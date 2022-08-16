Read full article on original website
Portland Thorns upset by C.F. Monterrey in semifinals of Women’s International Champions Cup
Well, that was unexpected. The reigning Women’s International Champions Cup champs went down in stunning fashion on Wednesday night at Providence Park, as the tournament host Portland Thorns fell 3-2 to C.F. Monterrey in penalty kicks after a 1-1 regulation period. “Big congratulations to Monterrey,” Thorns coach Rhian Wilkinson...
Soccer Made in Portland podcast: The Athletic’s Meg Linehan discusses the PTFC investigation
On this week’s episode of Soccer Made in Portland, Meg Linehan — a senior writer for The Athletic who broke the 2021 news about former coach Paul Riley’s alleged sexual coercion of Portland Thorns players — joins the show to discuss The Oregonian/OregonLive’s in-depth investigation into the alleged “toxic” workplace culture at the Portland Timbers and Thorns organization.
West Linn’s Destiny Rodriguez falls in opening round of wrestling U20 World Championships
Oregon high school sports fans already know the name Destiny Rodriguez. On Wednesday, the incoming West Linn senior was able to showcase her talents on a world stage. Rodriguez competed in the U20 World Championships on Wednesday, in Sofia, Bulgaria in the 68kg weight class. She lost to Italy’s Laura Godino via technical fall (12-1).
Portland Thorns vs. C.F. Monterrey in the Women’s International Champions Cup: score updates, live stream, odds, time, tv channel, how to watch online (8/17/22)
ODDS: (Not available) What: Portland Thorns FC face C.F. Monterrey in the 2022 Women’s International Champions Cup semifinals. When: 8:40 p.m. PT/11:40 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Where: Providence Park | Portland, OR. TV channel: ESPN2 (For Comcast/Xfinity subscribers, ESPN2 can be found at channel 36 or 736...
‘101 Places to Party Before You Die’ stars on Portland episode: ‘Nobody’s phony in Portland’
While Portland’s food scene has gotten plenty of attention on such TV shows as “Somebody Feed Phil,” “Street Food USA” and even an entire “Top Chef” season based in Portland, the truTV series “101 Places to Party Before You Die” promises to take a more irreverent approach.
restaurantclicks.com
Restaurants in Portland With Waterfront Views
Portland is a famous Pacific Northwest metropolis, drawing hipsters and nature lovers alike. It’s a hub for alternative lifestyles and a natural haven full of parks and botanical gardens. The majestic peak of Mt. Hood looms over Portland, and the Willamette and Columbia rivers traverse its picturesque neighborhoods. In...
Jack Johnson comes to Portland on Sept 26 and the cost will blow your mind
American singer-songwriter known for his laid-back tunes, Jack Johnson, will perform at McMenamins Historic Edgefield Manor in honor of his newest album ‘Meet the Moonlight’ on Monday, September 26 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the show are still available, although their cost is pretty high, starting at around $177-$400 per seat.
Downtown Portland’s pandemic recovery remains anemic, study finds
Portland’s downtown is less than half as active as it was in 2019, according to a new study that uses cellphone data to measure people moving around urban centers. The study finds that activity has actually diminished since last fall and that Portland ranks near the bottom of 62 downtowns across the country. Only San Francisco and Cleveland fared worse.
With new coach Jon Eagle and quarterback Sam Leavitt, West Linn perhaps poised for continued success
Perhaps West Linn’s first-year coach Jon Eagle was being modest. When asked as to how good the Lions could be this year, he said he truly doesn’t know just because he’s still learning the lay of the land in Oregon. He did, however, add that West Linn will be fun and exciting to watch in the upcoming season.
restaurantclicks.com
Portland Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try
Portland has a reputation for being an edgy, alternative, and eco-friendly city. Its murals and neighborhoods are as colorful as its natural surroundings. With two liberal arts colleges, a great public transit system, and as many bike paths as there are roads, Portland is a young and energetic city. A...
Oregon Class 6A football 2022 season preview: Sherwood Bowmen will be challenged in the Pacific Conference
2021 record: 1-8 Players to watch: Elijah Garcia, RB, 5-6, 160, SR; Dylan Blake, C, 6-3, 240, SR; Tyler Sagapolu, OL/DL, 6-1, 195, SR; King Luafutu, RB/LB, 5-11, 190, JR; Brandon Pierson, OL, 5-10, 280, JR; Ethan Wedel, WR/LB, 5-8, 180, JR; Aydin Ellis, WR/DB, 6-1, 145, JR; Cam Smith, WR/DB, 5-8, 165, JR; Avery Williams, WR/DB, 5-8, 160, JR; Jonny Ellis, QB, 5-8, 175, JR.
Blue Star Donuts Looks to Relocate Following Silver Lake Closure
The delicious donuts can be found in Venice and at certain local retailers
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: A look at Portland 2 years after protests, COVID-19
Protests erupted in Portland two years ago in response to social injustices. At the same time, the city was at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic with restrictions and mandates in place. Dave Jones visits the City of Roses to see how the community is bouncing back.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good steak then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. No matter how you prefer to eat your steak, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these fantastic steakhouses. All of them are known for using only high-quality ingredients and for providing excellent services to their customers. In conclusion, if you have never visited them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a delicious steak. Here's what made it on the list:
Oregon Class 6A football 2022 season preview: New-look Three Rivers League could be anyone’s to win
The Three Rivers League showed that it may be the top district in Class 6A in the 2021-22 season. Of the eight teams that made it to the state quarterfinals in 2021, four were from the Three Rivers League (No. 1 Lake Oswego, No. 2 West Linn, No. 3 Tualatin and No. 10 Lakeridge). West Linn and Tualatin made it to the semifinals and the Timberwolves made it all the way to the title game.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Get Breakfast in Portland
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and some people would argue that breakfast food is the best type of cuisine. There is no shortage of breakfast variations, from waffles to omelets to crispy bacon. While Portland might be known for its excellent West Coast seafood, the culinary...
Boise Talk Show Host Reports On Life In Mysterious Oregon City
When we last off, your humble correspondent began his journey west looking for the American work ethic. I'm presently embedded in Lincoln City, Oregon. The city is one of many on the Oregon Coast that enjoys revenue from thousands of tourists who flock to Ocean front hotels and condos. The beaches are filled with children, older adults, and many dogs chasing seagulls. The cold water attracts a working-class cohort that makes their pilgrimage to its shores.
These new Portland metro restaurants and bars opened this summer
Portland’s restaurant and bar scene is bouncing back after the pandemic, and nothing shows that more than the list of new businesses that opened their doors in July.
WWEEK
A Southeast Portland Church Is Left Behind as Mormons Leave Oregon
Address: 2931 SE Harrison St. Owner: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For two years, one of Oregon’s oldest Mormon churches has stood empty. After its congregation left four years ago, the Gothic-style Portland Stake Tabernacle in the Richmond neighborhood of Southeast Portland was briefly used solely as a library—until the pandemic closed that too.
New heat wave poised to roast the Northwest
Temperatures have been trending upward across the Pacific Northwest since this past weekend, and AccuWeather meteorologists say that Mother Nature will turn the thermostat up higher for the remainder of the week. The heat began to expand on Wednesday with temperatures reaching about 10 degrees Fahrenheit above normal in Seattle,...
