Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Suburban Times
Summer Bash at Stewart Heights Park
Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. SUMMER BASH at Stewart Heights Park hosted by Eastside Community Center will take place on Friday, August 19, 2022. Activities begin at 6:00 pm. The movie will be Sonic the Hedgehog 2, rated PG and begins at dusk. Pack your snacks, blankets and lawn chairs and...
seattlemet.com
The Life and Death of Playland
A Seattle summer has everything. Well, almost everything. It’s true that you don’t have to leave city limits to hike a trail, hit a beach, party on a boat, or stuff your face with all flavors of ice cream. But one thrill of warm July and August days elsewhere has long since disappeared from the city.
idesignarch.com
Elegant Classic Waterfront Estate with Sweeping Lake View
This spectacular custom home in Medina, Washington, an affluent Seattle suburb on Lake Washington, features a timeless classic design with contemporary elegance. The luxury estate has its own private 4-boat dock and an elegant terrace in the backyard. A dramatic staircase greets you at the entry, and sweeping lake view...
SouthSoundTalk
Tiger Ties to Tacoma’s Stadium High School Spans Five Generations
Tacoma lacks many “legacy families” that East Coast cities often claim. Sure, there are second and third-generation Tacomans around, but the City of Destiny’s role as a railroad, timber, military and port city routinely means families flow in and out of town without establishing deep, generational roots.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thefactsnewspaper.com
Celebrating the Life of Vikki Antionette Polk “Miss Vikki”
Repast to follow at Five Mile Lake Park — 34629 44th Ave S, Auburn, WA 98001. Miss Vikki’s family request that attendees wear bright colors— lime green, tangerine, yellow, turquoise, and pink— Vikki’s favorite colors. Thank you for your condolences, prayers and support. For floral arrangement delivery— please deliver to Integrity Life Church on August 26, 2022 (the day before service) between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.
The Suburban Times
Beyond Vintage Fund Raiser – St. Vinnies
COVID kinda ruined celebrations noted as annual events, but the good news is that St. Vinnie’s Beyond Vintage Fund Raiser will be held on September 16th. I love St. Vinnies. Peg and I stop in almost every time we are in the neighborhood. Although most people already have needs in mind when they shop there, we go there to be surprised and are rarely disappointed. From excellent art/photograph frames, to old paperbacks and hardbound books there are truly treasures to be found each time someone visits. My favorite item I purchased was a metal Jaguar model car. The doors open, the hood and trunk open up as well. Both the model and the actual car are beautiful. I paid roughly 20% of the value. One of these days (when I’m longer a child at heart) I will donate the car back to St. Vinnies or another local charity.
whidbeylocal.com
Become an artistic glassblower, or simply enjoy all of the beautiful glass art at Callahan’s Firehouse Studio in Langley
Callahan McVay opened his glass blowing studio and art glass gallery in the former Fire Station at 179 2nd Street in Langley. In 1988, when Callahan was only 14 years old, he discovered he had special talent for blowing glass.. He had worked with stained glass at an alternative high school in Everett, and says, “I knew at 14 that working with glass was what I wanted to do.”
The Suburban Times
The final Habitat Challenge
Habitat for Humanity announcement. The urban rappel on Friday, September 16 will be the last for Tacoma Habitat. If you’ve ever considered going over the edge of Hotel Murano, this is your final opportunity to take the Habitat Challenge!. The ropes are filling fast and we have room for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Have You Seen This Stolen Van with Rock Star History?
Last weekend, a van belonging to Easy Street Records in West Seattle was stolen. And they are offering a $1,000 reward for it's recovery. The black van is unremarkable on the surface: No bold logos. Nothing to indicate it belongs to Seattle's favorite long-running record shop-and-café. The only identifying marks are a couple of small Easy Street Records stickers on the driver's side, and a Maple Valley, Washington Sticker on the back window with the name of the original owner - Brandi Carlile.
The Suburban Times
PCTV: Look, Listen & Learn
Pierce County TV social media post. Check out Look, Listen & Learn, an early learning television show that supports the emotional well-being of BIPOC families by offering fun, in-home learning tools for 3-8 years olds. New episodes play on PCTV: Tuesdays at 9:00 a.m. and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m.!
The Suburban Times
Port of Tacoma on CityLine
Thank you, @CityofTacoma‘s CityLine for your conversation with Don Meyer, #PortofTacoma Commission President. Watch the discussion, featuring topics such as the Port’s economic impact and environmental work, here: bit.ly/3Pkfuf4.
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In Washington
Taste of Home has the scoop on the best Mexican restaurant in each state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
secretseattle.co
New York’s Cult-Favorite Milk Bar Bakery Is Coming To The Seattle Area
Good news for Seattleites with a sweet tooth: A new Milk Bar location is opening in the Seattle area this fall!. Chances are you’ve at least heard of the New York bakery Milk Bar, even if it its inventive desserts were geographically out of reach for you. Now, Seattleites will be able to enjoy these sweet treats in their own backyard. A new Milk Bar location will be opening in Nordstrom Bellevue this fall.
probrewer.com
Seattle Turnkey Brewery For Sale
Turnkey 5,000 sf, 10-barrel brewery, & taproom available in Seattle. Includes current annual production capacity of 1,200 barrels w/ possibility of up to 5,000 barrels w/added fermenters. Available space for additional equipment, canning line, etc. 850 sf taproom seats 40, w/ capacity for an additional 20-40 on the outdoor patio, 6private parking spots, & free street parking. Loading area can accommodate a full size semi trailer (or food truck) & has a 3′ dock. Included are a custom American-made 10-barrel brewhouse & fermenters, grist case, grain mill, glycol chiller, 1/6 barrel & 1/2 barrel kegs, 30′ trench drain, forklift, walk-in cooler, etc. The brewery is an established regional presence that distributes draft & packaged beer to over 250 accounts throughout Washington State & Idaho. Full Listing Here.
425magazine.com
Brown Bear Car Wash Celebrates 65 Years
Brown Bear Car Wash will be offering free car washes Thursday, Aug. 25, in celebration of its 65th birthday. The Seattle-based, family-owned company has provided 513,157 free “Beary Clean” washes over the past 15 years to celebrate its birthday and to honor former and current service members on Veterans Day, according to a press release. Last year's event cleaned 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area.
The Suburban Times
Alzheimer’s Conference returns live in person with support, resources
Pierce County announcement. One in three seniors will die from Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia. With a disease that kills more people than breast and prostate cancer combined, it’s important to support families dealing with this heartbreaking condition. Individuals, family members, and caregivers grappling with Alzheimer’s...
MyNorthwest.com
Ezell’s Famous Chicken co-founders created a Seattle conference to lift up Black entrepreneurs
Ezell’s Famous Chicken is a 36-year-old Seattle institution, beloved by Oprah and the Seattle Seahawks, with 18 locations around the Pacific Northwest. “We opened the first location in Seattle across the street from Garfield High School, February 3rd, 1984,” said Lewis Rudd, co-founder, president, and CEO of Ezell’s. “I was at the ripe old age of 26.”
The Suburban Times
Pierce County Library System’s2021 Annual Report to the Community
Pierce County Library System announcement. Thank you for being a part of the Pierce County Library System’s efforts to support residents’ growth and curiosity, offer excellent reading choices, and work to connect and strengthen growing and changing communities. In 2021, the Pierce County Library re-opened all 19 libraries....
seattlemet.com
How to See the Northern Lights Near Seattle
The best way to spot the aurora? Get out of town. Nature loves to put on a show. Nowhere does science and wonder coincide better than in the northern lights, aka the aurora borealis, which occasionally make an appearance over Washington. Usually we know it's coming, like when the Space Weather Prediction Center from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration—say that five times fast—issues a geomagnetic storm watch.
seattlemusicinsider.com
Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour Comes to White River
After being delayed for the better part of the last two years, the Backstreet Boys brought their DNA World Tour to the White River Amphitheater in Auburn, WA. Many fans purchased tickets when the tour was first announced back in 2019, and waited patiently for this tour stop to finally come to fruition. And finally, it happened.
Comments / 0