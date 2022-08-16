Read full article on original website
FDA finalizes rule allowing some Americans to buy hearing aids over the counter
The US Food and Drug Administration announced on Tuesday it has finalized a rule allowing people over the age of 18 with mild to moderate hearing impairment to be able to purchase hearing aids over the counter.
U.S. approves sale of over-the-counter hearing aids
WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved the sale of over-the-counter hearing aids, allowing millions of Americans to buy hearing aids without seeing an audiologist and potentially saving individuals thousands of dollars.
parentherald.com
Cheaper Hearing Aids on the Way for Americans After FDA Finalizes Rule
Help is on the way for Americans with hearing problems as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) finally announced on Tuesday, August 16, a long-awaited rule change that would make hearing aids cheaper and possibly even better. With the change, people with mild to moderate hearing loss can buy...
Millions of Americans will soon be able to buy hearing aids without a prescription
Adults with perceived mild to moderate hearing impairment will be able to buy hearing aids directly from stores, pharmacies and online retailers — no prescription or doctor's appointment required — as soon as mid-October. That's thanks to a final rule issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
MedicalXpress
How to tell if your COVID test is expired
Did you stock up on rapid at-home COVID-19 tests only to realize they all expire much sooner than you expected?. Don't toss them just yet. The Food and Drug Administration recently updated its guidance on COVID test expiration dates after researchers discovered some tests have a longer shelf life than originally believed.
TODAY.com
Man warns about Valley fever, a lung infection caused by tiny fungus
When Jose Leon suddenly started experiencing intense flu-like symptoms in March, he suspected COVID-19. He’d get easily winded at the gym and developed a cough that “got a little bit crazy.” He started getting fevers and cold sweats, and lost his appetite. It was the worst he had ever felt in his life, he recalled.
Healthline
The Cost of Hearing Aids: What You Need to Know
We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. have some degree of hearing loss, reports the National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders (NIDCD). Many would benefit from hearing...
WebMD
U.S. to Offer Updated COVID Booster Shots in September
July 31, 2022 -- The Biden administration plans to begin a COVID-19 booster campaign with reformulated vaccines in September, according to The New York Times. With the new shots on the way, federal officials have decided not to expand eligibility for second boosters of the existing vaccines for those under 50 this summer. The new boosters are expected to provide better protection against the Omicron subvariants, including BA.5.
Covid: New dual-strain booster vaccine targeting Omicron to be rolled out in autumn
A newly-approved Covid vaccine that offers protection against the original Wuhan virus and the Omicron variant is to be rolled out in the coming weeks as part of the UK’s autumn booster programme.The UK is the first country in the world to approve the use of the so-called bivalent vaccine, manufactured by Moderna and known as “Spikevax bivalent Original/Omicron”, in people aged 18 and over.The jab, which triggers a strong immune response against both Omicron (BA.1) and the original 2020 virus, will be offered to millions of over-50s ahead of winter — as recommended by the Joint Committee on...
A doctor says a patient saved over $1,000 a month by ordering prescriptions through Mark Cuban’s online pharmacy
This doctor says she saved her patient over $1,000 a month by ordering prescriptions on Mark Cuban’s online pharmacy. Deena Kishawi, an OB-GYN resident physician in Chicago, was reviewing the medication of one of her patients when she discovered a big problem. The patient wasn’t taking two of her...
Medical News Today
Is there a link between statins and dementia?
Some research suggests a link between statins and cognitive impairment. However, there is currently not enough evidence to support the theory that statins increase the risk of developing dementia. Statins are a type of medication that helps lower high cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke.
Warning to anyone who’s had Covid over distressing side effects that can strike two years later
CATCHING Covid increases your risk of conditions including dementia, psychosis and brain fog up to two years after infection, a new study suggests. Scientists at the University of Oxford also noted a greater risk of anxiety and depression, but found this subsides two months after infection. The study, which was...
‘Next generation’ Covid booster jab to be offered to adults over 50 from autumn
Adults over 50 and clinically vulnerable people will be offered the first Covid-19 jab to target two strains of the virus, as part of the UK’s autumn booster programme.Health Secretary Steve Barclay has said that Moderna’s new bivalent vaccine, which targets both the original Covid strain and the Omicron variant, will be part of the rollout from early September.People over the age of five who are classed as most at risk from the virus will be eligible, as will their household contacts, NHS frontline and care home staff and carers aged 16 or over.The UK became the first nation to...
Stop drinking, keep reading, look after your hearing: a neurologist’s tips for fighting memory loss and Alzheimer’s
You walk into a room, but can’t remember what you came in for. Or you bump into an old acquaintance at work, and forget their name. Most of us have had momentary memory lapses like this, but in middle age they can start to feel more ominous. Do they make us look unprofessional, or past it? Could this even be a sign of impending dementia? The good news for the increasingly forgetful, however, is that not only can memory be improved with practice, but that it looks increasingly as if some cases of Alzheimer’s may be preventable too.
Reduce dementia risk with these food and activity choices
(CNN) — Eating more natural, unprocessed food, keeping active and having a good social life are all ways you can fight off dementia as you age, according to two new studies published Wednesday in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. One study investigated how physical...
ABC News
Updated COVID boosters could be available in 3 weeks, White House predicts
Newly updated COVID-19 boosters tailored to target a dominant strain of the virus will be available in the next three weeks or so, assuming the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention work through their processes for authorization as expected, White House COVID coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha's predicted on Tuesday.
Mildew vs. Mold: What’s the Difference and How to Get Rid of Both
Ashley Abramson is a writer-mom hybrid. Her work, mostly focused on health, psychology, and parenting, has been featured in the Washington Post, New York Times, Allure, and more. She lives in the Milwaukee suburbs with her husband and two young sons. Follow. published Yesterday. Cleaning your home isn’t just about...
New research finds people who contract COVID-19 have higher risk of neurological conditions
BALTIMORE - New research finds people with COVID-19 have a higher risk of developing some neurological and psychiatric conditions up to two years after infection. Previous research from the University of Oxford found COVID-19 survivors were at risk of neurological and mental health conditions in the first six months after infection. Now, their latest study in the journal Lancet Psychiatry looked at health records of more than 1 million patients diagnosed with COVID-19, finding an increased risk of developing conditions such as dementia, psychosis, seizures and brain fog.The risk was higher for people who contracted COVID-19 infection compared to patients with other...
Phys.org
Common ingredient in household products could be contributing to antibiotic resistance
A recent study by researchers at the University of Toronto has identified a chemical found in several consumer products that could be a potential cause of the rise of antibiotic resistance In Canada. The study, by Assistant Professor Hui Peng's research group in the department of chemistry in the Faculty...
Have millions been taking antidepressants with harmful side-effects for decades - when there's no scientific evidence they do what they claim? Some experts have suspected it for years. Now patients have been left reeling by a groundbreaking study
Like millions of patients who seek help from their GPs for depression, Emma Ward was repeatedly told she was suffering from ‘an imbalance of chemicals in the brain’. If Emma wanted to get better, her doctors said the 26-year-old should keep taking the antidepressants she had been prescribed since she was 15 — even though the drugs did not seem to improve her mood, and left her feeling perpetually numb emotionally.
CBS News
