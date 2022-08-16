ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Protestors raise tents to highlight homelessness in Baltimore city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Wednesday, a group of red tents were placed in front of City Hall in protest of the issue of homelessness in Baltimore city. The individuals who orchestrated the event are calling for a meeting with Mayor Brandon Scott. The city says it’s putting forward six...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Ivan Bates and Mayor Brandon Scott, questions over crime partnership

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The relationship between Mayor Brandon Scott and presumptive new city state's attorney Ivan Bates will be a key factor in curbing Baltimore crime. But it's still not clear if Scott and Bates are on the same page regarding some crimes. When talking about squeegee kids, there's...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore school officers suspended after being present at quadruple shooting in Hamilton

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Four Baltimore City School Resources Officers have been suspended after they were present at a quadruple shooting in Hamilton last weekend. Police said officers were called to the 5500 block of Harford Road around 1:45 a.m. Sunday after a report of a shooting. Officers on the scene found two victims -- a man who had been shot in the torso and a woman who had been shot in the head. The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was taken to a hospital. Her injuries were described as life-threatening.
BALTIMORE, MD
Brandon Scott
foxbaltimore.com

City Schools CEO weighs in on nationwide teacher shortage

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — The head of Baltimore City Public Schools weighed in on the nationwide teacher shortage during a virtual panel Thursday afternoon. City Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises participated in a Johns Hopkins University discussion titled, "Who will teach our kids? What we need to know about the teacher shortage."
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify eight homicide victims from the past week

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the names of eight people killed in in the city during the past week. The list also includes the victim of a shooting from March, who died in July. 26-year-old Darius Jones 4th was killed on August 11, 2022, in the 800...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot multiple times in morning shooting in northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say a man was shot multiple times in northeast Baltimore this morning. Police say the shooting happened just before 11 a.m. in the 5300 block of Frankford Avenue. The victim is 23 years old and, according to police, is expected to survive. Anyone...
BALTIMORE, MD
#Shooting#Gun Violence#Violent Crime
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police investigating fatal crash along Harford Road

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a fatal crash in northeast Baltimore. Police say that at about 3:15 yesterday, an officer witnessed a collision in the 5200 block of Harford Road. When officers arrived, the found an SUV had collided with a parked commercial truck. The driver...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Early morning shooting leaves one man injured in northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say one man was hurt in a shooting in northeast Baltimore this morning. Police say they were called to the 5400 block of Radecke Avenue just before 1:15 a.m. When they arrived, police say they found a 45-year-old man who had been shot...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore police officer found guilty for failing to stop assault

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City police officer was found guilty Tuesday on charges that he failed to stop an unconscious man from being kicked in the face. Christoper Nguyen, 27, was found guilty of reckless endangerment. He was found not guilty of a charge of misconduct in office.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Amid teacher shortage, a Maryland school district welcomes hundreds of new educators

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJLA) — Students don’t return to Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) until Aug. 29, but for new teachers, the classwork is underway. PGCPS still faces a teacher shortage which numbers in the hundreds. The stresses of the pandemic have driven educators into retirement or new careers but that isn’t the whole story says the system’s director of professional learning and leadership.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD

