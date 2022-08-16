Read full article on original website
Related
WLOS.com
Fundraiser underway for Brevard Elementary Muddy Sneakers fund
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — A fundraiser is underway for the Brevard Elementary School Muddy Sneakers program. The program uses hands-on learning and experiential teaching methods to help children learn about science. A one-year program provides each BES student with:. 4 off-campus expeditions in DuPont State Forest, Pisgah National Forest...
WLOS.com
Weights and measures lesson gets WNC students ready for school
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Local students are participating in lessons as they get ready to go back to school. There was a weights and measures lesson at Zaniac Learning Center in Biltmore Park Town Square. It was part of the learning center's year-round science, technology, engineering, art and math programs.
WLOS.com
'Very bold step:' Buncombe County commissioner calls for NC teachers to walk out
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Buncombe County Commissioner is calling for a walkout of North Carolina teachers, as they continue to push for higher pay. “I think this is a very bold step to start with,” Commissioner Amanda Edwards said. Edwards said she has received positive and supportive...
WLOS.com
Community Council for Transylvania Regional Hospital hosts first of 10 listening sessions
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — The first of 10 public listening sessions about health care in Western North Carolina was held Thursday, Aug. 18, in Transylvania County. The Community Council for Transylvania Regional Hospital wanted to hear concerns about WNC’s health care industry and brainstorm what can be done to make it better.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
biltmorebeacon.com
New nurse practitioner joins AdventHealth family medicine team at Forge Mountain
HENDERSONVILLE — Laura Long, MSN, RN, FNP-BC, has joined AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Forge Mountain in Mills River. Long will assist Dr. Robert L. Smith in providing whole-person care to the community. Since 2007, Long has served as a registered nurse in multiple units, such as the...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Being well informed is key when it comes to black bears in Polk County
FOOTHILLS – It seems as though you can’t go anywhere in the area – to the store, grabbing a cup of joe at the coffee shop, or perusing online without local bear sightings coming up as a topic of conversation. In fact, one recent post online of a juvenile bear near Howard Gap Rd. in Tryon had 871 “likes” and generated 22 comments from readers, while another sighting of a momma bear and her three cubs off Rippy Rd. in Tryon had the internet equally abuzz.
WLOS.com
Buncombe County Sheriff's Office streamlines process for bringing on lateral hires
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is trying to streamline the process for bringing on new hires from other agencies. On Thursday, Aug. 18, the department began a new process for lateral hires. They've taken their normal application process and pared it down for folks...
WRAL
How a western North Carolina sheriff's plan to stock schools with AR-15s could impact your children
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. How a western North Carolina sheriff's plan to stock schools with AR-15s could impact your children. Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood and county leaders have...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOS.com
Haywood County nonprofits funnel donations back into flood-damaged community
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The remnants from Tropical Storm Fred caused millions of dollars in damage to homes and businesses in Haywood County. Some places in the hardest hit areas have been able to rebuild with the help of neighbors and federal and local funding. But there's still...
FOX Carolina
Shooting at Upstate Business
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash that left an 11-year-old boy hospitalized on the first day of school. How the Community of Canton is recovering one year after the deadly flooding from Pigeon River. First Alert Weather Forecast: August 17. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Chrissy...
thevalleyecho.com
RAIL Memorial Project sheds new light on dark history of the Swannanoa Gap
The breathtaking view from the top of the Swannanoa Gap, facing east across the border shared by Buncombe and McDowell Counties, belies the tragic history that is buried nearby. While the rumble of train engines echoing off the mountainsides serve as a reminder of a tremendous engineering feat, the bodies of hundreds of incarcerated laborers forced to bear the physical sacrifices of progress are entombed in obscurity.
Smoky Mountain News
‘We just held on’ : A year after historic flood, Cruso family is still rebuilding
Handing an old red bandana back and forth to wipe away the tears emerging from their eyes, Wendy and Chuck Rector sit in two plastic Adirondack chairs on what was once a pristine property — a dream home of sorts, truth be told. “People say to us, ‘Why don’t...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
counton2.com
Top 10 elementary schools in the Upstate are near Greenville, SC
SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — If you’re thinking of moving to Greenville, South Carolina, some of the most desirable locations for homes are near good public schools. To help people navigate this search, we collected data from all the elementary schools in the Upstate region and found that most of the top institutions are not far from Greenville.
The Daily South
This North Carolina Couple Turned a Well-Loved Property Into Their Forever Home
For many folks who are house hunting in the hamlet of Highlands, North Carolina, a rambling 28-acre farm with four tumbledown cabins might send them running in the other direction. But when it comes to real estate, Margaret and Chris Shutze aren't afraid of anything. "It doesn't matter what shape it's in, but it needs to have some essence that we can build upon," Margaret recalls telling their agent. "Nothing scares us, not even the most dilapidated building." The former rhododendron nursery on Flat Mountain Road held the enduring charm that Chris, a custom-furniture maker, and Margaret, a luxury-hotel designer, had been searching for. Once they saw its pond, waterfall, and old Amish-built barn, they knew instantly that it was the kind of place they could transform into a unique getaway for guests as well as a home to raise their two young sons, away from the demands of city living.
WLOS.com
Observances to be held for victims of deadly flooding as county ends state of emergency
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Aug. 17, 2022 marks one year since Haywood County and other parts of Western North Carolina saw deadly and destructive flooding. Monday night, county leaders lifted the State of Emergency for Haywood County and the Towns of Canton, Clyde, Maggie Valley and Waynesville that had been declared on August 17, 2021 "to address the impact of remnants of Tropical Storm Fred."
kiss951.com
Study: The Best Chicken Fingers In North and South Carolina
No Bones, plenty of perfectly proportioned chicken, and just enough sauce and seasoning. Who doesn’t love a good chicken finger? They aren’t just for kids and they aren’t just for fast food places. If you are like us, you love to eat! And you might love knowing where you can find the best chicken fingers in both North and South Carolina.
WLOS.com
Some mountain congregate living centers seeing COVID outbreaks as cases climb across NC
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Notice this story has been updated to clarify information from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website. With COVID-19 cases on the rise, jails, nursing homes and other congregate living sites are seeing more outbreaks, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS).
3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week
TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the United States Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale, and on Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude […]
WLOS.com
Update: Missing Henderson County woman found safe
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says Kesha Shanae Roper has been located safe. No other information is available at this time. Authorities said Kesha Shanae Roper, 46, has been missing from Henderson County since some time Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Her whereabouts and direction of travel are unknown.
WLOS.com
Buncombe County SROs train in crisis negotiation, threat assessment, rapid deployment
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is integrating a new type of training for school Resource Officers ahead of the upcoming school year. Officers went through crisis negotiation training Tuesday. “We just saw the need this year to talk with the SROs about different methods...
Comments / 0