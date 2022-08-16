ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. approves sale of over-the-counter hearing aids

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved the sale of over-the-counter hearing aids, allowing millions of Americans to buy hearing aids without seeing an audiologist and potentially saving individuals thousands of dollars.
Cheaper Hearing Aids on the Way for Americans After FDA Finalizes Rule

Help is on the way for Americans with hearing problems as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finally announced on Tuesday, August 16, a long-awaited rule change that would make hearing aids cheaper and possibly even better. With the change, people with mild to moderate hearing loss can buy...
How to tell if your COVID test is expired

Did you stock up on rapid at-home COVID-19 tests only to realize they all expire much sooner than you expected?. Don't toss them just yet. The Food and Drug Administration recently updated its guidance on COVID test expiration dates after researchers discovered some tests have a longer shelf life than originally believed.
Man warns about Valley fever, a lung infection caused by tiny fungus

When Jose Leon suddenly started experiencing intense flu-like symptoms in March, he suspected COVID-19. He’d get easily winded at the gym and developed a cough that “got a little bit crazy.” He started getting fevers and cold sweats, and lost his appetite. It was the worst he had ever felt in his life, he recalled.
The Cost of Hearing Aids: What You Need to Know

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. have some degree of hearing loss, reports the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD). Many would benefit from hearing...
U.S. to Offer Updated COVID Booster Shots in September

July 31, 2022 -- The Biden administration plans to begin a COVID-19 booster campaign with reformulated vaccines in September, according to The New York Times. With the new shots on the way, federal officials have decided not to expand eligibility for second boosters of the existing vaccines for those under 50 this summer. The new boosters are expected to provide better protection against the Omicron subvariants, including BA.5.
Covid: New dual-strain booster vaccine targeting Omicron to be rolled out in autumn

A newly-approved Covid vaccine that offers protection against the original Wuhan virus and the Omicron variant is to be rolled out in the coming weeks as part of the UK’s autumn booster programme.The UK is the first country in the world to approve the use of the so-called bivalent vaccine, manufactured by Moderna and known as “Spikevax bivalent Original/Omicron”, in people aged 18 and over.The jab, which triggers a strong immune response against both Omicron (BA.1) and the original 2020 virus, will be offered to millions of over-50s ahead of winter — as recommended by the Joint Committee on...
Is there a link between statins and dementia?

Some research suggests a link between statins and cognitive impairment. However, there is currently not enough evidence to support the theory that statins increase the risk of developing dementia. Statins are a type of medication that helps lower high cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.
‘Next generation’ Covid booster jab to be offered to adults over 50 from autumn

Adults over 50 and clinically vulnerable people will be offered the first Covid-19 jab to target two strains of the virus, as part of the UK’s autumn booster programme.Health Secretary Steve Barclay has said that Moderna’s new bivalent vaccine, which targets both the original Covid strain and the Omicron variant, will be part of the rollout from early September.People over the age of five who are classed as most at risk from the virus will be eligible, as will their household contacts, NHS frontline and care home staff and carers aged 16 or over.The UK became the first nation to...
Stop drinking, keep reading, look after your hearing: a neurologist’s tips for fighting memory loss and Alzheimer’s

You walk into a room, but can’t remember what you came in for. Or you bump into an old acquaintance at work, and forget their name. Most of us have had momentary memory lapses like this, but in middle age they can start to feel more ominous. Do they make us look unprofessional, or past it? Could this even be a sign of impending dementia? The good news for the increasingly forgetful, however, is that not only can memory be improved with practice, but that it looks increasingly as if some cases of Alzheimer’s may be preventable too.
Reduce dementia risk with these food and activity choices

(CNN) — Eating more natural, unprocessed food, keeping active and having a good social life are all ways you can fight off dementia as you age, according to two new studies published Wednesday in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. One study investigated how physical...
Updated COVID boosters could be available in 3 weeks, White House predicts

Newly updated COVID-19 boosters tailored to target a dominant strain of the virus will be available in the next three weeks or so, assuming the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention work through their processes for authorization as expected, White House COVID coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha's predicted on Tuesday.
New research finds people who contract COVID-19 have higher risk of neurological conditions

BALTIMORE - New research finds people with COVID-19 have a higher risk of developing some neurological and psychiatric conditions up to two years after infection. Previous research from the University of Oxford found COVID-19 survivors were at risk of neurological and mental health conditions in the first six months after infection. Now, their latest study in the journal Lancet Psychiatry looked at health records of more than 1 million patients diagnosed with COVID-19, finding an increased risk of developing conditions such as dementia, psychosis, seizures and brain fog.The risk was higher for people who contracted COVID-19 infection compared to patients with other...
Have millions been taking antidepressants with harmful side-effects for decades - when there's no scientific evidence they do what they claim? Some experts have suspected it for years. Now patients have been left reeling by a groundbreaking study

Like millions of patients who seek help from their GPs for depression, Emma Ward was repeatedly told she was suffering from ‘an imbalance of chemicals in the brain’. If Emma wanted to get better, her doctors said the 26-year-old should keep taking the antidepressants she had been prescribed since she was 15 — even though the drugs did not seem to improve her mood, and left her feeling perpetually numb emotionally.
