Read full article on original website
Related
Surging school supply costs affect families as new school year approaches
As families prepare to head into a new school year, rising school supply costs due to inflation are affecting their wallets. According to the National Retail Federation, more than a third of U.S. families said they're reducing spending in other areas in order to cover school supply costs this year.
USPS worker surprised with reward after act of kindness
A U.S. Postal Service worker in Los Angeles was willing to give a stranger $5 for a bus ticket – and afterward she was surprised with a reward for her act of kindness.
CBS News
529K+
Followers
63K+
Post
375M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1