Hartford, CT

Register Citizen

Police searching for Waterbury man suspected of shooting, killing resident outside of restaurant

WATERBURY — Police are searching for a Waterbury man who they suspect shot and killed a resident outside of a North Main Street restaurant early Thursday. Investigators with the Waterbury Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Joseph Whitaker, 32, of Waterbury, charging him with the homicide of Lechard Santos, 32, of Waterbury. The warrant calls for $2 million bond, police said in an updated news release Thursday evening.
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Waterbury Murder Victim Identified By Police

A Connecticut man who was found shot lying on the ground outside a parking lot area has been identified by police. Lechard Santos, age 32, of Waterbury, was found around 12:47 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18 outside of the Berties West Indian Restaurant. Santos was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital...
WATERBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Man arrested in woman’s East Haven fatal overdose

EAST HAVEN — Police have arrested a Meriden man who they say sold a 20-year-old woman the “lethal dose of fentanyl” that caused her 2021 death. Kvone West, 27, was arrested in Meriden Wednesday “without incident,” according to East Haven police. He was then taken to the East Haven Police Department, where he was charged with illegally selling narcotics and conspiracy to illegally sell narcotics, police said.
EAST HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Boys, ages 12 and 15, set Hartford playground on fire, police say

HARTFORD — Police said they arrested two juveniles who they suspect intentionally set a playscape on fire Tuesday, destroying it. A 15-year-old and a 12-year-old were charged with reckless burning, risk of injury and reckless endangerment, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said Wednesday. The boys rolled a large truck tire under...
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Wanted Alleged Hamden Bank Robber Nabbed

A woman who was on the run after robbing a Connecticut bank has been captured by police. The robbery occurred in New Haven County around 12:45 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Hamden at the Connex Credit Union, at 2100 Dixwell Ave. Hamden police responded to the bank and learned...
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

East Haven police charge Meriden man in connection to overdose death

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – East Haven police charged a Meriden man in connection to the fatal overdose of a 20-year-old woman. On March 10 in 2021, police and fire officials were dispatched to a home on Rabbit Rock Road upon hearing the report of a possible overdose. Upon their arrival at the scene, officials […]
Register Citizen

Police: Farmington man charged with manslaughter in teen’s death

FARMINGTON — A 21-year-old resident has been charged with manslaughter after police say he sped through a red light while intoxicated and killed a recent high school grad in June. Jacob Coffey, 21, was charged with first-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence, reckless driving, speeding over 60 mph and...
FARMINGTON, CT
WTNH

Police investigate shoot-out in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police said they responded to a shoot-out in the late hours of Tuesday evening. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to several 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area of Boswell Avenue. The callers stated that multiple vehicles were involved and sped away once the shots had cleared. Once […]
WTNH

Hamden police investigate bank robbery

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police are searching for the suspect who robbed the Connex Credit Union on Dixwell Avenue Wednesday afternoon. According to the police, the suspect entered the credit union and passed a note to the bank teller demanding money. No weapons were displayed and no one was injured during the robbery. Police […]
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Identity of man found dead near Waveny Park in New Canaan remains unknown, officials say

NEW CANAAN — Local and state officials are still trying to positively identify the man who they said was found on fire near Waveny Park last week. The condition of his body and “other circumstances” have hampered efforts to positively identify the man, New Canaan Police Lt. Jason Ferraro said last week. Ferraro said Thursday police are still waiting for the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to identify the man.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Register Citizen

Two arrested in downtown stabbing, Hartford police say

HARTFORD — Police said they have arrested two men who stabbed each other during a downtown fight Tuesday night. Fernando Gomez, 25, and Bryan Ramirez, 29, were each arrested on charges of second-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace, Lt. Aaron Boisvert said Wednesday. Ramirez also was charged with first-degree threatening.
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Police Identify 19-Year-Old Killed In Fiery East Windsor Crash

Authorities have identified a 19-year-old driver who was killed in a fiery crash on I-91 in Connecticut. Hartford County resident Owen Contreras, of Granby, was identified on Tuesday, Aug. 16, as the driver who died in the crash in East Windsor on Sunday, Aug. 14, according to Connecticut State Police.
WTNH

2 juveniles charged in connection to Hartford playground fire

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A playground fire in Hartford is being investigated as suspected arson, according to fire officials. Firefighters responded to Granby Street for the report of a fire around 12 p.m. When crews arrived, they located a large tire on fire, which spread to the playscape. The playscape was heavily damaged, but no […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Man arrested in South Windsor for wrong-way, DUI driving

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – South Windsor police arrested a man for driving the wrong way down Route 5 while intoxicated on Monday. South Windsor officers were notified around 10 p.m. on Monday to be on the lookout for a vehicle driving the wrong way down Route 5 by East Hartford police. Police spotted the […]
Register Citizen

Police: Drive-by Norwich shooting likely a targeted incident

NORWICH — Police say they are investigating a drive-by shooting they believe was a targeted incident. Norwich officers responded to Boswell Avenue after reports of “multiple shots fired” around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, police said in a statement. Police said “911 callers stated vehicles were involved and sped...
NORWICH, CT
FOX 61

Hamden woman arrested for robbing bank: Police

HAMDEN, Conn. — A Hamden woman was arrested after allegedly robbing a local bank Wednesday, police said. At around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday Hamden police responded to Connex Credit Union on 2100 Dixwell Avenue for a reported robbery. The suspect entered the credit union and passed a note to the...
HAMDEN, CT

