abc17news.com
Missouri voters to weigh forgiveness for past weed crimes
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri could be the first in the nation to pass a voter-led effort to require automatic legal forgiveness for some past marijuana crimes. Voters in November will decide whether to legalize adult recreational marijuana use. The Missouri constitutional amendment would also require courts to wipe most past marijuana convictions clean. Of the 19 states that allow adult use of marijuana, only seven also clear former offenders’ records automatically. Lawmakers in those states voted to expunge records. Missouri would be the first where voters chose amnesty for past marijuana convictions.
abc17news.com
North Dakota school board reinstates Pledge of Allegiance
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The school board in North Dakota’s most populous city has reversed course on its decision to stop reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at its monthly meetings. The group decided to reconsider at a special meeting Thursday following complaints from conservative lawmakers and widespread bashing from citizens. Seven of the nine members of the Fargo Board of Education, including four newcomers who took office in June, voted to nix a previous board edict to recite the pledge that passed a couple of months before the election. The new board said the oath did not align with the district’s diversity and inclusion code. All but one of the board members voted to reinstate the pledge, saying the controversy was a distraction to the district.
abc17news.com
State education leaders, local schools update COVID-19 policies
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Gone are the days of school kids being required to wear masks. But schools still must adopt policies to deal with COVID-19 infections. Missouri education officials released updated guidance for schools this week as most public schools are resuming classes or preparing to do so soon. The...
abc17news.com
Police: Pennsylvania man tried to buy stolen human remains
A Pennsylvania man has been charged with abuse of a corpse, receiving stolen property and other charges after police say he allegedly tried to buy stolen human remains from an Arkansas woman for possible resale on Facebook. A spokeswoman for the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock confirmed that the remains were to be donated to UAMS’s facility. UAMS spokeswoman Leslie Taylor says a federal investigation is underway. Police in East Pennsboro Township, Pennsylvania, have arrested Jeremy Pauley and accused him of buying human body parts from an Arkansas woman.
abc17news.com
Pakistani doctor pleads guilty to terror charge in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Pakistani doctor and former Mayo Clinic research coordinator has pleaded guilty to a terrorism charge, more than two years after he was arrested for telling paid FBI informants that he pledged his allegiance to the Islamic State group. Muhammad Masood pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist group. Masood was arrested in 2020 at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Authorities say he had expressed a desire to travel to Syria to fight for ISIS and a desire to carry out lone wolf attacks in the U.S. A sentencing date has not been set. The Mayo Clinic previously confirmed that Masood formerly worked at the medical center, but said he was not employed there when he was arrested.
abc17news.com
Tracking late afternoon storms Friday
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable with lows in the lower 60s. TOMORROW: Increasing clouds and warm with highs in the mid-80s. Showers and storms return by late afternoon or early evening and could bring isolated gusty winds. EXTENDED: After another beautiful day, we drop back into the lower 60s with...
abc17news.com
Tracking two rounds of storms to start the weekend
TODAY: Friday starts quiet, with partly cloudy skies. Some cloud cover from showers and storms to our northwest will be present this morning, but most should still get a sunrise. Some showers may try to work into mid-MO from the northwest, but an overall dry start to the day is forecast. A cold front that is part of the system driving activity to our northwest will move closer this afternoon. Ahead of the front this evening, storms will begin to develop in mid-Missouri. Storms may approach our western most counties by 4-6, but move closer to Hwy 63 by 7-9 this evening. We may see an isolated storm with the potential to create gusty to damaging winds, and small hail. Overall, the severe risk is low.
