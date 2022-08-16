Read full article on original website
COLBY, Wis. (WSAW) - Colby football is the defending Division 6 champions, but they aren’t living in the past ahead of the start of their 2022 season. The Hornets lose some key players like the Jeske triplets, but they return players like Caden Healy as a running back and Mateo Lopez in the backfield and at safety. That experience should help the Hornets begin their march back to Madison, but their sights aren’t on Camp Randall just yet.
