NEW CANAAN — Local and state officials are still trying to positively identify the man who they said was found on fire near Waveny Park last week. The condition of his body and “other circumstances” have hampered efforts to positively identify the man, New Canaan Police Lt. Jason Ferraro said last week. Ferraro said Thursday police are still waiting for the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to identify the man.

NEW CANAAN, CT ・ 17 HOURS AGO