.com
Two metro school districts battle bus driver shortage
School starts next week and two metro districts are still in need of school bus drivers. The Des Moines Public School District, DMPS, is short 50-55 drivers to transport some 14,000 students. They are actively trying to get more qualified people behind the wheel. "We currently have an incentive bonus...
KCCI.com
Suspended bus service leaves some parents scrambling to find transportation for their kids
CRESTON, Iowa — Southern Iowa Trolley, in Creston, has suspended its service from Osceola to Murray Community Schools and back to Osceola. That service could be used by anyone, but was mainly used to transport students. "Unfortunately due to a shortage of drivers we basically had to suspend that...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Report August 16, 2022
4:33am: Officers were requested back at ER to assist staff with an Unruly Patient. 12:31pm: Caleb Lentz spoke with an officer about a Civil Property Issue occurring in Jefferson. 1:12pm: Donna Helms reported a Lost/Stolen wallet. 1:40pm: An officer investigated a Two Vehicle Accident near Elm and Lincoln Way Streets....
KCCI.com
Shooting investigation underway in Ames
AMES, Iowa — Ames police are investigating a shooting after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest Tuesday night. Police were called to the shooting in the parking lot at 1300 Coconino Road. Shortly after this initial call, officers received a call from Mary Greeley Medical Center reporting that a 16-year-old boy arrived at the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.
1380kcim.com
No Injuries Following SUV/Semi Accident Tuesday In Jefferson
No injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon in Jefferson. The Jefferson Police Department was dispatched to the scene near the intersection of Elm and Lincoln Way Streets at approximately 1:40 p.m. Their investigation found a 2021 Toyota Venza, driven by Sherry Graven of Jefferson, was traveling northbound on Elm when it was struck by a 2014 Freightliner semi-tractor trailer, operated by Randy Wilson of Gowrie, as the semi attempted to change lanes. The Graven vehicle was forced off the roadway and sustained an estimated $1,500 in damages. Only $500 in damage was reported to the Wilson truck and trailer. Wilson was cited for unsafe passing.
Johnston Police Department request help locating missing teen
JOHNSTON, Iowa — The Johnston Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing teenager. Teegan Radke, 17, was last seen around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday August 16 when she voluntarily left her home. Teegan is 5 foot 4 inches, 130 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes. If you have any information about […]
Arson arrest made for February Marshalltown fire
MARSHALLTOWN, IOWA — A Tama man is charged with Arson for allegedly setting a home on fire in Marshalltown back in February. Firefighters spent a frigid evening on February 2nd fighting a house fire on E. Webster Street. The home was unoccupied at the time and no one was injured. Investigators ruled the cause of […]
KCCI.com
New VA clinic opens in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Office of Veteran Affairs in central Iowa cut the ribbon on a new Primary Care Clinic on Des Moines' southside on Wednesday. The new clinic is in the Southridge Mall complex. The 42,000-square foot facility has more parking, bigger exam rooms, expanded telehealth and...
KCCI.com
Making a plan to stay safe at the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — Sgt. Alex Dinkla of the Iowa State Patrol spoke to KCCI about keeping your family safe at the Iowa State Fair. Dinkla advises fairgoers to take a photo of their family when they arrive at the fair. This will allow you to have a current photo on file in the event that you get separated from any family members.
KCCI.com
DART to offer free bus rides to all Harding Middle School and North High School students for '22-23 school year
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Area Regional Transit, or DART, is offering free rides to school to Des Moines Public School students using a grant from the Principal Foundation. Those free rides will be available to all Harding Middle School and North High School students. DART says this...
KCCI.com
Polk City man killed by SUV
ALBIA, Iowa — A Polk City man is dead after he was hit by an SUV while crossing the street. It happened around 1:10 p.m. Tuesday in Albia. An Iowa State Patrol Crash report says 56-year-old Timothy Olson was crossing on the right of the SUV as it drove through an intersection.
Double Murder Suspect Stands Off With Police in Small Iowa Town
Gage Walter of Omaha barricaded himself within St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset, Iowa this weekend in a tense standoff with local authorities. Walter was found by West Des Moines police, who say they found Walter driving a red Chrysler PT Cruiser with Nebraska license plates that was reported stolen. They attempted to initiate a traffic stop at around 7:40 am on Sunday. The Nebraska man then led WDM PD on a car chase that took them to the church in Winterset, which is roughly a half-hour drive. Police said the pursuit lasted about 45 minutes.
KCCI.com
Des Moines residents aim to stop at-home gun store from setting up shop near Terrace Hill
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some Des Moines residents want to stop a gun seller from setting up shop in a home near the Governor's Mansion. Neighbors just filed an appeal after the City ruled that Travis Aslin doesn't need a permit to operate his business. That was because a...
KCCI.com
Polk County supervisors drafting opposition to Navigator pipeline
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Polk County is considering taking a stand against a proposed carbon pipeline project. The Navigator CO2 pipeline is one of three similar projects planned in the state, and the only one that would cut across Polk County. County leaders tell KCCI they're drafting a resolution...
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Man Dies in Diving Accident Near Harvey
A Knoxville man has died in a scuba diving accident in a private pond near Harvey. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office reports that Rich Rees, age 71, from Knoxville, and another adult male were diving in the pond, when Rees did not surface at approximately 11:00 this morning. The other diver was able to get him to shore and summoned help from another man that was fishing nearby in a small boat. The two men started CPR and called 911 until a Deputy from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and took over. Deputies and first responders were able to get Rees to a nearby ambulance and he was transported to Pella Regional Health Center, where he was pronounced dead. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Pella Ambulance, Clay Township Fire and Rescue, Knoxville PD and Knoxville Fire and Rescue.
