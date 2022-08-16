ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

GM recalls 484K big SUVs to fix problem third-row seat belts

By CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EL0k9_0hJmCDvq00

DETROIT - General Motors is recalling more than 484,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem that can cause the third-row seat belts to malfunction.

The recall covers Chevrolet Suburbans and Tahoes, Cadillac Escalades and GMC Yukons from the 2021 and 2022 model years.

The automaker says in documents posted Tuesday by U.S. safety regulators that rivets that hold the buckle to the mounting bracket on the left- and right side third-row seats may have been formed improperly. The belts may not properly restrain a passenger in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

The company says it's not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Dealers will inspect the rivet heads and replace buckle assemblies if needed. Owners will be notified starting Sept. 26.

Comments / 0

Related
komando.com

Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected

Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
CARS
UPI News

GM recalls more than 494,000 SUVs for seatbelt issues

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- General Motors has recalled more than 494,000 full-size SUVs because of possible faulty seatbelt buckle assembles. From October 2020 through June 2022, GM received eight field reports involving the third-row seatbelt buckle assembly that separated. The automaker said it narrowed the issue down to an assembly plant in Gomez Palacio, Mexico.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Seat Belts#Suv#The Recall#Vehicles#Detroit General Motors#Suburbans#Gmc Yukons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Cars
LADbible

Drivers warned about button that increases fuel usage by 10%

Experts have warned UK drivers to avoid pressing a certain button in their cars as it could increase fuel usage by up to 10 percent. Amid the cost-of-living crisis, fuel prices have continued to skyrocket, with the RAC's latest figures showing the average cost of a litre of petrol and diesel sits at 175.77p and 186.41p respectively.
TRAFFIC
BGR.com

Massive power tool recall: 1.4 million tools recalled, 9 people already injured

It’s time to recheck your power tools following a big recall earlier this year. Two new recall actions are in place concerning devices that might cut you while you’re using them. One of them is DeWALT’s 12-inch Sliding Compound Miter Saws which sold more than 1.4 million units across the US and Canada. The other involves Makita’s cordless hedge trimmers, which sold only about 2,600 units in the US.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CarBuzz.com

UPDATE: New Dodge Challenger And Charger WON'T Retain V8 Engines

If governments and environmental agencies have their way, the internal combustion engine is doomed. Even Dodge, makers of some of the most ludicrous performance vehicles in the USA, has had to accept this. The Stellantis-owned brand is readying all-electric variants of the much-loved Challenger and Charger, in a move that has led many to believe the venerable V8 would die. But it seems Dodge isn't giving up just yet. Sources have told MotorTrend that the next-generation Challenger and Charger will be made available with eight-pot power and rear-wheel-drive.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Is the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV Overpriced?

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer is an upcoming GM electric SUV. The electric SUV vehicle class is becoming one of the most competitive vehicle classes in the automotive industry. Several popular automakers are producing models to compete with segment leaders like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ford Mustang Mach-E. Is the 2024 Chevy Blazer overpriced?
CARS
TheStreet

Billionaire George Soros Bets on Musk's Tesla and Ford

George Soros seems to have picked his winners in the race for electric vehicles. In any case, the emblematic investor is placing his pawns while car manufacturers are fighting with thunderous announcements to occupy this market considered to be the future of the automobile in the medium term at least.
BUSINESS
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
78K+
Followers
19K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy