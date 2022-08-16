Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Fun Things to Do in Tallahassee With Your FamilyBecca CTallahassee, FL
Publix opens another new grocery store location in FloridaKristen WaltersFlorida State
Fleming Island high school running back commits to Florida StateAnthony SalazarTallahassee, FL
Major grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida next monthKristen WaltersFlorida State
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida State trolled on social media after embarrassing spelling mistake in offer letters
Some spelling errors can be funny, some can be cringeworthy. What about when you’re a higher education institution sending an official offer letter to a DI athlete and posting it on social media when it contains a glaring grammatical error?. Well, that’s exactly what FSU did when they sent...
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State 2022 Soccer Season Preview
Florida State has experienced a season like no other. It has been a rollercoaster. There were the highs of a third national championship combined with the disappointment of the resignation of perhaps the best coach in the sport. FSU has been a certifiable juggernaut. The record speaks for itself. FSU...
Tomahawk Nation
Interviews: Jordan Travis, Treshaun Ward, Joshua Farmer talk FSU football takeaways
Florida State is just under two weeks out from its season opener vs. the Duquesne Dukes. The Seminoles have been grinding through preseason camp, having gotten an extra week of work in due to the team kicking off the season in “Week 0.” The squad scrimmaged for the second time during camp on Saturday, following it up with a two-day break before hitting the practice field once more on Tuesday.
Tomahawk Nation
Interviews: Amari Gainer, Alex Mastromanno discuss FSU preseason camp
Florida State is putting in the final touches on its preseason, with the last few days of camp featuring a gradual transition into game week prep. The Seminoles kick off the 2022 season on August 27th vs. the Duquesne Dukes, a Week 0 matchup that offers the chance for FSU to start the season with a win for the first time since 2016.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tomahawk Nation
Sights, sounds: Video from FSU football practice, August 18
Florida State is inching closer and closer to the start of the season, with nine days now remaining until the Seminoles kick off the year vs. the Duquesne Dukes at home. FSU has been hard at work as camp begins to wrap up, putting the final touches on preseason prep as the team starts to transition to game planning.
Tomahawk Nation
Sights, sounds: FSU football camp, August 16
FLORIDA STATE - The Florida State Seminoles returned to the practice fields on Tuesday after a day out of pads and a day in the film room. Head coach Mike Norvell felt good about their scrimmage on Saturday and had this to say overall:. “You know, coming off of the...
Tomahawk Nation
Takeaways from Thursday’s FSU football practice
FLORIDA STATE — The Florida State Seminoles held their 18th practice of the preseason on Thursday morning. It was a helmets only day with an emphasis put mostly on special teams. It was also a shortened practice with a lightened workload in team drills after a long three weeks of grinding.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State football recruiting news: #Tribe23 stays hot on the recruiting trail
A week ago he was headed to Kentucky but recruiting is a marathon and not a sprint and Kenton Kirkland chose Florida State yesterday. FSU’s 2023 recruiting class now ranks 20th overall with 14 commitments. of the 19 classes ranked ahead of FSU only three have either 14 or...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tomahawk Nation
Defensive line coach Odell Haggins talks FSU trenches
In his years at Florida State, defensive line coach Odell Haggins has seen plenty of talent come through the trenches in Tallahassee. That’s why, when he lauds the FSU defensive line with praise as the Seminoles head into the 2022 season, his words hold extra weight. The defensive line set to take the field this season holds veteran leaders who have been with the program and a couple of rising studs that should see plenty of playing time. Haggins’ defensive line may be one of the best rooms at Florida State, and they’ve been leading by example throughout the fall, making the offensive line better, and making sure the quarterbacks don’t get too comfortable.
Tomahawk Nation
Three takeaways, observations FSU football practice, Aug. 17
FLORIDA STATE — The days are inching closer to kickoff and the Florida State Seminoles are putting in the work. Running backs coach David Johnson arrived at practice jogging with his group, chanting “mindset” in a low tone as they approached the Sod Cemetery and crossed under the archway into the Dunlap Training Facility.
Red Hill Horse Trials come to an end after 25 years
The Red Hills International Horse Trials announced that it will end after 25 years.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU softball’s top five moments from 2022
Even though it ended early, it was still a special season for Florida State Seminoles softball. An incredible run through the season was punctuated by an ACC Tournament championship title — Team 39 put up a 49-5 record for the highest winning percentage in a regular season in school history (.907). The season showed the fight that personifies head coach Lonni Alameda’s teams and provided many moments for fans to remember.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCTV
FAMU freshman flock to campus for first day of move-in
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Excitement is in the air at FAMU, as hundreds of incoming rattlers move into their dorms. Monday was the first day of a weeklong process, where about 2,500 first-year students will arrive on campus. “Being up here and away from my parents, it’s going to be...
247Sports
College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed
The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
Tomahawk Nation
RB CJ Campbell out for season
Florida State Seminoles football running back CJ Campbell will miss the 2022 season after suffering a season-ending injury. Head coach Mike Norvell announced the news following FSU’s practice on Tuesday, lamenting the loss of the back who had impressed in camp over the last two seasons, earning Scout Team Player of the Year in 2021.
WCTV
Crocheting for a cause: Tallahassee group helps the homeless
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A small group in Tallahassee getting behind an effort to help the homeless with something usually tossed in the trash. They’re making sleeping mats out of plastic grocery bags. They only started making these mats last weekend after getting the idea from the app Nextdoor.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tallahasseereports.com
Progressive Movement Plans Takeover of City Hall
A group of progressive activists – led by current Tallahassee City Commissioners Jeremy Matlow and Jack Porter- are working to take control of the city commission and to expand their influence over local government with significant financial help from a progressive group located in Palo Alto, California. Commissioner Matlow...
ecbpublishing.com
JCES supports teachers with $550 VyStar grant
Jefferson County Educational Foundation (JCEF), a local 501c (3) that supports the local school district, announced it has received a grant for $500 from VyStar Credit Union. VyStar believes in doing good and leading by example, especially when it comes to supporting local education foundations and their efforts to celebrate and elevate teachers in their communities. The JCEF utilized grant funds to provide breakfast donuts and a personal pan pizza lunch to 85 teachers and staff at the Jefferson County School District.
WCTV
St. Francis Wildlife ‘desperate’ for volunteers during baby season
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deep in the woods of rural Gadsden County, the St. Francis Wildlife Association is in need of help. The sanctuary saves thousands of wild animals every year, but a lack of volunteers is making that much more of a difficult task. The average day for Wildlife...
famunews.com
FAMU’s Grape Harvest Festival Returns Saturday, August 20
The Florida A&M University (FAMU) Grape Harvest Festival returns from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, August 20 at the FAMU Center for Viticulture and Small Fruit Research, 6361 Mahan Drive, Tallahassee. The 20th Annual Grape Harvest Festival is expected to draw more than 2,000 attendees who will celebrate family,...
Comments / 0