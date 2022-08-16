ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

WLOS.com

Fundraiser underway for Brevard Elementary Muddy Sneakers fund

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — A fundraiser is underway for the Brevard Elementary School Muddy Sneakers program. The program uses hands-on learning and experiential teaching methods to help children learn about science. A one-year program provides each BES student with:. 4 off-campus expeditions in DuPont State Forest, Pisgah National Forest...
BREVARD, NC
WLOS.com

Weights and measures lesson gets WNC students ready for school

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Local students are participating in lessons as they get ready to go back to school. There was a weights and measures lesson at Zaniac Learning Center in Biltmore Park Town Square. It was part of the learning center's year-round science, technology, engineering, art and math programs.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Being well informed is key when it comes to black bears in Polk County

FOOTHILLS – It seems as though you can’t go anywhere in the area – to the store, grabbing a cup of joe at the coffee shop, or perusing online without local bear sightings coming up as a topic of conversation. In fact, one recent post online of a juvenile bear near Howard Gap Rd. in Tryon had 871 “likes” and generated 22 comments from readers, while another sighting of a momma bear and her three cubs off Rippy Rd. in Tryon had the internet equally abuzz.
POLK COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Shooting at Upstate Business

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash that left an 11-year-old boy hospitalized on the first day of school. How the Community of Canton is recovering one year after the deadly flooding from Pigeon River. First Alert Weather Forecast: August 17. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Chrissy...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
thevalleyecho.com

RAIL Memorial Project sheds new light on dark history of the Swannanoa Gap

The breathtaking view from the top of the Swannanoa Gap, facing east across the border shared by Buncombe and McDowell Counties, belies the tragic history that is buried nearby. While the rumble of train engines echoing off the mountainsides serve as a reminder of a tremendous engineering feat, the bodies of hundreds of incarcerated laborers forced to bear the physical sacrifices of progress are entombed in obscurity.
SWANNANOA, NC
counton2.com

Top 10 elementary schools in the Upstate are near Greenville, SC

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) — If you’re thinking of moving to Greenville, South Carolina, some of the most desirable locations for homes are near good public schools. To help people navigate this search, we collected data from all the elementary schools in the Upstate region and found that most of the top institutions are not far from Greenville.
The Daily South

This North Carolina Couple Turned a Well-Loved Property Into Their Forever Home

For many folks who are house hunting in the hamlet of Highlands, North Carolina, a rambling 28-acre farm with four tumbledown cabins might send them running in the other direction. But when it comes to real estate, Margaret and Chris Shutze aren't afraid of anything. "It doesn't matter what shape it's in, but it needs to have some essence that we can build upon," Margaret recalls telling their agent. "Nothing scares us, not even the most dilapidated building." The former rhododendron nursery on Flat Mountain Road held the enduring charm that Chris, a custom-furniture maker, and Margaret, a luxury-hotel designer, had been searching for. Once they saw its pond, waterfall, and old Amish-built barn, they knew instantly that it was the kind of place they could transform into a unique getaway for guests as well as a home to raise their two young sons, away from the demands of city living.
HIGHLANDS, NC
WLOS.com

Observances to be held for victims of deadly flooding as county ends state of emergency

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Aug. 17, 2022 marks one year since Haywood County and other parts of Western North Carolina saw deadly and destructive flooding. Monday night, county leaders lifted the State of Emergency for Haywood County and the Towns of Canton, Clyde, Maggie Valley and Waynesville that had been declared on August 17, 2021 "to address the impact of remnants of Tropical Storm Fred."
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

Study: The Best Chicken Fingers In North and South Carolina

No Bones, plenty of perfectly proportioned chicken, and just enough sauce and seasoning. Who doesn’t love a good chicken finger? They aren’t just for kids and they aren’t just for fast food places. If you are like us, you love to eat! And you might love knowing where you can find the best chicken fingers in both North and South Carolina.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Some mountain congregate living centers seeing COVID outbreaks as cases climb across NC

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Notice this story has been updated to clarify information from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website. With COVID-19 cases on the rise, jails, nursing homes and other congregate living sites are seeing more outbreaks, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS).
CANTON, NC
FOX8 News

3rd earthquake hits North Carolina in little over a week

TROUTMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A third earthquake has hit North Carolina in a little over a week, according to the United States Geological Survey. Around 6 a.m., a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake also hit Archdale, and on Aug. 13, Spruce Pine was hit. Magnitude […]
TROUTMAN, NC
WLOS.com

Update: Missing Henderson County woman found safe

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says Kesha Shanae Roper has been located safe. No other information is available at this time. Authorities said Kesha Shanae Roper, 46, has been missing from Henderson County since some time Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Her whereabouts and direction of travel are unknown.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC

