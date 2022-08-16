Read full article on original website
Relatives of Rockland murder victims 'wish no harm' on killer after sentencing
The family of two women killed in 2020 in Rockland County are speaking out after the sentencing of the killer.
Ulster man accused of pulling gun on family with child, Beacon police officer
An Ulster County man is accused of pulling a gun on a family with a small child and then a police officer inBeacon.
News 12
Hudson Valley murderer sentenced to life in prison
The man who killed a mother and daughter in Valley Cottage was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without parole. Robert Williams, of Hillcrest, was found guilty of first- and second-degree murder for the shooting deaths of 23-year-old Kathleen and 63-year-old Wanda Castor in May 2020. The 2020 double-murder occurred...
Harrison man charged with breaking into Rye home and assaulting person
Authorities say they were called Wednesday around 2 a.m. and were told that three men had broken into the home, all while the residents and guests were inside.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man arrested after pulling gun on Beacon police officer
BEACON – An Ellenville man is in the Dutchess County Jail after he allegedly drew a loaded handgun on a Beacon police officer on Wednesday afternoon on Fishkill Avenue. Twenty-six-year-old Aaron Thompson is facing a felony charge of criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor charges of menacing and endangering the welfare of a child.
Rikers inmate allegedly stabbed a correction captain in the neck, officials say
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Rikers Island inmate behind bars for an alleged murder stabbed a correction captain in the neck Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The incident occurred at the George R. Vierno Center at around 2:25 p.m., according to the Department of Corrections. The officer is in stable condition at a local hospital. The […]
Rockland Man Sentenced For Fatally Shooting 2 Women In Valley Cottage
A 34-year-old man has been sentenced for murdering two women at a Hudson Valley home in 2020. Rockland County resident Robert Williams III, of Hillcrest, was sentenced on Tuesday, Aug. 16, to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the shooting deaths of 27-year-old Kathleen Castor and her mother, 63-year-old Wanda Castor, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh II announced.
Hudson man knocked out car burglar with one punch. Now he’s charged with manslaughter
A Union City man who knocked out a car burglar with one punch on a Jersey City street is facing a manslaughter charge after the victim died from his injuries four days later, authorities said. Robert Stevens, 40, was initially charged with aggravated assault days after the Aug. 2 incident...
Police: New video surfaces of fatal attack on Bronx cab driver, 3 people in custody
Police have released new video of the attack that killed a cab driver from the Bronx allegedly by customers in Queens who didn’t want to pay the fare. Officers have also identified a suspect.
Prosecutors seek to seize $50K from woman charged with having 19K oxycodone pills
The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office has filed a forfeiture lawsuit to seize nearly $50,000 from a Paterson woman charged earlier this year with having more than 19,000 oxycodone pills and other drugs. Lina Munoz-Cubillos was under surveillance by narcotics officers when police pulled over a taxi she was riding...
RELEASED: NJ Rapper, Associate Plead Guilty In Passaic Shooting, Freed Pending Sentencings
A former Jersey City rapper who beat a murder rap in 2014 walked out of jail after cutting a deal with prosecutors for his role in a shooting in Passaic two years ago. He could be headed back to the joint for another 18 months, however. Video captured a celebratory...
Tinted Window Violation Leads To Felony Drug Arrest For Woman In Yorktown
Dark tinted windows and a suspended license led to an alleged drug arrest for a Northern Westchester woman. Peekskill resident Maya Jean-Louis, age 21, was stopped on East Main Street in Yorktown on Tuesday, Aug. 16 for excessively tinted windows. After a DMV check, officers found her license was suspended....
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie cops catch suspect with stolen handgun
POUGHKEEPSIE – A 39-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday after menacing a person with a handgun in the city and then leading police on a foot pursuit. Stephen McKinnon was arrested after police responded to a menacing complaint at 3:11 p.m. on August 17. The victim told police that a man had threatened him with a handgun on Noxon Street before fleeing the area in a car.
Brother of assault victim voices motive concerns after police arrest suspect
Police have made an arrest in an assault that took place outside Fuego Tipico restaurant in the Bronx.
hudsonvalleypress.com
Yonkers Man Arrested, Charged With Slashing Police Officers
YONKERS – On Sunday, August 7th, at approximately 12:43 AM, members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to 125 Saratoga Avenue on a report of a domestic dispute and violation of an order of protection. Upon arrival officers met with the 34-year-old female victim who related her ex-boyfriend made entry into her apartment and refused to leave; after she called police, the male fled prior to their arrival. Officers then canvassed for the male and later went to the precinct to finalize her complaint.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Suspect in several Sullivan County larcenies in custody in Port Jervis
PORT JERVIS – A man who is wanted as a suspect in a number of larcenies in Sullivan County was captured in the City of Port Jervis Thursday afternoon. The man eluded police for days as he was chased through parts of Orange and Sullivan counties and Pike County, Pennsylvania.
Road Rage: Man Threatens Another Driver With Handgun In Pleasantville Incident, Police Say
A Hudson Valley man was nabbed for alleged road rage after allegedly pulling a gun on another driver he had been tailgating. The incident took place in Northern Westchester on Monday, Aug. 1 in Pleasantville, near Bedford Road and Cooley Street. According to Chief Erik Grutzner, of the Pleasantville Police,...
NBC New York
Diner Charged With Attempted Murder in Unprovoked, Skull-Cracking Knockout Punch on NYC Street
A 52-year-old restaurant patron was brutally beaten by another diner who followed him outside the eatery, put on a pair of gloves and punched him in the face in a wordless attack before walking back inside, authorities say. The NYPD said Wednesday a 55-year-old Bronx man, Van Phu Bui, had...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police release name of latest Poughkeepsie murder victim
POUGHKEEPSIE – The victim of the latest City of Poughkeepsie homicide has been identified by police as Darren Villani, 28, of Poughkeepsie. He was shot at around 1:45 a.m. on August 9 near 283 Mansion Street. He was found by police lying in the street next to his vehicle. He died at MidHudson Regional Hospital of a single gunshot wound to the chest.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police seek help in locating missing homeless man
POUGHKEEPSIE – City of Poughkeepsie Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing homeless man. Fifty-nine-year-old Louis “Pecan” Stratford was last seen in Poughkeepsie on June 29, 2022. Stratford was reported missing to police by his family after they spent days searching for him.
