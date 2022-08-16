Andrel Anthony Eyeing Greatness At U-M

Entering his sophomore season at the University of Michigan, wideout Andrel Anthony is looking to take his game to the next level.

When it comes to some of the all-time greats to ever play football at the University of Michigan, former wide receiver Braylon Edwards is near the top of the list. During his stellar four-year career in Ann Arbor, Edwards accumulated 252 receptions for 3,541 yards and 39 touchdowns - all good for the No. 1 spot all-time at U-M.

Though Edwards certainly had an impressive collegiate career, Michigan has struggled to recruit - or uitilize - a receiver like that ever since. From Amara Darboh to Donovan Peoples-Jones, plenty of U-M wideouts have shown a ton of promise during their time in Ann Arbor - but none have come anywhere close to touching what Edwards accomplished.

It sounds like sophomore wideout Andrel Anthony is looking to change that.

During a press conference on Wednesday, U-M receivers coach Ron Bellamy indicated that Anthony is looking to model his game after Michigan's all-time leading receiver.

"Andrel, one of the guys that he wants to emulate is Braylon," Bellamy said. The things that Braylon’s done on the field and if you look at it they’re very similar, body structure and—I can obviously share stories because I played with Braylon for two years and just how brilliant he attacked the game and Andrel wants to add that to his game."

According to Bellamy, Anthony already has all of the physical and mental tools necessary to take his game to the next level.

"I’ve known about Andrel in high school," Bellamy said. "I’ve been following him since he was in high school to where he is today, and one of the biggest things with Andrel, is his understanding of the game of football. He challenges himself to do everything right, from not only just being a vertical threat or a guy that just flashes athleticism. He wants to know the ins and outs of the game. Andrel wants to know, how can he be a more dominant blocker."

Anthony and the Wolverines will get their first shot at making their case to the college football world in just 18 days, welcoming the Colorado State Rams to the Big House on Sept. 3 for a noon kickoff in Week One.