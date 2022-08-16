Read full article on original website
cpr.org
Aug. 18, 2022: Colorado River crisis; Helping Black Coloradans buy homes
With less water in the Colorado River, changes could be in store for Coloradans. The federal government says livelihoods are at stake as the Colorado River drops to new lows. Jennifer Pitt with the National Audubon Society explains what it could mean in Colorado and surrounding states. Then, how a Loveland farmer is adapting to climate change. And, a new fund that's helping Black homebuyers in metro-Denver achieve the dream of home ownership.
kuer.org
heartoftherockiesradio.com
KSLTV
knau.org
KSLTV
coloradotimesrecorder.com
KSLTV
focushillsboro.com
