Director Wolfgang Petersen Dies At 81; Hollywood Star Rose After ‘Das Boot’ To Include Blockbusters ‘The Perfect Storm,’ ‘Air Force One’ & ‘In The Line Of Fire’
Wolfgang Petersen, the German director whose films include The Perfect Storm, Air Force One and Das Boot, has died. He was 81. Petersen died peacefully Friday at his Brentwood residence from pancreatic cancer, in the arms of his wife of 50 years, Maria Antoinette. Wolfgang Petersen: A Career In Photos Petersen began his career in Germany but answered the call of Hollywood after his 1981 breakout film, the claustrophobic submarine WWII epic Das Boot (The Boat), was nominated for six Academy Awards. Two of those went to Petersen for adapted screenplay and directing, and he also was nominated for a BAFTA Award...
Wolfgang Petersen, Director Of The NeverEnding Story And Air Force One, Dead At 81
Legendary director Wolfgang Petersen, the helmer of movies such as The NeverEnding Story and Air Force One, has been reported to have died at the age of 81.
NME
‘Goodbye Horses’ musician Q Lazzarus has reportedly died
Q Lazzarus, the musician best known for her 1988 hit song ‘Goodbye Horses’, has reportedly died. Lazzarus, real name Diane Luckey, passed away last month at the age of 59, according to an obituary that has been posted on the website of the Jackson Funeral Home in New Jersey. A cause of death has not been provided.
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
NBC's Richard Engel announces death of 'beloved son' Henry, who had Rett syndrome
Richard Engel recalled his 6-year-old's blue eyes, easy smile and "a contagious giggle" when sharing Henry passed away on Aug. 9.
AOL Corp
Denise Dowse, Beloved Actress, Dies At 64
Accomplished actress Denise Dowse has died at age 64 following a battle with a “virulent form of meningitis” that put her in a non-medically induced coma. The tragic news was confirmed by her sister, Tracey, on social media. “I want to take this moment to thank our friends...
‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris to Direct and Write Warner Bros. Remake of ‘Wizard of Oz’
Toto, we’re not in the 1930s anymore. Warner Brothers has approved a modern reimagining of the 1939 classic film The Wizard of Oz with Kenya Barris at the helm, Rolling Stone can confirm. Barris — the beloved creator and writer of Black-ish, Grown-ish, and Mixed-ish — will be tasked with writing, directing, and producing the upcoming film, which will serve as a “modern reimagining” of the original. (Variety described it as a “fresh take” on the classic.) The planned Warner Bros. film is separate from a previously-planned retelling by New Line. The original film, starring Judy Garland as a Kansas girl who is swept away by...
BBC
Darius Campbell Danesh: Pop Idol and West End star dies aged 41
Singer and actor Darius Campbell Danesh, who rose to fame on ITV talent shows Popstars and Pop Idol two decades ago, has died at the age of 41. The Scot came third on Pop Idol behind Will Young and Gareth Gates in 2002. He reached number one in the UK...
Teddy Ray, the Star of 'Perfectly Single' and 'How to Be Broke' Has Died Aged Only 32
Comedian Teddy Ray (Theodore Brown) has died aged 32. The star of Perfectly Single and How to Be Broke was found dead on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in a private pool in Rancho Mirage, Calif. Teddy garnered a loyal fan base thanks to his appearances on hit programs like Major...
Warner Bros. kills off 'Batgirl' movie, $90 million in
Sorry, DC universe fans: the movie, which starred 'In The Heights' actress Leslie Grace in the title role, will not be released theatrically or on HBO Max.
Disney to re-release old films in hopes of fixing slumped box office numbers
As box office numbers lag for film companies that are known to have given in to woke culture ideologies, Disney and Sony are planning to re-release favored movies in an effort to revive revenues.
Diane Luckey, Singer-Songwriter Behind Q Lazzarus’ ‘Goodbye Horses,’ Dies at 59
Diane Luckey, the alt-pop singer-songwriter best known as the woman behind Q Lazzarus, died on July 19, according to an obituary posted by the Jackson Funeral Home of her Neptune, NJ hometown. A cause of death was not cited in the obituary, though according to a different obit published by the Asbury Park Press, her passing followed “a short illness.” She was 59.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon hospitalized after cardiac incident, 'doing fine now'
Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Criminal Minds actor Nicholas Brendon is recovering after a medical scare. According to an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, the actor "is doing fine now but he had to be rushed to emergency about two weeks ago because of a cardiac incident." The message clarified that the incident was related to an irregular heart rate due to tachycardia and arrhythmia.
‘Palm Springs’ Director Max Barbakow Boards Warner Bros. Comedy ‘Disaster Wedding’, Jon Watts Producing
EXCLUSIVE: Following the success of his breakout comedy Palm Springs, director Max Barbakow looks to have found his next big studio film as he has boarded the Warner Bros. comedy Disaster Wedding. Dave Holstein is currently rewriting the script with the first draft by Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer. Spider-Man director Jon Watts is producing along with Andrew Kortschak, who will produce through his End Cue banner. Jesse Ehrman and Chrystal Lee are overseeing for the studio. Plot details are being kept under wraps outside of the film being set at a wedding that goes off the rails pretty fast. Barbakow has been in high demand around...
Sigourney Weaver, Elizabeth Banks’ ‘Call Jane’ Acquired by Vertigo Releasing for U.K. (EXCLUSIVE)
Vertigo Releasing has acquired Phyllis Nagy’s “Call Jane,” starring Elizabeth Banks and Sigourney Weaver, for U.K. and Ireland distribution. The film explores the true story of the Janes, an underground collective of women, who in Chicago during the 1960s, came together to secretly provide nearly 12,000 women and girls with safe and secure abortions. It follows Joy (Banks), a suburban wife, and mother to a smart teenage daughter, whose happy life is derailed when her much wanted pregnancy becomes life threatening. The cast also includes Chris Messina and Kate Mara. The film had a stellar festival run, including play dates at Sundance and...
thedigitalfix.com
Steven Spielberg beat James Cameron to Jurassic Park by mere hours
It’s always fun to speculate on what might have been, especially when it comes to Hollywood. One change of actor or director, and we could have ended up with a very different movie to the one we got. And that is very much the case with something that almost came to pass – James Cameron’s Jurassic Park.
Summer box office 2022: what lessons can Hollywood learn?
As soon as Doctor Strange 2 unofficially kicked off the summer season back in late April with the second-biggest opening weekend of the pandemic, sighs of relief started to spread across the industry and continued until August. It was the season that confirmed that, as many of us already knew,...
