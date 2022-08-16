ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Hudson Valley murderer sentenced to life in prison

The man who killed a mother and daughter in Valley Cottage was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole. Robert Williams, of Hillcrest, was found guilty of first- and second-degree murder for the shooting deaths of 23-year-old Kathleen and 63-year-old Wanda Castor in May 2020. The 2020 double-murder occurred...
VALLEY COTTAGE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockland County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Valley Cottage, NY
County
Rockland County, NY
City
Clarkstown, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man arrested after pulling gun on Beacon police officer

BEACON – An Ellenville man is in the Dutchess County Jail after he allegedly drew a loaded handgun on a Beacon police officer on Wednesday afternoon on Fishkill Avenue. Twenty-six-year-old Aaron Thompson is facing a felony charge of criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor charges of menacing and endangering the welfare of a child.
BEACON, NY
Daily Voice

Rockland Man Sentenced For Fatally Shooting 2 Women In Valley Cottage

A 34-year-old man has been sentenced for murdering two women at a Hudson Valley home in 2020. Rockland County resident Robert Williams III, of Hillcrest, was sentenced on Tuesday, Aug. 16, to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the shooting deaths of 27-year-old Kathleen Castor and her mother, 63-year-old Wanda Castor, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh II announced.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Sentencing#Prison#Robert Williams#Violent Crime#Rockland County Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie cops catch suspect with stolen handgun

POUGHKEEPSIE – A 39-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after menacing a person with a handgun in the city and then leading police on a foot pursuit. Stephen McKinnon was arrested after police responded to a menacing complaint at 3:11 p.m. on August 17. The victim told police that a man had threatened him with a handgun on Noxon Street before fleeing the area in a car.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Yonkers Man Arrested, Charged With Slashing Police Officers

YONKERS – On Sunday, August 7th, at approximately 12:43 AM, members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to 125 Saratoga Avenue on a report of a domestic dispute and violation of an order of protection. Upon arrival officers met with the 34-year-old female victim who related her ex-boyfriend made entry into her apartment and refused to leave; after she called police, the male fled prior to their arrival. Officers then canvassed for the male and later went to the precinct to finalize her complaint.
YONKERS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police release name of latest Poughkeepsie murder victim

POUGHKEEPSIE – The victim of the latest City of Poughkeepsie homicide has been identified by police as Darren Villani, 28, of Poughkeepsie. He was shot at around 1:45 a.m. on August 9 near 283 Mansion Street. He was found by police lying in the street next to his vehicle. He died at MidHudson Regional Hospital of a single gunshot wound to the chest.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police seek help in locating missing homeless man

POUGHKEEPSIE – City of Poughkeepsie Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing homeless man. Fifty-nine-year-old Louis “Pecan” Stratford was last seen in Poughkeepsie on June 29, 2022. Stratford was reported missing to police by his family after they spent days searching for him.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy