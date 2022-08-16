Read full article on original website
Police searching for Waterbury man suspected of shooting, killing resident outside of restaurant
WATERBURY — Police are searching for a Waterbury man who they suspect shot and killed a resident outside of a North Main Street restaurant early Thursday. Investigators with the Waterbury Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Joseph Whitaker, 32, of Waterbury, charging him with the homicide of Lechard Santos, 32, of Waterbury. The warrant calls for $2 million bond, police said in an updated news release Thursday evening.
Police: Man arrested in woman’s East Haven fatal overdose
EAST HAVEN — Police have arrested a Meriden man who they say sold a 20-year-old woman the “lethal dose of fentanyl” that caused her 2021 death. Kvone West, 27, was arrested in Meriden Wednesday “without incident,” according to East Haven police. He was then taken to the East Haven Police Department, where he was charged with illegally selling narcotics and conspiracy to illegally sell narcotics, police said.
Boys, ages 12 and 15, set Hartford playground on fire, police say
East Haven police charge Meriden man in connection to overdose death
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – East Haven police charged a Meriden man in connection to the fatal overdose of a 20-year-old woman. On March 10 in 2021, police and fire officials were dispatched to a home on Rabbit Rock Road upon hearing the report of a possible overdose. Upon their arrival at the scene, officials […]
Police: Farmington man charged with manslaughter in teen’s death
FARMINGTON — A 21-year-old resident has been charged with manslaughter after police say he sped through a red light while intoxicated and killed a recent high school grad in June. Jacob Coffey, 21, was charged with first-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence, reckless driving, speeding over 60 mph and...
Police investigate shoot-out in Norwich
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police said they responded to a shoot-out in the late hours of Tuesday evening. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to several 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area of Boswell Avenue. The callers stated that multiple vehicles were involved and sped away once the shots had cleared. Once […]
Identity of man found dead near Waveny Park in New Canaan remains unknown, officials say
NEW CANAAN — Local and state officials are still trying to positively identify the man who they said was found on fire near Waveny Park last week. The condition of his body and “other circumstances” have hampered efforts to positively identify the man, New Canaan Police Lt. Jason Ferraro said last week. Ferraro said Thursday police are still waiting for the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to identify the man.
Two arrested in downtown stabbing, Hartford police say
HARTFORD — Police said they have arrested two men who stabbed each other during a downtown fight Tuesday night. Fernando Gomez, 25, and Bryan Ramirez, 29, were each arrested on charges of second-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said Wednesday. Ramirez also was charged with first-degree threatening.
Man arrested in South Windsor for wrong-way, DUI driving
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – South Windsor police arrested a man for driving the wrong way down Route 5 while intoxicated on Monday. South Windsor officers were notified around 10 p.m. on Monday to be on the lookout for a vehicle driving the wrong way down Route 5 by East Hartford police. Police spotted the […]
Police: Drive-by Norwich shooting likely a targeted incident
NORWICH — Police say they are investigating a drive-by shooting they believe was a targeted incident. Norwich officers responded to Boswell Avenue after reports of “multiple shots fired” around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, police said in a statement. Police said “911 callers stated vehicles were involved and sped...
Portion of Route 2 in East Hartford Closed Due to Crash Investigation
Expect to pump the brakes if your travels take you through East Hartford. State Police have shut down part of the eastbound side of Route 2 while they investigate a crash. It happened around 9 p.m. near Exit 5 and involved only one vehicle, according to the state Department of Transportation.
