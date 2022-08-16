BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Four Baltimore City School Resources Officers have been suspended after they were present at a quadruple shooting in Hamilton last weekend. Police said officers were called to the 5500 block of Harford Road around 1:45 a.m. Sunday after a report of a shooting. Officers on the scene found two victims -- a man who had been shot in the torso and a woman who had been shot in the head. The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was taken to a hospital. Her injuries were described as life-threatening.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO