Oscar Davis
1d ago
Drove my full sized pickup with a camper on it on that road, no problem, saw a truck and horse trailer coming down.
Reply(1)
7
D R
1d ago
Not a problem. Any road through Tacoma is the most dangerous in the State.
Reply(2)
5
