ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Most illegal immigrants do not qualify for US asylum

By Andrew Arthur
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Woslm_0hJmCYDr00

The arrival of busloads of migrants into New York City has raised questions about the administration’s border policies. Here are the facts about our increasingly dysfunctional immigration system:

Under US law, most migrants coming here without permission must be expelled. The only exceptions are migrants fleeing torture or racial, religious, ethnic, political or social-group persecution. “Economic refugee” is a contradiction, and “seeking a better life” means nothing if a migrant lacks permission to enter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aCJBA_0hJmCYDr00
The only exceptions to migrants fleeing their country is torture, racial, religious, ethnic, political or social-group persecution.
Karla Coté/SOPA Images/Shutters

Otherwise, millions would seek entry and local governments would go bankrupt, medical and public-school systems would be strained, and America’s poor would remain in poverty for generations.

To avoid such harms, Congress requires the Department of Homeland Security to prevent all illegal entries and has given it authority to quickly remove migrants who enter illegally or come without proper documents.

To comply with our international obligations, though, Congress also allows migrants caught at entry to claim a fear of return before removal.

DHS statistics reveal that the Biden administration has rarely used this “expedited removal” authority . Between July 2021 and July 2022, the department processed 1.079 million migrants stopped at the southwest border for removal. Of that 1.079 million, it cleared just 41,206 to apply for asylum or other humanitarian protection in the US.

During that same period, however, DHS released approximately 853,000 migrants stopped at the southwest border into the United States. Although those migrants are commonly called “asylum-seekers,” these statistics show fewer than 5% are.

That’s not to say that others won’t seek asylum eventually. Most who appear in immigration court will file asylum applications, regardless of whether they fear persecution or torture, because that will allow them to seek work permits and remain here indefinitely.

But many won’t show up. According to the Department of Justice, between FY 2008 and late FY 2019 — when DHS vigorously used expedited removal — 83% of migrants stopped at the border who claimed a fear of harm were cleared to make asylum claims in court. Fewer than 17% of them received asylum. By contrast, more than 45% never applied for asylum, and 32.5% were ordered removed in absentia when they failed to appear in court.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f7A9U_0hJmCYDr00
Department of Homeland Security has the authority to quickly remove migrants who enter illegally, but Biden’s administration has rarely used this method.
Polaris/Matthew McDermott

And although President Donald Trump tried to comply with a statutory mandate to detain all who entered illegally until they are granted asylum or removed, President Biden largely just ignores that rule.

The administration complains it can’t detain illegal migrants because it lacks space and must instead release most into the US pending removal proceedings. Consequently, seven times as many of those illegal migrants were released between July 2021 and July 2022 than were removed or returned.

While DHS does need more detention resources, Biden intends to make that problem worse.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mucTE_0hJmCYDr00 Former Gov. Paterson: Abbott’s ‘brilliant’ migrant-bus move could win him the White House

He wants Congress to cut adult detention beds from 34,000 daily to 25,000 in FY 2023. In July, Border Patrol apprehended 5,856 illegal entrants per day at the southwest border. If Congress makes those cuts, Immigration and Customs Enforcement could only detain any given migrant for about four days. Even more migrants will be released, encouraging more to enter illegally.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas admits the administration’s objective isn’t reducing illegal entries but instead providing “safe, orderly, and legal pathways for individuals to be able to access our legal system” — that is, to apply for asylum.

Mayorkas knows, however, that the in-absentia rate for illegal entrants is high (not surprising, given that they ignored US law already by coming illegally) and that establishing asylum eligibility is difficult.

For example, it’s not enough for a Venezuelan to assert that life is hard under the Nicolás Maduro regime. That applicant must prove either torture or a “well-founded fear” of persecution on account of race, religion, nationality, political opinion or membership in a social group. As the DOJ statistics show, few illegal entrants can carry that burden.

But most ordered removed won’t depart. In FY 2019, nearly 600,000 fugitive i llegal immigrants under final removal orders had failed to leave. That figure has only increased in the interim, as Mayorkas has placed needless burdens on ICE officers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lYLxR_0hJmCYDr00
Seven times as many illegal migrants were released between July 2021 and July 2022 rather than removed or returned to their country.
Karla Coté/SOPA Images/Shutters

Unlike all his predecessors, Biden is not deterring illegal entrants at the border. Instead, he’s inviting every foreign national in the world to come illegally and seek asylum — whether they’re “asylum-seekers” or not.

Andrew Arthur, a former INS associate general counsel, congressional staffer and staff director, and immigration judge, is the Center for Immigration Studies’ resident fellow in law and policy.

Comments / 19

Freedom for All
2d ago

isn't there a Federal law that those entering our country have proof of vaccination for covid 19? ...I just read article saying as much.

Reply(1)
7
Kat
2d ago

Thats the point folks keep raising, but it doesn’t matter because once they are released, a large percent never show up for their hearing.

Reply
5
Debra Williams
2d ago

they are coming here because of Bidens lies and false promises to b taken care of with housing, food and medical care at we taxpayers expense. the open borders policy is because Biden hopes to secure potential illegals future votes. I'm sure Biden will find a way to let them vote while they wait. it wouldn't surprise me a bit. this country is in complete chaos with the daily influx of numerous illegals and our security is at serious risk, we have no idea who they are or their past. God only knows how many terrorists have made it in. this is a serious problem America.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Slate

By a 5–4 Vote, the Supreme Court Let a Lone Judge Block Biden’s Power Over Deportations

Texas Republicans currently insist that the United States is not allowed to exercise mercy toward undocumented immigrants, but must instead carry out the most draconian consequences possible. A series of conservative judges has agreed with them, stripping Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of his authority to set immigration enforcement priorities that focus the agency’s limited resources away from otherwise law-abiding undocumented immigrants with strong ties to the community. And on Thursday, the Supreme Court issued a 5–4 order rewarding this intrusion on executive power by refusing to restore Mayorkas’ discretion over deportation. It appears that a majority of the justices may agree with Republicans that the president must inflict unceasing cruelty on a maximum number of immigrants.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Border Patrol threw away ‘hundreds’ of Sikh migrants’ turbans and told them they could ‘starve’: report

The mistreatment of Sikh migrants at the US-Mexico border is reportedly much more widespread than previously thought.US Customs and Border Patrol agents in multiple sectors have allegedly thrown hundreds of sacred turbans belonging to Sikh border-crossers in the trash, and denied migrants religiously mandated vegetarian meals, instead consigning them to eat apple juice and crackers or telling them they could “starve,” according to an investigation from the Arizona Luminaria, citing unnamed border aid workers familiar with the mistreatment.“One Sikh man, when I handed him a turban to cover his hair started crying and kissed the fabric,” one individual told...
IMMIGRATION
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Vice

Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.

The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolás Maduro
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
The Independent

Donald Trump Jr shares meme about stepmother Melania’s underwear as family reacts to FBI raid

Donald Trump Jr shared a meme about his stepmother Melania’s underwear as the Trump family reacted to the Mar-a-Lago FBI raid.On Saturday, Trump Jr shared a meme of a man sitting between a pile of underwear, with the caption: “Feds in Melania’s closet.”The meme was a presumable reaction to the FBI’s search of ex-president and his father Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.The raid is reported to have been aimed at recovering documents containing classified information that was brought to the home after Mr Trump left the White House in January 2021.During the search, the authorities reportedly found an...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Immigration Policy#Seeking Asylum#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
americanmilitarynews.com

US deploys aircraft carrier on China’s doorstep

The U.S. Navy deployed an aircraft carrier into the South China Sea this week, moving it closer to China as tensions rise over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s potential Taiwan visit. On Tuesday, the U.S. Pacific Fleet announced the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) had departed the Changi...
MILITARY
NBC News

'I'm alone': These asylum seekers find themselves on the street as they await immigration hearings

SAN ANTONIO — With his Venezuelan ID card, recently donated shoes and clean clothes, Adri Fernández is trying to start his American dream, alone. Unlike the families and unaccompanied children who have been the main groups migrating to the U.S. this past decade, Fernández is one of the single adults arriving without family to turn to or contacts willing to help him get on his feet after he was released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
56K+
Followers
43K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy