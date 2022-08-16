Pelosi must be so proud of the human suffering, she feeds on it. Her final day of reckoning can't be too far away. Then she gets to pay the bill for her power here. You've done a lot of deficit spending on your soul Nancy.
way of life over there bleeding hearts will just have to deal most countries are like this. women are considered 3rd and 4th class citizens. and guess what it's coming here real soon if Americans don't change there ways
MSNBC CNN HuffPost ABC CBS they support what's going on over there against women especially the women the view do support what's going on over there against women
Related
Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report
Undercover journalist in Afghanistan finds Taliban are abducting, imprisoning women
Taliban says it did not know al-Qaeda leader was in Kabul, warns US to ‘never repeat’ drone strike
Shock, shame among some Muslims as Afghan accused of New Mexico murders
IN THIS ARTICLE
Afghanistan women's rights activist says Taliban tortured her in prison, but she "had to speak out"
'PLEASE DAD, DON’T DO IT!': Ivanka Trump’s Emotional Plea To Donald To Retire, Begs Him To Not Run For 2024
Court Wants Murderer Executed On Live TV To Send A Message To Other Would-Be Killers
‘Absolute evil’: inside the Russian prison camp where dozens of Ukrainians burned to death
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3rd teen busted in 'anti-white' attack on Queens bus, allegedly threatened to 'bury' woman in cemetery
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
Graphic assault footage sparks outrage over violence against women in China
Saudi woman given 34-year prison sentence for using Twitter
Kim Jong Un says he’s ready to fight US, ‘annihilate’ South Korea
Lives of Afghan women and girls being destroyed by "suffocating" Taliban crackdown, Amnesty International says
'Go to hell': Journalist's message to Iranian government after man with loaded AK-47 was arrested near her home
'I would use bleach to try to wash my face': Woman whose father was an African American GI stationed in the UK during WWII reveals the impact of racist abuse she received on Britain's Secret War Babies
What it's like being a woman in Afghanistan today: 'death in slow motion'
Donald Trump Jr shares meme about stepmother Melania’s underwear as family reacts to FBI raid
Wife of Navy lieutenant imprisoned in Japan reveals young child's response
The Taliban wants women in Afghanistan to wear a Niqab. That isn't really happening
CBS News
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 59