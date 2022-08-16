ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nolensville, TN

fox17.com

Former Nashville high school standout football player dies at age 22

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A former Brentwood Academy star football player has passed away at the age of 22 according to his college coach. Luke Knox played linebacker and tight end for Brentwood Academy as a three star athlete before joining Ole Miss where he continued to play linebacker and special teams. Last year, Knox moved to tight end for the college program.
williamsonhomepage.com

Nolensville Little League coach Randy Huth reflects on season ahead of World Series appearance

The Nolensville Little League team is back in the Little League World Series for the second year in a row and the fourth time overall. After winning district, state, and regional tournaments, Nolensville is set to take on Team New England out of Middlesborough, Massachusetts on Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the first round of the tournament. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
williamsonherald.com

Football: Knights primed to meet expectations

NOLENSVILLE – After a 1-5 start last year, the Nolensville High School football team gained momentum late and won four of its final six games during the program’s first season in Class 5A. The Knights also pushed budding Region 6-5A rival Page in the second round of the...
williamsonherald.com

Franklin’s Mestre named ‘Fittest Teen on Earth’

A Franklin teen was crowned “Fittest Teen on Earth” in the 14- to 15-year-old age bracket at the 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games held Aug. 4-6 in Madison, Wisconsin. RJ Mestre won seven of the eight competitions to win the games by an astonishing 230 points over competitors from all over the globe.
Cheatham County Source

High School Football Game of The Week: Lebanon vs Antioch Preview

Football season is here and the first high school games across the Midstate are kicking off this weekend. Each week this Fall we will have a Source Game of The Week, where we will be on location covering the biggest matchups all season long. This week, for the first stop on our tour of Middle […] The post High School Football Game of The Week: Lebanon vs Antioch Preview appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
williamsonherald.com

Franklin High School Class of 1972 to celebrate 50 years

The year 1972 is often remembered for Watergate, the Munich Olympic tragedy, “All in the Family” and “The Godfather,” but Franklin in 1972 is remembered as a quiet little town, Cool Springs was in the “country” and the population was only about 9,500. Franklin...
CMT

WATCH: Chapel Hart Returns To "America's Got Talent" With Original Track "The Girls Are Back In Town"

CMT's Next Women of Country members Chapel Hart has made their triumphant return to NBC's "America's Got Talent" on Aug. 16 to secure a spot in the finals. The Mississippi band, comprised of sisters Danica, Devlyn Hart, and cousin Trea Swindle, lit up the stage with the original single, "The Girls Are Back In Town." The country-rock anthem serves as the title track of their latest record.
Axios Nashville

Exreme heat projected for Nashville in coming decades

Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios VisualsNashville has been especially sweltering this summer, but a new report found conditions will get progressively worse in the years to come.The study found Music City and some of Middle Tennessee are part of an emerging "extreme heat belt," where the heat index could reach 125°F on at least one day a year by 2053.Driving the news: The findings come from a hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events...
WSMV

Developers come across possible pre-civil war remains in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wedgewood-Houston area is a place of major development. But crews said at one project, they found remains believed to be from the pre-civil war era. AJ Capital Partners built the Nashville Warehouse Co. They have also been working on what will be an apartment complex...
franklinis.com

Clark Family Continues Kilwins Tradition in Downtown Franklin

Since 1947, Kilwins has been a celebrated part of Americana having earned a reputation for providing high-quality chocolates, ice cream, and confections combined with excellent service. Kilwins’ heritage was built on the simple premise of creating products from the finest ingredients and providing customers with great service. When Kilwins...
atozsports.com

Lane Kiffin once again trolls Tennessee Vols but this time it hurt

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin seems to spend a significant amount of time tweeting about the Tennessee Vols. Kiffin famously spent one season as the Vols’ head coach before leaving Knoxville for his “dream job” at USC. While Kiffin has maintained that he has no...
visitfranklin.com

Setting the Stage: An Inside Look at Studio Tenn in Franklin, Tennessee

Franklin is famous for its small-town charm, but did you know it also boasts a professional theater company with big-city credentials? Studio Tenn produces several Broadway-quality musicals, plays, and concerts in Franklin each year, starring some of Tennessee’s most talented performers as well as nationally-known stage and screen actors from across the country.
FRANKLIN, TN

