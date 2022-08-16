Dana White states winner of Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz likely to receive next title shot: “Anything is possible”

John Dodson never expected to sign with BKFC but when they gave him an offer he couldn’t refuse. Dodson went to a BKFC open tryout near his hometown solely for his brother as his brother has wanted to do bare-knuckle for quite some time. Yet, at the tryout, BKFC was talking to him about signing and when he got an offer, it was something he couldn’t turn down.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO