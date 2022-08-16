Read full article on original website
NFL・
Cleveland Browns Release WR After New Roster Addition
The Cleveland Browns recently trimmed their roster down to 85 players. But today, they decided to swap out a wide receiver who made the cut for another player who just became available. On Wednesday, the Browns announced that they signed free agent offensive tackle Wyatt Miller. In a corresponding move,...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games; returns against the Texans
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson’s suspension was increased from six games to 11 games Thursday. According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, the suspension is the result of a negotiation between the NFL and the NFLPA regarding a personal conduct policy matter. Watson will pay a $5 million fine and also be subject to mandatory counseling as part of the settlement.
Jerry Jones torched Antonio Brown with simple reaction to WR’s Cowboys interest
Let’s just say that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has no interest in signing former Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown. When it comes to the spotlight, former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown always finds a way to step into it. Last week, Brown spoke with TMZ and said “tell Jerry Jones to call me.” The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver room is not as strong as it once was, but would they seriously consider bringing in the controversial wideout?
Deshaun Watson Coincidence or Conspiracy? Browns Debut Comes vs. Texans After QB Suspension
Browns' quarterback Deshaun Watson will make his anticipated debut against the Houston Texans on Dec. 4 following an 11-game suspension.
NFL Insider Reveals Browns’ Interest In Jimmy Garoppolo
A few weeks into training camp, no one still knows exactly how many games Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will be suspended for. Independent arbitrator Sue Robinson, a retired federal judge, issued a six-game suspension, but the NFL has appealed that decision, and it is believed it wants Watson suspended for at least the entire season.
