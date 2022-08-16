In north-central Oregon, it’s time to celebrate! In the upcoming days, we might get another chance to see the stunning northern lights. From August 17–19, 2022, a geomagnetic storm watch is expected to be in effect, according to NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center. This could indicate that the aurora will go far enough south to be visible locally. In northern Oregon, we do occasionally have the chance to observe these northern lights.

1 DAY AGO